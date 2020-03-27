The Friday Poem: Finance by Jenny Bornholdt

A poem by Wellington poet Jenny Bornholdt.
Finance
City bracketed by snow
woollens airborne
in the hall.
Starved, our animal selves
tore grass
from the lawn, bark
from the trees, trotted
to where our children
gnawed the bones of animals
smaller than themselves.
Was this the end
of the world? Of childhood?
This frozenness trapping us
in our adult selves.
Who knew what would
happen next. The film festival,
perhaps? A short about
my father’s handkerchiefs
making their way
in the world. One gone
to a weeping air hostess,
another to the brow of a young man
knocked from his bike. Who knew
where this would lead us.
By evening
we were done,
though the children still ravenous
for food and experience.
Snow lay like a man’s handkerchief
over the hand of a magician.
We expected the coin,
the rabbit, the dove, but nothing . . .
only more snow
and the dollar rising and falling
under cover of darkness.
