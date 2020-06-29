Live updates, June 29: Worldwide Covid-19 cases reach 10 million

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level one – read about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is made possible thanks to donations from Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here

8.25am: Woodhouse says ‘homeless man’ story wasn’t made up, but won’t say it was true

National Party health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse has defended his story about a homeless man sneaking in to stay at a managed isolation hotel, denying that he made it up but stopping short of saying it was true.

Last week director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said the story appeared to be an “urban myth” after government investigations couldn’t find any evidence of it happening. Housing minister Megan Woods called on Woodhouse to share his evidence that it had happened, but he didn’t respond.

Woodhouse told TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning the fact the government had taken the time to investigate his claim “suggests very strongly that it could have [happened]”. Asked if the story was true, Woodhouse said “I have never said that I can prove it,” but insisted it had come from a “reliable source”. “My job is to highlight the inconsistencies in the process and hold the government to account,” he said.

8.00am: Ardern defends health duo’s relationship, rejects claims Bloomfield was ‘thrown under bus’

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern says health minister David Clark and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield have a “collaborative and collegial” relationship, and there was more to last week’s viral Newshub interview than had made it to air. Ardern told Newstalk ZB this morning that she had seen the clip, but said “I also know the full transcript of what happened in the interview and the elements that weren’t included … that included Dr Clark talking about what an exceptional public servant Ashley was.”

Asked by host Mike Hosking if Bloomfield had deserved to be “thrown under the bus” by Clark, the prime minister said “what Dr Clark said was no different to what Dr Bloomfield said only 48 hours before. No one here is placing blame at any individual’s foot for something that was a systems failure and that we are all working really well collectively together to resolve.”

Ardern denied speculation from many observers, including National Party body language expert Michael Woodhouse, that the health duo’s relationship had turned sour. “Both Dr Bloomfield and Dr Clark have worked together exceptionally well,” she said. “I have sat in meetings with these individuals frequently … I know the collaborative, collegial working relationship they have.”

7.45am: World reaches 10 millionth confirmed case of Covid-19

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide has reached a grim new milestone, with the Johns Hopkins University case tracker ticking over 10 million confirmed cases worldwide overnight. There have been just under 500,000 global deaths from the virus. Over a quarter of all confirmed cases and deaths are now recorded in the US.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

Four new cases of Covid-19 were reported in New Zealand, all recent returnees from overseas who were in managed isolation. One of them, a man in his 30s, is receiving hospital treatment.

The government’s Review of Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) was released, revealing “a system under extreme stress”.

The royal commission of inquiry into the Christchurch mosque attacks revealed it had interviewed the man responsible for the shootings.

The Green Party announced its first policy of election year: a “poverty action plan” including a guaranteed minimum income of $325 a week.

The Act Party unveiled a revamped party list, revealing a new deputy leader and a gun lobbyist at number three.

Read the weekend’s live updates here