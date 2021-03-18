The New Zealand economy experienced its largest ever decline in 2020

It’s a year for the history books in all the bad ways: in 2020, Covid-19 pummelled New Zealand harder than the great depression or the global financial crisis, Justin Giovannetti reports.

New Zealand’s economy experienced its greatest ever annual decline in 2020, contracting by 2.9% as Covid-19 shut the country’s borders and upended global trade.

The latest figures, released this morning by StatsNZ, shows an economy that hit the brakes in the final months of last year as continuing restrictions on travel began to weigh on the country’s businesses.

New Zealand’s economy shrank by 1% in the final three months of the year, the worst showing among the countries with which StatsNZ compares its figures. The world’s rich economies grew by 0.9% on average during that period, while Australia and Japan’s GDPs grew by nearly 3% in the December quarter.

“The December 2020 quarter results reflect an easing of activities following a post-lockdown catch up in the previous quarter, and the continued absence of international visitors,” wrote StatsNZ.

However, StatsNZ also noted that year-on-year, the New Zealand dip was similar to Australia’s, and “much less of a fall than seen in the European Union or the United Kingdom”.

Each quarter of 2020 tells a vivid story about both the country’s economy and global woes. After stagnating in the final months of 2019, New Zealand’s economy fell by 1.2% in the first three months of the year. That’s a time during which Covid-19 became a household name and spread through China, northern Italy and eventually North America.

In the second quarter, the economy plunged by 11% as New Zealand went into level four lockdown. It was by far the worst decline in the country’s history.

Released from their homes, New Zealanders went on a spending spree in the third quarter, propelling growth of nearly 13.9% in only three months. That was the largest rally in the country’s economic history, by far. The mad yo-yoing on the usually sedate economic charts then ceased in the fourth quarter as the economy dipped slightly into the negative.

The December quarter saw nearly half the country’s industries go into decline, a broad indication that consumers and businesses were pulling back on their spending.

The quarter’s fall was led by an enormous decline in construction spending, down nearly $400 million from the previous quarter. That’s a nearly 9% decline in three months. The fall would have been worse if not for growth in residential construction of 1.9%, propelled by incredibly rapid house price increases.

Construction fell by 7.3% annually in 2020, a surprising contraction amid complaints of shortages of trades people and construction goods due to high demand. “Construction activity remains at historically high levels, despite this quarter’s fall,” said StatsNZ’s Paul Pascoe.

What should have been the start of the country’s international tourism season in the last months of 2020 instead saw empty hotels and cafes. Spending on retail, accommodation and restaurants fell by $250 million in the year’s final quarter, a drop of 5%, largely due to the absence of tourists.

The collapse in air cargo and travel to New Zealand meant that transport and warehouse spending fell by nearly 26% in 2020 – that’s despite a massive rally at the end of the year, presumably due to Christmas shopping.

While there had been an expectation that New Zealand’s primary industries would power through the economic disruptions of 2020, they largely didn’t. Sheep and dairy production fell sharply during the year as goods exports fell by 3%.

Manufacturing also fell by 3% during the year, while agricultural industries declined by 2.7% annually, joined by sharp decreases in mining and forestry. Amid an ocean of red indicators and economic warning lights, fishing was one of the few industries that had a good 2020, growing by 1.3%.

What does that mean for the average New Zealander? After an incredibly volatile 2020 that saw a global pandemic and unprecedented economic falls and starts, the average person in this country can now buy about 3.7% less stuff than they could a year ago. That’s a very rough figure for disposable income based on the value of goods flowing into the country and being exported, along with investments, population growth and a number of other indicators.

Despite border restrictions, the country’s population continued growing through the year, adding about 10,000 people in the final months of the year. Nearly 100,000 new New Zealanders were added to the country last year.

Finance minister Grant Robertson said the big drop in 2020’s final quarter was not a huge cause for concern. “It is not surprising that these numbers are jumping around. The world is dealing with the ongoing impact of Covid-19 and there will be volatility for some time.

“New Zealand had an extremely strong bounce-back in the September quarter and some of that has evened out in the December quarter.”