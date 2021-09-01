What’s new to Netflix NZ, Neon and other streaming services in September

What are you going to be watching in September? With thanks to our friends at Nando‘s, we round up everything coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.
The biggies
Reservation Dogs (binge on Star via Disney+ from September 15)
A month and a half after it debuted in the US, we finally get this amazing-sounding collaboration between legendary Native American writer Sterlin Harjo and our very own Taika Waititi. The series follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers in Oklahome as they spend their days alternately committing crime and fighting it, in an effort to get themselves to California. The series is a first in that it features all Indigenous writers and directors, and an almost entirely Indigenous cast and crew. Don’t miss this one! / Sam Brooks
Scenes from a Marriage (weekly on Neon from September 14)
Now, an adaptation of a 1974 Ingmar Bergman TV series (that was later turned into a film) might have you scrolling immediately past this, but I entreat you! Stop! Because I’ve watched a few episodes of this, and it’s seriously worth your time. In it, Oscar Isaacs and Jessica Chastain play a mostly happily married couple whose lives are derailed when they actually start to examine if they’re happy or not. The original Scenes from a Marriage is a definitive text in the “sad couples lie to themselves” genre, but it had some absolutely killer performances, and this HBO adaptation looks like it’ll be a worthy successor. / SB
Sex Education (season 3 on Netflix from September 17)
Despite being hugely popular in terms of streaming stats (reportedly 40 million+), Sex Education still feels like a hidden gem on Netflix’s slate. It’s deservedly been lavished with critical praise but, BAFTAs aside, has been largely ignored by the big awards bodies. That needs to change! The first two seasons introduced us to a core cast of loveable, bizarre and incredibly relatable characters. The third expands on that, all the while continuing to provide the most realistic – and funny – depiction of teenagehood. Come for Gillian Anderson’s amazing wardrobe, stay for the sex musical! / Stewart Sowman-Lund
Celebrity Treasure Island (on TVNZ and TVNZ OnDemand from September 6)
I’ve never been more ready to escape into a reality show filled with sea, sand and celebrities. CTI returns to our screens at the perfect time, a big old ray of reality sunshine beaming into our lockdown hearts, as 21 eager celebs strand themselves on a Northland beach to raise money for charity. We’ll be power ranking, The Real Pod will be delivering special recap episodes (like and subscribe, please and thank you), and the famous people will be putting themselves through a series of bonkers challenges all for our viewing pleasure. Three nights a week? We love to see it. / Tara Ward
The notables
The Morning Show (season 2 on Apple TV+ September 17)
I am far more excited for this than I should be! Season one of The Morning Show was, to be honest, not great. Yet I happily binged it as quickly as Apple would let me and have been waiting forever for the follow-up. The Morning Show season two is going to be perfect lockdown/rainy day viewing – it’s guaranteed to be campy and melodramatic, and will try to be far cleverer than it ever could be. But most important – Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will be overacting to their hearts’ content. More, more!/ SSL
What We Do in the Shadows (season 3 on Neon from September 3)
Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s mockumentary series is back for a third delicious season, featuring more hectic hijinks from the three Staten Island vampire flatmates. The Guardian called WWDITS “rambunctious”, The Financial Times thought it “witty”, and we say you don’t even have to be a vampire to enjoy it. Big vampire energy, so everyone’s winning. / Tara Ward
American Rust (weekly on Neon from September 19)
Jeff Daniels will always be the man who got his tongue stuck on a ski lift in Dumb and Dumber, but Neon’s new drama American Rust sees him stuck in a far trickier situation. Daniels plays Pennsylvanian police chief Del Harris, a good guy forced to make bad choices to protect the son of the woman he loves. Why do awful things keep happening to the people in his small town? How grumpy can one complicated police chief be, and when will Mare of Eastown pop up to say hello? Gritty, dark and not a ski lift in sight, American Rust is the next moody thriller to see you through September. / TW
Rutherford Falls (on TVNZ OnDemand from September 22)
Two Native American comedies in one month? How did we get so lucky. While all the publicity from this has, perhaps unsurprisingly, been around co-creators Mike Schur (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place) and Ed Helms (The Office, lots of things), this is notable for being one of the few Native American-led sitcoms in history, the other prominent one being… Reservation Dogs. Rutherford Falls is about two lifelong friends, Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), whose relationship is tested when a crisis hits their town – Nathan is torn between his history and his friend, Reagan is torn between her friend and her loyalty to her people, the Minishonka Nation. / SB
The movies
James Corden, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel stopped traffic in LA for a flash mob with a cover of Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” to promote #CinderellaMovie pic.twitter.com/dxm8LIKVvi
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 28, 2021
Cinderella (on Amazon Prime Video from September 3)
Starring Camila Cabello as Cinderella, with Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and James Corden. Yeah, just go watch the Brandy one instead. It’s on Disney+. / SB
The Starling (on Netflix from September 22)
Birds were already everywhere, but now they’re starring in Hollywood movies and they couldn’t look more smug about it. Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd play husband and wife Jack and Lily, who suffer extreme grief after a tragic event rips their marriage apart. While Jack recovers in hospital, Lily becomes obsessed with a starling that harrasses her in the garden, and takes her troubles to a quirky psychologist-turned-veterinarian (Kevin Kline). Look, it’s 2021, nothing should surprise us anymore and McCarthy and O’Dowd shine as the grieving couple trying to rebuild their lives. Fine, the bird is good too. / TW
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (on Amazon Prime Video from September 17)
Get your tissues ready, because Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a musical that’ll make you laugh, it’ll make you cry, and it’ll make you maybe want to be a drag queen. It’s adapted from the West End hit which was, in turn, adapted from the slightly less elegantly titled Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, and follows a teenager who dreams of becoming a drag queen. The only thing he’s sure of? That he’s going to be great at it, and probably sing his way through the whole experience. The original musical was a crowd-pleaser, and this adaptation, which features Richard E. Grant and Sharon Horgan, looks like it’ll do it queeny justice./ SB
This post is made possible by our friends at Nando’s.
The rest
Netflix
September 1
How to be a Cowboy
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
A Star is Born
The Shiralee
Blindspot: Season 1-5
September 2
Q-Force
Afterlife of the Party
September 3
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
Sharkdog
Dive Club
September 6
Countdown: Inspiration 4 Mission to Space
September 7
On the Verge
Untold: Breaking Point
Kid Cosmic: Season 2
Octonauts: Above and Beyond
September 8
The Circle: Season 3
Into the Night: Season 2
JJ+E
September 9
The Women and the Murderer
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali
September 10
Metal Shop Masters
Lucifer: The Final Season
Kate
Prey
The Witches
September 14
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5
A StoryBots Space Adventure
You vs. Wild: Out Cold
September 15
Too Hot to Handle Latino
Nailed It!: Season 6
Nightbooks
Schumacher
September 16
Final Space: Season 3
My Heroes were Cowboys
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
September 17
Squid Game
Chicago Party Aunt
Sex Education: Season 3
The Father Who Moves Mountains
Arikahi Kahaniya
The Stronghold
September 19
Ladies in Black
September 21
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2
Go! Go1 Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
September 22
Dear White People: Volume 4
Jaguar
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Intrusion
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
Hating Peter Tatchell
September 23
Je Suis Karl
September 24
Jailbirds New Orleans
Blood & Water: Season 2
Midnight Mass
Ganglands (Braquers)
The Starling
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia
My Little Pony: A New Generation
September 28
Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!
Ada Twist, Scientist
September 29
The Chestnut Man
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1
Friendzone
Sounds Like Love
No One Gets Out Alive
September 30
Love 101: Season 2
Neon
September 1
New Scotland Yard Files
Maisey Goes to Akido
Bethany Hamilton Unstoppable
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time
September 2
Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have it All
The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne
Come to Daddy
La Belle Epoque
September 3
Andy’s Dino Toybox
What We Do In The Shadows: Season 3
Paper Champions
Vivarium
September 4
Ordinary Love
True History of the Kelly Gang
September 5
Human Capital
Repeat Attenders
September 6
Billions: Season 5B
September 7
Hearts and Bones
September 8
Trigonometry
Les Miserables
September 9
Dawn Raid
September 10
The Bravest Knight
The Craft: Legacy
Strange but True
September 11
Dirt Music
September 12
Greenland
September 13
American Rust
The Ring Inz: Season 1-3
Find Me a Māori Bride: Season 1-2
Hamu and Tofiga
Mahana
The Dark Horse
The Dead Lands
Poi-E
Unbroken
September 14
Scenes from a Marriage
Pride and Prejudice
September 16
Grace’s Amazing Machines
Refinery29 Presents: Taboo
Antebellum
September 17
The Tax Collector
September 18
Rams
September 19
Rogue
September 20
Ride Along
September 21
The Soloist
September 22
New Amsterdam
September 23
FBI: Seasons 1-4
FBI Most Wanted
September 24
A Million Little Things: Season 4
Moulk: Season 2
Trauma Centre
September 25
The Outpost
September 26
City of Lies
September 27
Total Recall
September 29
The Good Doctor: Season 5
Whip It
September 30
Recon
TVNZ OnDemand
September 1
Taskmaster UK: Season 9
The Tiger Who Came to Tea
My Generation
Tigtone
Kaio Pothl
Happy End
China Love
Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web
Bloodsworth: An Innocent Man
The Real Tom Thumb: History’s Smallest Superstar
VC Andrews Heaven
VC Andrews’ Darik Angel
VC Andrews’ Fallen Hearts
VC Andrews’ Gates of Paradise
VC Andrews’ Web of Dreams
A Killer Among Us
Buccaneers & Bones: Season 3
Savage Wild: Season 3
OUTspoken: Forget Me Not: Season 4
Underneath the Empire
Besties
Wigs in a Blanket: Season 2
The Banksy Job
Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead
Island of the Hungry Ghosts
The Ranger: Season 2
September 4
Home Economics
September 6
In Defence Of
Assassins
Death Row Doctors
September 10
Halifax: Retribution
September 12
Panthers Rapp: The Next Chapter
September 14
Ahikāroa
September 17
Hashtag Murder
The Jury Speaks
Killer Clergy
September 20
Killing Versace: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
The Disappearance Maura Murray
Mysteries and Scandals
Price of Duty
September 22
Rutherford Falls
September 25
Caprica
September 27
A Wedding and a Murder
Three Days to Live
Disney+
September 1
Dug Days
That One Word: Feyenoord
Marvel Studios Legends
Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted: Season 3
September 3
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
The D’Amello Show
Spin
Kickboxer: Retaliation
Kickboxer: Vengeance
Growing Fangs
Let’s Be Tigers
Dinner is Served
The Last of the Chupacabras
The Man with One Red Shoe
The Guardian
Aloft
September 8
Doogie Kamealoha M.D
Danger Decoded
Prairie Dog Manor
Dollhouse: Season 1-2
The Invaders
Apocalypse: War of the Worlds
Shots Fired
What Just Happened?! with Fred Savage
September 10
Twenty Something – SparkShorts
Hot Tub Time Machine
Women of 9/11
My 9/11
9/11: Control the Skies
9/11 Firehouse
9/11 Rescue Cops
9/11: The Plane That Hit the Pentagon
George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview
Shock and Awe
All I See is You
Blaze
September 11
9/11: One Day in America: Season 1
September 15
Reservation Dogs
Narco Wars: Season 2
Facing
September 17
Isle of Dogs
Descendants: The Royal Wedding
None
Bunk’d
The Darkest Minds
September 22
Star Wars: Visions
Pepper Ann: Season 1-3
Zeke and Luther: Season 1-3
September 24
A Spark Story
September 29
Summer of Soul
PJ Masks: Season 5
Disney Magic Bake-Off
Amazon Prime Video
September 2
Olympus Has Fallen (White House Taken)
Moonlight
September 3
Cinderella
Absentia
September 9
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
Get Smart
September 10
LuLaRich
The Voyeurs
Happiest Season
September 12
Wanted
September 14
Letters from Mother Theresa
September 15
Shooter
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
September 16
Point Break
The Time Traveller’s Wife
September 17
Back to the Rafters
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
September 20
All My Life
September 23
Looper
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Training Day
September 24
Birds of Paradise
September 25
Kajillionaire
September 30
Allied
Dragon Rider
The Dry
XXX: The Return of Xander Cage
Apple TV+
September 10
Come from Away
September 17
The Morning Show: Season 2
September 24
Foundation
Acorn TV
September 6
Vera: Season 6
Murdoch Mysteries: Season 13
Lost Letter Mysteries: Season 2
September 13
A Confession
Exile
Fanny Hill
September 20
Vera: Season 7
Republic of Doyle: Season 3
September 27
Murder Investigation Team
Monday Monday
The Helen West Casebook
