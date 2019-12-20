The Spinoff presents SUPERPOD 2019

Join various hosts of The Spinoff podcasts Gone by Lunchtime, On The Rag, The Real Pod, Paper Cuts, The Offspin, and Dietary Requirements as we look back at the car crash that was 2019.

In this special end of year podcast hosted by Leonie Hayden, we dissect the country’s response to national disasters, the highs and lows of MAFS, international literary scandals, the madness and tragedy of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Mad Chapman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning chip ranking and more, plus we add our entries to the official The Spinoff 2019 Honours and Dishonours board.

Pour yourself a Baileys and settle in.

To listen, use the player below or download this episode (right click and save).

Check out more of our podcasts here, including the pop-up pod The Spinoff Book Out Loud (The Spinoff Book is available in stores now). If you want to continue to support the work we do, behind the mic or on the site, check out The Spinoff Members, where you can support independent media for as a little as a dollar a week!