Live updates, Labour weekend: Focus on DHB vaccine rates after ‘traffic light’ system revealed

What to expect on Saturday

There is no scheduled press conference today. We’ll share here all the details from the 1pm Ministry of Health update, on Covid cases, hospitalisations, vaccination rates and more, just as soon as they arrive.

Saturday October 23

7.30am: Police pledge to be ‘highly visible’ over holiday weekend

“Officers are working around the clock to be present, and people can expect to be stopped and questioned.” That’s the message from the Police, who are promising to be “highly visible” across the long weekend. “We encourage everyone to enjoy the break, but to remember there are still restrictions in place, particularly around personal movement. Instead of a getaway to the holiday home, keep it local,” said a spokesperson in a media release.

There’s a reminder, too about gathering limits. “Police have a low tolerance for any deliberate breaches of gathering restrictions under alert level three. As has been demonstrated this week, Police will take enforcement action in instances where these rules have been breached, which are in place to help stop the spread of Covid-19 in our community.”

That applies in the parts of Waikato that remain in level three, too. “Police are aware of community concerns in Kawhia and Raglan in regard to adherence with the alert level three restrictions and have increased our staffing to address this. We are working with community and iwi, ensuring their views are considered in terms of how we police these area … We remind people that the Hakarimata summit track in Ngāruawāhia is closed during alert level three. We’re aware of people heading out from Hamilton to use these tracks.”

7am: DHBs and the push for 90%

The traffic light system was announced yesterday, but it doesn’t apply yet. The likelihood is that Auckland will move to the new framework before the rest of the country, when it reaches 90% double-vaccinated across the eligible population in the city’s three DHBs (Counties Manukau, Waitemata and Auckland). For the rest of the country, it will take every DHB hitting the same 90% two-dose target, though the South Island could move earlier, should it get to 90% in all five DHBs.

How far away is that 90% threshold across the country? Here’s how it looks; you can toggle to see just how many doses are required to sound the bell.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What happened on Friday

A lot happened.

The new “traffic light” system and the vaccine thresholds to bring it into action were announced.

A new support programme for businesses hit by Covid restrictions was outlined, including a doubling of the resurgence support payment.

Another record for both community cases of Covid-19 (129) and hospitalisations (51).

Two new cases were reported in level-two Northland, unlinked to the earlier Northland cases.

The traffic light system, in a nutshell

A new three-tiered traffic light system will be introduced when each DHB region hits 90% fully vaccinated.

Auckland will be able to move earlier, when its three DHBs hit that same 90% doubled jabbed milestone.

The South Island may move to the new framework earlier, too, if its five DHBs hit 90% double vaccinated.

At green and orange , businesses previously considered high-risk can fully open to vaccinated customers.

and , businesses previously considered high-risk can fully open to vaccinated customers. At red , businesses will be able to operate with some restrictions.

