We’re hiring: Māori politics reporter and Pacific communities editor

We’re thrilled to announce two new positions open at The Spinoff, both made possible by NZ On Air’s Public Interest Journalism Fund.

The Spinoff is currently accepting applications for two new editorial positions, both of which signal our ongoing commitment to publishing journalism that reflects the many voices of Aotearoa.

Māori politics reporter

Back in 2017 The Spinoff launched the Ātea, a section devoted to Māori issues in recognition of our commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi. A dedicated reporter focused on Māori politics and current affairs is the crucial next step in The Spinoff’s coverage of te ao Māori.

The Māori politics reporter will:

Report on Māori politics and current affairs for The Spinoff, writing a range of news pieces as well as long-form features and analysis.

Advise on Māori politics and current affairs projects across videos and podcasts produced by The Spinoff Group.

Have at least three years of journalism or communications experience (we are open to hearing from those who have been out of the newsroom for a while).

Be comfortable collaborating with the Ātea editor and the wider editorial team.

Although The Spinoff operates out of Tāmaki Makaurau, this full-time role can be based anywhere in the country.

Pacific communities editor

A dedicated Pacific communities editor is another vital new role at The Spinoff that has been made possible by the Public Interest Journalism Fund. We are looking for a senior journalist who will commission from a range of Pacific contributors and write on issues affecting Moana Oceania.

The Pacific communities editor will:

Commission and edit stories from Pacific writers across the country for The Spinoff.

Write a combination of short news items and longer features about issues affecting our Pacific communities.

Be a self-starter and feel comfortable managing external freelance contributors.

Have at least three years of journalism or communications experience (we are open to hearing from those who have been out of the newsroom for a while).

Be comfortable collaborating with the wider editorial team.

Advise on Pacific projects across videos and podcasts made for The Spinoff Group

Although The Spinoff operates out of Tāmaki Makaurau, this full-time role can be based anywhere in the country.

About The Spinoff

The Spinoff is an independent online magazine, with a focus on current affairs and pop culture, and was named Website of the Year at the 2019 Voyager Media Awards. We work across writing, newsletters, podcasts, video and comics, and aim to have a recognisable tone of voice which carries throughout our work. We operate according to the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and value diverse experiences and voices.

To apply, please send a brief cover letter, CV and links to any relevant work to: jobs@thespinoff.co.nz with either Māori political reporter or Pacific communities editor as the subject line.

Applications close at 5pm on Tuesday, October 26.