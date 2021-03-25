The Side Eye’s Two New Zealands: The K Shape

Rich and poor, young and old, renters and landlords: sometimes it feels like there are two parallel versions of our country existing side by side. In 2021, The Side Eye will explore this theme in a series called ‘Two New Zealands’. Whether it’s the wealth gap, generation gap, the rural vs urban contrast, the differences between how Māori and Pākehā are treated in the health, justice and education systems, or how differences in gender or sexuality affects people’s experiences and opportunity – there’s a lot to discuss.
In this first instalment, let’s look at the K shaped recovery, and how New Zealand’s post-Covid economy has benefited some while hurting others.
The Side Eye is a monthly non-fiction comic by Toby Morris, supported by NZ On Air. Read the rest of the series here.
