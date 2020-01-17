The Friday Poem: Kae and the Tohorā by essa may ranapiri

A new poem by Kirikiriroa poet essa may ranapiri.

Kae and the Tohorā

did u think of the taste of his blubber even as u sat upon

his great mammal form ?

think of unmasking the slip of his great flippers that churn the salt troth of the sea

to reveal the bones of his canine heritage so starkly

think of how

he tried to shift his

weight

under the gravity of his

error

beneath the unkindness of ur blunt blows

the clack of it

dulled by flesh

shot through with glisten

<>

listen as an echo of some

thing u didn’t understand

did u leave ur weapons in the grit of the beach

to take to him with ur teeth ? all bared to the sun

all white after the meat has found its way into ur

stomach

as tapu as a tomb

after all the blood has dried

into the sand

and the sand is pulled

back into the sea

The Friday Poem is edited by Ashleigh Young. Submissions are welcome at thefridaypoem@gmail.com

The Spinoff Review of Books is proudly brought to you by Unity Books.