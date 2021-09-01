What’s new to Netflix NZ, Neon and other streaming services in September

What are you going to be watching in September? With thanks to our friends at Nando‘s, we round up everything coming to streaming services this month, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, Neon and TVNZ OnDemand.

The biggies

Reservation Dogs (binge on Star via Disney+ from September 15)

A month and a half after it debuted in the US, we finally get this amazing-sounding collaboration between legendary Native American writer Sterlin Harjo and our very own Taika Waititi. The series follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers in Oklahome as they spend their days alternately committing crime and fighting it, in an effort to get themselves to California. The series is a first in that it features all Indigenous writers and directors, and an almost entirely Indigenous cast and crew. Don’t miss this one! / Sam Brooks

Scenes from a Marriage (weekly on Neon from September 14)

Now, an adaptation of a 1974 Ingmar Bergman TV series (that was later turned into a film) might have you scrolling immediately past this, but I entreat you! Stop! Because I’ve watched a few episodes of this, and it’s seriously worth your time. In it, Oscar Isaacs and Jessica Chastain play a mostly happily married couple whose lives are derailed when they actually start to examine if they’re happy or not. The original Scenes from a Marriage is a definitive text in the “sad couples lie to themselves” genre, but it had some absolutely killer performances, and this HBO adaptation looks like it’ll be a worthy successor. / SB

Sex Education (season 3 on Netflix from September 17)

Despite being hugely popular in terms of streaming stats (reportedly 40 million+), Sex Education still feels like a hidden gem on Netflix’s slate. It’s deservedly been lavished with critical praise but, BAFTAs aside, has been largely ignored by the big awards bodies. That needs to change! The first two seasons introduced us to a core cast of loveable, bizarre and incredibly relatable characters. The third expands on that, all the while continuing to provide the most realistic – and funny – depiction of teenagehood. Come for Gillian Anderson’s amazing wardrobe, stay for the sex musical! / Stewart Sowman-Lund

Celebrity Treasure Island (on TVNZ and TVNZ OnDemand from September 6)

I’ve never been more ready to escape into a reality show filled with sea, sand and celebrities. CTI returns to our screens at the perfect time, a big old ray of reality sunshine beaming into our lockdown hearts, as 21 eager celebs strand themselves on a Northland beach to raise money for charity. We’ll be power ranking, The Real Pod will be delivering special recap episodes (like and subscribe, please and thank you), and the famous people will be putting themselves through a series of bonkers challenges all for our viewing pleasure. Three nights a week? We love to see it. / Tara Ward

The notables

The Morning Show (season 2 on Apple TV+ September 17)

I am far more excited for this than I should be! Season one of The Morning Show was, to be honest, not great. Yet I happily binged it as quickly as Apple would let me and have been waiting forever for the follow-up. The Morning Show season two is going to be perfect lockdown/rainy day viewing – it’s guaranteed to be campy and melodramatic, and will try to be far cleverer than it ever could be. But most important – Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will be overacting to their hearts’ content. More, more!/ SSL

What We Do in the Shadows (season 3 on Neon from September 3)

Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s mockumentary series is back for a third delicious season, featuring more hectic hijinks from the three Staten Island vampire flatmates. The Guardian called WWDITS “rambunctious”, The Financial Times thought it “witty”, and we say you don’t even have to be a vampire to enjoy it. Big vampire energy, so everyone’s winning. / Tara Ward

American Rust (weekly on Neon from September 19)

Jeff Daniels will always be the man who got his tongue stuck on a ski lift in Dumb and Dumber, but Neon’s new drama American Rust sees him stuck in a far trickier situation. Daniels plays Pennsylvanian police chief Del Harris, a good guy forced to make bad choices to protect the son of the woman he loves. Why do awful things keep happening to the people in his small town? How grumpy can one complicated police chief be, and when will Mare of Eastown pop up to say hello? Gritty, dark and not a ski lift in sight, American Rust is the next moody thriller to see you through September. / TW

Rutherford Falls (on TVNZ OnDemand from September 22)

Two Native American comedies in one month? How did we get so lucky. While all the publicity from this has, perhaps unsurprisingly, been around co-creators Mike Schur (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place) and Ed Helms (The Office, lots of things), this is notable for being one of the few Native American-led sitcoms in history, the other prominent one being… Reservation Dogs. Rutherford Falls is about two lifelong friends, Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), whose relationship is tested when a crisis hits their town – Nathan is torn between his history and his friend, Reagan is torn between her friend and her loyalty to her people, the Minishonka Nation. / SB

The movies

Cinderella (on Amazon Prime Video from September 3)

Starring Camila Cabello as Cinderella, with Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and James Corden. Yeah, just go watch the Brandy one instead. It’s on Disney+. / SB

The Starling (on Netflix from September 22)

Birds were already everywhere, but now they’re starring in Hollywood movies and they couldn’t look more smug about it. Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd play husband and wife Jack and Lily, who suffer extreme grief after a tragic event rips their marriage apart. While Jack recovers in hospital, Lily becomes obsessed with a starling that harrasses her in the garden, and takes her troubles to a quirky psychologist-turned-veterinarian (Kevin Kline). Look, it’s 2021, nothing should surprise us anymore and McCarthy and O’Dowd shine as the grieving couple trying to rebuild their lives. Fine, the bird is good too. / TW

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (on Amazon Prime Video from September 17)

Get your tissues ready, because Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a musical that’ll make you laugh, it’ll make you cry, and it’ll make you maybe want to be a drag queen. It’s adapted from the West End hit which was, in turn, adapted from the slightly less elegantly titled Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, and follows a teenager who dreams of becoming a drag queen. The only thing he’s sure of? That he’s going to be great at it, and probably sing his way through the whole experience. The original musical was a crowd-pleaser, and this adaptation, which features Richard E. Grant and Sharon Horgan, looks like it’ll do it queeny justice./ SB

The rest

Netflix

September 1

How to be a Cowboy

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

A Star is Born

The Shiralee

Blindspot: Season 1-5

September 2

Q-Force

Afterlife of the Party

September 3

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1

Sharkdog

Dive Club

September 6

Countdown: Inspiration 4 Mission to Space

September 7

On the Verge

Untold: Breaking Point

Kid Cosmic: Season 2

Octonauts: Above and Beyond

September 8

The Circle: Season 3

Into the Night: Season 2

JJ+E

September 9

The Women and the Murderer

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali

September 10

Metal Shop Masters

Lucifer: The Final Season

Kate

Prey

The Witches

September 14

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5

A StoryBots Space Adventure

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

September 15

Too Hot to Handle Latino

Nailed It!: Season 6

Nightbooks

Schumacher

September 16

Final Space: Season 3

My Heroes were Cowboys

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

September 17

Squid Game

Chicago Party Aunt

Sex Education: Season 3

The Father Who Moves Mountains

Arikahi Kahaniya

The Stronghold

September 19

Ladies in Black

September 21

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2

Go! Go1 Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel

September 22

Dear White People: Volume 4

Jaguar

Confessions of an Invisible Girl

Intrusion

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

Hating Peter Tatchell

September 23

Je Suis Karl

September 24

Jailbirds New Orleans

Blood & Water: Season 2

Midnight Mass

Ganglands (Braquers)

The Starling

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia

My Little Pony: A New Generation

September 28

Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!

Ada Twist, Scientist

September 29

The Chestnut Man

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1

Friendzone

Sounds Like Love

No One Gets Out Alive

September 30

Love 101: Season 2

Neon

September 1

New Scotland Yard Files

Maisey Goes to Akido

Bethany Hamilton Unstoppable

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time

September 2

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have it All

The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne

Come to Daddy

La Belle Epoque

September 3

Andy’s Dino Toybox

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 3

Paper Champions

Vivarium

September 4

Ordinary Love

True History of the Kelly Gang

September 5

Human Capital

Repeat Attenders

September 6

Billions: Season 5B

September 7

Hearts and Bones

September 8

Trigonometry

Les Miserables

September 9

Dawn Raid

September 10

The Bravest Knight

The Craft: Legacy

Strange but True

September 11

Dirt Music

September 12

Greenland

September 13

American Rust

The Ring Inz: Season 1-3

Find Me a Māori Bride: Season 1-2

Hamu and Tofiga

Mahana

The Dark Horse

The Dead Lands

Poi-E

Unbroken

September 14

Scenes from a Marriage

Pride and Prejudice

September 16

Grace’s Amazing Machines

Refinery29 Presents: Taboo

Antebellum

September 17

The Tax Collector

September 18

Rams

September 19

Rogue

September 20

Ride Along

September 21

The Soloist

September 22

New Amsterdam

September 23

FBI: Seasons 1-4

FBI Most Wanted

September 24

A Million Little Things: Season 4

Moulk: Season 2

Trauma Centre

September 25

The Outpost

September 26

City of Lies

September 27

Total Recall

September 29

The Good Doctor: Season 5

Whip It

September 30

Recon

TVNZ OnDemand

September 1

Taskmaster UK: Season 9

The Tiger Who Came to Tea

My Generation

Tigtone

Kaio Pothl

Happy End

China Love

Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web

Bloodsworth: An Innocent Man

The Real Tom Thumb: History’s Smallest Superstar

VC Andrews Heaven

VC Andrews’ Darik Angel

VC Andrews’ Fallen Hearts

VC Andrews’ Gates of Paradise

VC Andrews’ Web of Dreams

A Killer Among Us

Buccaneers & Bones: Season 3

Savage Wild: Season 3

OUTspoken: Forget Me Not: Season 4

Underneath the Empire

Besties

Wigs in a Blanket: Season 2

The Banksy Job

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

The Ranger: Season 2

September 4

Home Economics

September 6

In Defence Of

Assassins

Death Row Doctors

September 10

Halifax: Retribution

September 12

Panthers Rapp: The Next Chapter

September 14

Ahikāroa

September 17

Hashtag Murder

The Jury Speaks

Killer Clergy

September 20

Killing Versace: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

The Disappearance Maura Murray

Mysteries and Scandals

Price of Duty

September 22

Rutherford Falls

September 25

Caprica

September 27

A Wedding and a Murder

Three Days to Live

Disney+

September 1

Dug Days

That One Word: Feyenoord

Marvel Studios Legends

Gordon Ramsey: Uncharted: Season 3

September 3

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

The D’Amello Show

Spin

Kickboxer: Retaliation

Kickboxer: Vengeance

Growing Fangs

Let’s Be Tigers

Dinner is Served

The Last of the Chupacabras

The Man with One Red Shoe

The Guardian

Aloft

September 8

Doogie Kamealoha M.D

Danger Decoded

Prairie Dog Manor

Dollhouse: Season 1-2

The Invaders

Apocalypse: War of the Worlds

Shots Fired

What Just Happened?! with Fred Savage

September 10

Twenty Something – SparkShorts

Hot Tub Time Machine

Women of 9/11

My 9/11

9/11: Control the Skies

9/11 Firehouse

9/11 Rescue Cops

9/11: The Plane That Hit the Pentagon

George W. Bush: The 9-11 Interview

Shock and Awe

All I See is You

Blaze

September 11

9/11: One Day in America: Season 1

September 15

Reservation Dogs

Narco Wars: Season 2

Facing

September 17

Isle of Dogs

Descendants: The Royal Wedding

None

Bunk’d

The Darkest Minds

September 22

Star Wars: Visions

Pepper Ann: Season 1-3

Zeke and Luther: Season 1-3

September 24

A Spark Story

September 29

Summer of Soul

PJ Masks: Season 5

Disney Magic Bake-Off

Amazon Prime Video

September 2

Olympus Has Fallen (White House Taken)

Moonlight

September 3

Cinderella

Absentia

September 9

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

Get Smart

September 10

LuLaRich

The Voyeurs

Happiest Season

September 12

Wanted

September 14

Letters from Mother Theresa

September 15

Shooter

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

September 16

Point Break

The Time Traveller’s Wife

September 17

Back to the Rafters

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

September 20

All My Life

September 23

Looper

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Training Day

September 24

Birds of Paradise

September 25

Kajillionaire

September 30

Allied

Dragon Rider

The Dry

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage

Apple TV+

September 10

Come from Away

September 17

The Morning Show: Season 2

September 24

Foundation

Acorn TV

September 6

Vera: Season 6

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 13

Lost Letter Mysteries: Season 2

September 13

A Confession

Exile

Fanny Hill

September 20

Vera: Season 7

Republic of Doyle: Season 3

September 27

Murder Investigation Team

Monday Monday

The Helen West Casebook