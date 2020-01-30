January 30, 2020
Content created in partnership with

Fairer Future: Fixing Poverty in Aotearoa

| Contributing writer and artist

This content was created in paid partnership with the Child Poverty Action Group. Learn more about our partnerships here

Child Poverty Action Group is one of many organisations, including ActionStation, Auckland Action Against Poverty and Lifewise, calling on the government to fix the broken welfare system so all children and families can thrive. Find out more here
This content was made possible due to the generous support of a funder.

The Spinoff is made possible by the generous support of the following organisations.
Please help us by supporting them.