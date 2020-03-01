What’s new to Netflix NZ and every other streaming service in March

What are you going to be watching in March? The Spinoff rounds up everything that’s coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Lightbox, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.

The Biggies

Westworld (Season 3 on NEON weekly from March 16)

It’s back! Everybody’s favourite show to watch and nod along to, then furiously look up online so they can figure out what the hell is going on. Your favourite hosts Thandie Newton (Emmy Award winner, y’all), Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright return, and this season they’re joined by Aaron Paul in an unknown role. So basically, we know nothing about this season and the trailer above is of no help. But if you’re on the Westworld caboose, you’re unlikely to be getting off. My job is just to tell you where and when you can see it – March 16, Neon. / Sam Brooks

Better Things (Season 4 on Lightbox weekly from March 6)

Pamela Adlon’s award-winning dramedy Better Things captures all the joys and frustrations of parenthood, without the clichés or judgements. The show follows Sam (played by the wonderful Adlon, who also writes, directs and exec-produces) as she raises three feisty kids on her own while working as an actor in Los Angeles and juggling a hectic personal life. Better Things is sharp and funny and tender, and the most honest portrayal of parenting you’ll see on television. / Tara Ward

Feel Good (Season 1 on Netflix, binge from March 20)

Do we need another moody, yet profound half-hour show that isn’t really a comedy but also doesn’t quite have the stakes to call a drama that’s by a comedian and is also autobiographical? No! But if we do have to have one, then I’m happy it’s from Mae Martin, who debuted a very winning half-hour special on Netflix’s Comedians of the World last year. Feel Good will tackle love, sobriety, and what it’s like to have a character played by Lisa Kudrow for a mother. That last bit alone is enough to recommend this to be honest, but I still have my reservations. / Sam Brooks

The Plot Against America (Miniseries on NEON weekly from March 17)

HBO’s apparent fascination with American fascism continues from Watchmen into The Plot Against America, a new miniseries from the creators of The Wire that adapts the Philip Roth novel. Set in an alternate 1940s where Franklin Roosevelt is defeated by Nazi-sympathizer and hypothetical president Charles Lindbergh, a Jewish family in New Jersey is forced to watch as antisemitism takes over the US. Lindbergh is a true historic figure who spoke out against US intervention in World War II and supported Nazi Germany, while Burton K. Wheeler (the show’s vice-president) was a US senator and outspoken non-interventionist before Pearl Harbour. Shit’s heavy, basically. / Felix Walton

The Notables

Ozark (Season 3 on Netflix, binge from March 27)

Nice middle-class family man launders money for Mexican drug cartel. It turns sour. He and his family flee to rural backwater. Things get interesting… That’s basically the premise of Ozark, the third season of which is coming soon to Netflix. There are echoes of Breaking Bad and The Americans, and though in my book it’s not as good as either, the first two seasons are still a compelling watch: Jason Bateman stars with quiet intensity as Marty Byrde, whose relationship with his wife Wendy (the excellent Laura Linney) is on shaky ground even before the whole uprooting-the-family-and-fleeing-to-a-rural-backwater-because-I’m-a-criminal thing. The next two seasons bring dastardly deeds and dodgy characters aplenty as the Byrdes get drawn deeper into the criminal underworld. Season two ended with the opening of the Byrdes’ floating casino (a vehicle for money laundering), and I have a feeling not all will be plain sailing in season three. / Alice Neville

Scrubs (All seasons on TVNZ on Demand, binge from March 31)

Scrubs is back, baby. All nine glorious seasons of Zach Braff’s comedy series about the kooky shenanigans of the Sacred Heart Hospital medical team hits TVNZ On Demand this month. That’s 182 episodes of J.D.’s heart-warming bromance with Turk, 182 episodes of the off/on again love affair between J.D. and Elliot, and 182 episodes of delightfully off-beat banter and surreal daydream sequences. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll wish it was 2001 all over again. / TW

Self-Made: Inspired by the LIfe of Madam C.J Walker (Mini-series on Netflix, binge from March 20)

Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish and Blair Underwood star in this uplifting period drama about African-American entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker, America’s first female self-made millionaire. Based on true events, Self-Made tells the story of Walker’s trailblazing journey to build a cosmetics empire in turn-of-the-century America, overcoming business rivalries, gender prejudices and racial hostilities to revolutionise the beauty industry and inspire social change. Gorgeous costumes and powerful performances by Spencer and Haddish make this four-part series a must-see. / TW

Ahikāroa (Season 2 on TVNZ on Demand, binge from March 5)

Stuff called it the Māori answer to Shortland Street, which as far as I’m concerned is high praise. The show, which follows the lives of best friends and flatmates Hemi (Neia Takuira-Mita), Smooch (Te Ahorangi Whitana) and Geo (Turia Schmidt-Peke), goes into its second season on the platform. It’s specifically attuned and aware of the issues facing young urban Māori, and has created quite a buzz on Māori TV. Don’t get distracted by internationals, some of the best drama is being made right in your backyard. / SB

The Movies

John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum (Movie on NEON from March 5)

At the end of John Wick 2, our favourite retired assassin killed a man on neutral ground. Now, his wick is lit. Hunted by every guild assassin in the world for the dual prize of a $14 million bounty and the prestige of taking out baba yaga, the most fashionable Keanu Reeves in film history shoots his way across the globe in a two-hour neo-noir gun-fu kill fest. With the help of belts, dogs, and old mate Halle Berry, John Wick is able to evolve into his most pure form: an absolute bloody weapon. Don’t be scared off by the violence: the cinematography is outstanding and the acting befits its A-list stars. / Josie Adams

Mean Girls (Netflix, from March 3)

On Wednesdays, we watch Mean Girls for the thousandth time. Now on Netflix (along with Mean Girls 2, which I don’t recommend). / Sam Brooks

My Best Friend’s Wedding (Netflix, from March 1)

I have an endless amount of love for My Best Friend’s Wedding, which is not only one of the best mainstream movies of the 90s, but maybe the only genuine anti-romantic comedy that subverts the entire genre and showcases what your average rom-com really is at heart: absolute sociopathy. It’s Julia Roberts’ best performance (if not, then definitely top five) and it’s also a sorely needed reminder that Cameron Diaz is both unholily charismatic and very funny. Do you want to feel old? The ultimatum that Julia Roberts gives her best friend to marry her is that they have to find a partner before they turn thirty years old. Life is a series of horrible revelations! / SB

The Rest

Netflix

March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Mean Girls

From Time to Time

Always a Bridesmaid

Freshman Year

Occupation

ZZ TOP: THAT LITTLE OL’ BAND FROM TEXAS

Knightfall: Season 2

Heartland: Season 13

Mean Girls 2

Tom and Jerry: The Movie

The Guilt Trip

Where The Wild Things Are

Girl Interrupted

The Karate Kid

Focus

Any Given Sunday

The Usual Suspects

An Officer and a Gentleman

Zombieland

The Big Sick

Collateral Beauty

The Hateful Eight

March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

March 4

Riverdale: Season 4 (Weekly)

The Blacklist: Season 7

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

March 5

Castlevania: Season 5

March 6

Paradise PD: Part 2

The Protector: Season 3

I am Jonas

Guilty

Spenser Confidential

Ugly Delicious: Season 2

March 7

T2: Trainspotting

March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream

March 10

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

March 11

The Circle Brazil

On My Block: Season 3

Dirty Money: Season 2

March 12

Hospital Playlist

New Year’s Eve

Rampage

March 13

Elite: Season 3

Women of the Night

Kingdom: Season 2

The Valhalla Murders

Bloodride

100 Humans

Lost Girls

Beastars

March 15

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Blended

March 16

Rugal

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3

March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

Spotlight

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Tag

March 20

Feel Good

Dare Me

The Letter for the King

Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Ultras

Maska

The Platform

Fangio: El hombre que domaba las maquinas

Tiger King

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4

Arhicbald’s Next Big Thing: Season Two

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2

Buddi

March 21

Life

March 23

Sol Levante

March 25

Signs

Curtiz

The Occupant (Hogar)

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3

March 26

Unorthodox

Black Lightning: Season 3

7SEEDS: Part 2

Dolphin Tale

March 27

Ozark: Season 3

Il processo

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2

The Decline

Uncorked

Mark of the Devil

There’s Something in the Water

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

March 28

Smurfs: The Lost Village

March 31

The Tourist

Here Comes The Boom

Jack and Jill

Battle: Los Angeles

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Finding Your Feet

NEON

March 1

Inglourious Basterds

March 2

Our Cartoon President: Season 1-3

March 3

The Walking Dead: Season 8b

Berlin, I Love You

Colette

The House That Jack Built

Artic

I Think We’re Alone Now

Minding The Gap

Capharnaum

How to Talk To Girls At Parties

Her Smell

Girl

Mega Time Squad

March 4

Room 104

Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion

March 5

Dave

John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum

Ocean’s Eleven

March 6

Charlie Says

March 7

Devs

The Lady Bug

March 8

Breakthrough

March 10

Almost Family

C.B Strike

March 11

Finding Steve McQueen

March 12

Godzilla II: King of the Monsters

Togetherness: Season 1-2

Ocean’s Twelve

March 14

Grace

March 15

Random Acts of Flyness

March 16

Westworld: Season 3

Funny Or Die Presents: Season 1-2

Black Monday: Season 2

Chicken Run

March 17

The Plot Against America

March 19

Ocean’s 13

March 22

Hung: Seasons 1-3

State of Play

March 24

The Curse of LA Llorona

March 25

I’m Dying Up Here: Seasons 1-2

March 26

Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw

John Adams

March 29

Here Comes The Grump

March 31

Booksmart

X Men: Dark Phoenix

TVNZ on Demand

March 1

From the Vault: Pasifika

McLaren

Change of Heart

Gaston Melies and his Wandering Star Film Company

The Departure

March 2

Deadwater Fell: Season 1

March 5

Ahikāroa: Season 2

March 10

My Brilliant Friend: Season 2

March 17

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1

March 19

Motherland: Fort Salem

March 23

Bang: Season 1

March 27

MEME

March 30

Scrubs

King of the Hill

Disney+

March 6

The Lion King

The Art of Racing in the Rain

The Sandlot: Heading Home

The Sandlot 2

March 13

Stargirl

March 20

I Didn’t Do It

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters

Sofia The First: Season 1-4

March 27

Be Our Chef

Lightbox

March 4

21 Bridges

Vita & Virginia

March 6

Better Things: Season 4

March 11

Knives Out

The Queen’s Corgi

The Whistleblower

Replicas

Mrs. Lowry and & Son

Beautifully Broken

March 18

The Good Liar

Killerman

Ask Dr. Ruth

The Courier

March 19

Single Parents

March 25

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Tell It To The Bees

Playmobil: The Movie

Amazon Prime

March 1

Bates Motel: Seasons 1-5

Jamestown: Seasons 1-2

Psych: Seasons 1-8

Will & Grace: Seasons 1-8

Zafari: Seasons 1-2

Resiliencia Por Rafinha Alcantara

Sarileru Neekevvaru

March 6

Caronte

March 12

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team

March 16

Unsane

March 20

Blow the Man Down

March 27

Making the Cut

March 31

Strawberry Shortcake’s Berry Bitty Adventures

Apple TV+

March 6

Amazing Stories

March 20

The Banker

Acorn TV

March 2

A Touch of Frost: Season 5-9

Doc Martin: Season 6

March 9

Rosemary & Thyme: Season 1-3

Wild at Heart: Season 7-8

March 16

East of Everything: Season 1-2

The Casebook of Sherlock Holmes

March 23

Miranda: Season 1-3

Janet King: Season 2-3

March 30

Liverpool: Season 1-2

