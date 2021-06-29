Recipe: Creamy bacon and spinach pasta

Low on effort and big on satisfaction, this quick pasta dish is just the ticket for a wintry weeknight meal.

CREAMY BACON & SPINACH PASTA

Serves 3-4

300g dried rigatoni pasta

1 x 300g packet Freedom Farms shoulder bacon

1 medium shallot, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, chopped

zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 red chilli, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons dried oregano

250g spinach leaves

1 cup ricotta

¾ cup-1 cup pasta water

chopped flat-leafed parsley and parmesan to serve

Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil, add the pasta and cook as per the packet instructions or until al dente.

Meanwhile, chop the bacon into small pieces and fry in a pan until nearly crispy. Add the shallot, garlic, lemon zest, chilli, paprika and oregano. Stir around until the shallot starts to soften, then add the spinach and lemon juice and cook until the spinach wilts. Gently fold through the ricotta and season well with salt and pepper.

Drain the pasta, reserving 1 cup of pasta water, add the pasta to the sauce and pour in enough pasta water to loosen.

Mix it all together well, then sprinkle some chopped parsley and parmesan on top and enjoy.