Covid-19 live updates, May 3: Infrastructure projects sped up, outbreak worsens in Russia

8.20am: Outbreak spreads in Russia, Bali

The map of countries most affected by Covid-19 appears to be changing, with Russia and Bali experiencing outbreaks as restrictions ease in several European countries. Several Russian politicians have tested positive for Covid-19, including the country’s prime minister. Moscow’s mayor has now warned that up to 2% of the city’s population could have the virus. His statement came as Russian health officials revealed a record daily rise in Covid-19 infections, with 9623 new cases announced on Saturday – up from 7933 on Friday.

In Bali, the Serokadan hamlet in Abuan village has been shut down after 1200 Covid-19 tests returned 400 positive results. Concerns have been raised over the health status of migrant workers returning to Bali. More than 10,000 workers have reportedly returned to the island since March, including many who were employed on cruise ships.

Meanwhile, Spain is easing some of its strict lockdown restrictions after experiencing the one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in the world. Spanish residents poured out of their homes to exercise and walk yesterday, after getting permission to do so for the first time since the country’s lockdown began on March 14.

7.45am: Resource consent fast-tracked for big infrastructure projects

Resource consent is set to be fast tracked for a suite of “shovel-ready” infrastructure projects under new legislation being introduced by the government. Environment minister David Parker has announced that roading, walking, cycling, rail, and housing projects will be sped up under the law change approved by Cabinet last week. Environmental initiatives such as sediment removal for silted rivers, new wetland construction, and flood management will also be covered. The legislation is set to be passed in June, Parker says. “The consenting and approval processes that are used in normal circumstances don’t provide the speed and certainty we need now in response to the economic fallout from Covid-19. The new processes will get projects started sooner and people into jobs faster,” he says.

The fast-tracked consenting process is specific to the Covid-19 economic recovery and the legislation will be repealed in two years, Parker says. Some large-scale government-led projects, including those in the NZTA’s Land Transport Programme, will be affected, he says. Projects identified by an Infrastructure Industry Reference Group appointed by the government last month will also be covered. “Projects that help alleviate housing challenges, encourage active transport and enhance the environment are prioritised under the proposal,” Parker says.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

There were two new confirmed cases of Covid-19 to report and four new probable cases.

The was one further death, George Hollings, a Rosewood resident who had been transferred to Burwood Hospital. There have now been 20 deaths from Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency approval for the drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients.

Winston Peters, appearing on Newshub Nation, said it’s possible for New Zealand to have a “shared border” with Australia in the not-too-distant future.

A $20 million fund was announced by the government to help tertiary students access digital devices and the internet to continue studies disrupted by Covid-19.

National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith called the government’s interest-free loan scheme for small- and medium-sized businesses “half-baked”.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford announced that 56 extra weekly cargo flights are now running as part of the government’s International Air Freight Capacity scheme.

Checkpoints run by Taranaki iwi reported that more than 50% of inter-regional travellers stopped were in breach of level three travel restrictions.

A joint statement by G20 trade and investment leaders outlined how those countries will maintain global supply chains, and ensure the flow of goods, services and people between them.

National Geographic reported that New Zealanders commonly refer to prime minister Jacinda Ardern as ‘Jaz’.

