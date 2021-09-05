Live updates, September 5: suppression lifts for mall terrorist

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 5. You can get in touch on info@thespinoff.co.nz. Help us keep you informed on Covid-19 – click here to learn how you can join The Spinoff Members.

7.55am: Government urged not to rush through legislation

The Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill, currently at the select committee stage, would see the planning and preparation of terror attacks criminalised. After Friday’s attack, Ardern has pledged to pass the terrorism law reforms by the end of the month. Law professor Andrew Geddis has explained why that might not be such a good idea. For anyone a little confused by the legal and political elements of this case, Geddis clearly outlines the laws at play:

Is it the case that this legislative gap allowed the offender to escape the law’s grasp? Well, no. He subsequently went on trial for the other offences: possessing the knife; the Isis propaganda; and failing to help unlock his electronic devices. And a jury then convicted him of two counts of knowingly possessing objectionable material and failing to assist a police officer exercise a search power.

The point being, our existing law still possessed the tools to hold this offender accountable for his actions; indeed, to potentially punish him even more heavily than the proposed new terrorist offence would… if we are going to legislate here, it would be better to do it with due consideration and deliberation, rather than in the shadow of one particular event.



7.30am: Name and case details of mall terrorist released

The man who left five supermarket shoppers hospitalised on Friday was Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen, who was granted refugee status in 2013 and who the government had attempted to deport for years prior to Friday’s attack. He had appealed his deportation while in prison and facing criminal charges in 2019, and was awaiting a decision when he attacked shoppers with a knife on Friday afternoon. Following the lifting of final suppression orders overnight, prime minister Jacinda Ardern has it was “incredibly disappointing and frustrating” that the man couldn’t be detained while his deportation appeal was heard.

“In 2016 the terrorist came to the attention of the police and the NZSIS,” she said. “In the course of these investigations, Immigration New Zealand were made aware of information that led them to believe the individual’s refugee status was fraudulently obtained. The process was started to cancel his refugee status, and with it, his right to stay in New Zealand.”

Immigration New Zealand cancelled his refugee status in 2019 and he was served with deportation liability notices. He appealed. Due to the status of the country from which he’d travelled (he was Tamil, a minority group persecuted in Sri Lanka for decades), crown law advised that he was likely to be considered a “protected person”. Protected people cannot be deported from New Zealand, but authorities were unable to detain him while the appeal process was undertaken.

“This has been a frustrating process,” Ardern said. “Since 2018, ministers have been seeking advice on our ability to deport this individual.” In July this year, she met with officials in person and expressed “concern that the law could allow someone to remain here who obtained their immigration status fraudulently and posed a threat to our national security”.

What you need to know

On Friday afternoon, a man was shot dead by police at the Countdown at west Auckland’s LynnMall after attacking shoppers with a knife.

Seven people were injured. Five remain in hospital with three in critical condition.

At an early evening press conference, the prime minister said the incident was a terrorist attack by a “violent extremist” inspired by Isis ideology. The attacker was under 24-hour surveillance and was shot by the police who followed him to the supermarket as part of this surveillance.

The man first came to the attention of police in 2016 after he expressed sympathy on Facebook for recent terrorist attacks.

Since then he has been arrested multiple times and charged with a variety of offences including possessing objectionable material and possession of an offensive weapon.

In April 2021, a draft bill that would criminalise preparatory acts was introduced to parliament. It had its first reading in May. Throughout this period, officials met a number of times to consider what avenues could be pursued to address the risk posed by this individual, and to prepare for the potential that we may run out of legal avenues to detain him.

In July 2021 he was released into the community after spending around three years in prison on remand. He had been under constant surveillance since then.

Yesterday’s numbers

There were 20 new community Covid-19 cases, all in Auckland.

There was one death from Covid-19, a North Shore woman in her 90s.

The delta outbreak now totals 782 cases, including 54 that have recovered.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has risen to 43.

89,073 vaccine doses were administered on Thursday.