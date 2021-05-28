The Friday Poem: We are all collective nouns of ourselves, by Tara Black

A new poem comic by artist Tara Black.

We are all collective nouns of ourselves

Text version:

We are all collective nouns of ourselves

Inclined to backseat drive

our model self

No one is in the front

We all got in the back

The self is a crowded Volkswagen

Like a clown joke

The punchline is

sadness

The horror of finding clowns in the

backseat of the self

…is that clowns

navigate by the moon in the day and the sun by night

…is that clowns don’t wear seatbelts

They’re loose back there.

In an accident they’ll come out of your face

The horror of finding clowns in the backseat of the self

…is that a singular self is a joke

…is that you are the clowns

…is that the clowns think they’re you

but they don’t know you’re real

They think you’re a simulation designed to build institutional confidence in clowns

We are the phantom limbs of clowns

They are used to clothes that do not fit

No one wants to find clowns

in the backseat of themself

because there are clowns

piloting clowns

in the backseats of their selves

Lean over to the person next to you and say, ‘WE BOTH SEE WITH CLOWNS’

Accept the consequences as a meeting of minds

The Friday Poem is edited by Chris Tse. Submissions are currently closed and will open again later this year.