The Friday Poem: If Befriending Ghosts, by Siobhan Harvey

A poem from Siobhan Harvey from her forthcoming book.

If Befriending Ghosts

If they are the legacy left in lost code

If they are the beginning of broken soul

If they are the bitter end of love

If they are the sour taste of rejection

If they are the other side of the story

If they are the curses cast into oblivion

If they are the chemical rendering of light

If they are the sky at the point of breaking

If they are a house troubled by occupants

If they are a dwelling upon difficult territory

If they are my crying out of pain

If they are my tearing open old wounds

If they are my looking deep inside

If they are my viscera, blood and bile

I will give them oxygen and time

I will give them fuel and flame

I will raise them to ruin, to wreck

I will raise them as lovers, as pets

I will wear them up like a leash

I will wear them down to a dust

I will be their armour, their second skin

I will be their padded cell, their asylum

