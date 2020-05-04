Covid-19 live updates, May 4: Proposed consent changes divide coalition; Russian cases continue to surge

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level three – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff's coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is funded by The Spinoff Members.

The Bulletin: RMA changes please opposition, worry Greens

In what seems like one of the most unlikely headlines of the year, the government has made RMA changes that are broadly palatable to the other side of parliament. They’re aimed at bypassing part of the RMA process, so that shovel-ready infrastructure projects can get moving faster. In a press release, environment minister David Parker said “the consenting and approval processes that are used in normal circumstances don’t provide the speed and certainty we need now in response to the economic fallout from Covid-19.” As Radio NZ reports, much of the process that currently involves consultation with the public and councils will be done away with, and replaced with a small panel of experts. Those panels will be chaired by an environment court judge.

That has led to a chorus of encouragement from the opposition. National’s RMA spokesperson Judith Collins said that while she’d like to see further details, in general the party supports them, and would even like to see them made permanent. ACT’s David Seymour said it showed the government had recognised “the RMA is an obstacle to progress and frustrating for all involved”, saying it should still be replaced altogether. The Environmental Defence Society said the bill “appears to have a number of important safeguards to protect the environment.” They also said that in normal times the way the temporary law reform came about wouldn’t be desirable, but “there is a clear imperative to get economic activity going again and a strong initial surge of public and private sector spending on infrastructure projects is urgently needed to create employment.” As always, the various weightings on decision-making could still prove to be controversial when they’re actually applied.

Some concern has been raised by the Māori Party, which is telling the government that they’ll be closely watching what happens next. “Among many things the proposed new legislation intends to lower the threshold of permitted activity, apply designation processes that could compromise Māori whenua and wāhi tapu and use the EPA to oversee it,” said co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. As Radio NZ reports, the Greens have only committed to the first reading of the legislation, because they want the Select Committee process to play out before offering full support – their big objection is the removal of public consultation, “even for a limited time.”

What projects will go ahead? A full list is still being identified, but the release basically said they’ll be the projects that create jobs sooner rather than later. Transport will be an obvious priority, the Parker made a point of also including cycling, walking and rail as options. Housing and environmental regeneration projects will also go forward. Yesterday, the call for carbon friendly projects also came from a recently formed group called Lawyers for Climate Action, reports Radio NZ, who said the fast-tracking of shovel-ready projects created the risk of environmental outcomes being lost.

This all illustrates that regardless of process changes, politics will continue to hang heavy over resource consent and planning decisions. An example of this came from Politik, which reports that NZ First MP Shane Jones is now more confident that projects that would have struggled to get through the RMA will now be possible. Jones specifically talked about campaigning for trout fishing legalisation, and other aquaculture projects – which to date have tended to be controversial. He sees the changes announced yesterday as “just the beginning”, and it seems fair to say he’s absolutely right there – we’re all going to spend a lot more time talking about the RMA even with these changes made.

The shape of the cannabis law reform that will go to referendum has been announced. Here is a cheat sheet for how the legal regime will be structured, with much stricter regulations on the sale of cannabis than alcohol and tobacco. The architects of the law have been fairly conservative in many provisions – public use won’t be allowed, nor will supply to anyone under 20. The regime would also offer a pathway to those currently growing for the black market to go legal, provided their criminal offending hasn’t gone beyond a defined threshold. One criticism has been made by the Drug Foundation – Radio NZ reports they have criticism about the current upper THC limit for legal cannabis, however they say overall the bill has “covered all the key issues, and public health remains at the heart” of the reforms

Fish and Game, a pillar of the environmental movement for decades, will be independently reviewed after falling into strife and financial disarray. This particularly wild story comes from Stuff’s Charlie Mitchell, who reports that the undercurrents that have been building for several years have now burst to the surface. One issue for the organisation has been farmers increasingly using their voices as hunters and fishers to bring Fish and Game’s positioning more around to their industry’s point of view, almost as a sort of ‘entryism’ political tactic

The rollout of the flu vaccine has been a heavily contested area of the Covid-19 response. The government says about twice as many jabs have been given compared to this time last year, and it will go a long way to protecting vulnerable people especially. However, that’s a top-level assessment, and filtering up from below are more stories that suggest it’s going very differently on the ground. Newshub reported on the 1st of May that hundreds of Auckland doctors were advised that supplies would run out this week. There has also been a disconnect with the messaging compared to the total supply for the season – Dr Ashley Bloomfield has been telling the country “all New Zealanders are now able to get a flu jab, and I would encourage them to do so.” But as One News reports, the ministry has now come out and said that isn’t actually true – there will never be enough stock of flu vaccine for everyone to have one

Exceptionally stormy weather yesterday and overnight has caused issues around the country. The NZ Herald reports that flooding and slips have been seen all over the North Island, along with trees being brought down by the wind. And in the South Island, snow is likely to fall around the Canterbury and Otago high country, while heavy rain will continue to pound the West Coast and top of the South. Also, if you’re in Auckland and wondering if the rain means water levels in the reservoirs have returned to normal – no, they haven’t, we’re still facing restrictions

This is easily one of the most bizarre stories I’ve ever read about the lawmaking process under urgency. As Interest’s Jenée Tibshraeny writes, the government unintentionally passed a bill on Thursday enabling it to lend billions to small businesses. And what’s more – it wasn’t actually clear to the government that had happened until Tibshraeny told them. Perhaps all’s well that ends well, because it was always something the government intended to do. But the process will leave many wondering what other blunders are being made, and the opposition says it speaks to a lack of competence

You might have heard a bit about a miracle seaweed that can be fed to cows to cut their methane emissions. Unfortunately, while this is a very promising area of study, it hasn’t yet proved to be the game changer that many are hoping for. For more, have a look at this strong science read from Stuff’s Nikki Macdonald about the local and international efforts to make this work, and the barriers that have come up so far.

7.00am: Russia records new high, 1/3 of Kabul residents test positive in random test

Russia’s outbreak surged by more than 10,000 overnight, the highest number outside the US, and its trajectory looks set to follow its former cold war rival, with it hampered by similar issues around initial response, testing and reliable information. The Financial Times reports Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin as saying 2% of capital residents are likely already infected, indicating an infection rate for the capital alone of over 250,000 – almost double the 134,000 officially reported for the nation as a whole.

Spread outside the capital is now being closely watched, as the population in other regions tends to be older, with more underlying health conditions and worse medical facilities. Russia’s ability to respond will be impacted by the collapsing price of oil, which is such a huge part of Russia’s economy.

The true scale of Afghanistan’s outbreak is becoming more clear, with the Washington Post reporting that a third of Kabul residents subjected to random testing returned a positive result. The country has only 2,700 confirmed cases, but limited capacity means that it has performed just 12,000 tests. Most cities are in lockdown, but compliance is patchy, and efforts to contain the spread have been further hampered by the return of 250,000 Afghans from Iraq since the start of the year – the kind of population mobility which inevitably spreads the virus.

Meanwhile, the virus is well past its peak in Europe. Italy recorded its lowest number of deaths since the first day of lockdown, with the UK, France and Spain showing death tolls well under half their peaks. Johns Hopkins has global confirmed cases at 3.48m, and deaths at 245,600.

6.00am: Sky-high social cohesion will not last, warns think tank



New Zealand is currently experiencing a level of trust in the government and sense of collective purpose unheard of outside wartime – but that could all be about to change, according to a just-released discussion paper. The paper from Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures at the University of Auckland says New Zealand’s social cohesion will likely begin to waver as the country transitions out of the acute phase of the Covid-19 crisis and the implications of a prolonged recession become apparent.

“Already, we’re seeing a rise in tension between conflicting economic and health interests. Sectors are starting to compete for attention. Some are in hurry to return to a pre-Covid life; others see the opportunity for a major reset,” Koi Tū director Sir Peter Gluckman says.

Social cohesion must be a key policy consideration as the government steers the country through the crisis, the report argues. Says co-author Professor Paul Spoonley: “A cohesive, safe and Covid-free country will enhance New Zealand’s global reputation and help project our place in the world – with positive flow on effects for our economy.

“But once lost, it becomes extremely difficult to restore, especially when there is both increased uncertainty and new forms of inequality.”

5.55am: Yesterday’s key stories

Two new cases were announced, both linked to the St Margaret’s cluster in Auckland. There were no new deaths.

The director general of health warned that “concerning” public behaviour could slow the country’s move to level two

New legislation will fast-track consent for a suite of “shovel-ready” infrastructure projects under new legislation, the environment minister announced.

Leading epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker called for the government to look at making mask-wearing mandatory.

The prime minister defended the level of Māori health input the government has sought during the Covid-19 response.

Both the Ministry of Health and the Mental Health Foundation repudiated an online rumour that suicides have spiked as a result of the lockdown

The Vodafone Warriors flew out to Australia in preparation for the resumption of the NRL season. About 50 players and staff headed to Tamworth in New South Wales, where they will serve a 14-day quarantine.

Catch up with yesterday’s updates

