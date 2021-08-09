Live updates, August 9: Crew onboard Napier-bound container test positive for Covid-19

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for August 9, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.15am: Crew onboard Napier-bound container test positive for Covid-19

Eleven people onboard a container ship off the coast of Tauranga have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said “at least some” of the confirmed cases are likely to be active, with further test results expected today.

“Public Health staff took the test swabs in Tauranga from the crew as part of the requirements for entry for the vessel to Napier – it’s next stop,” said the ministry.

“All of the crew on board are reported to be well, with none reporting any symptoms. No crew members came Port-side while the ship was being unloaded in Tauranga.”

The ship is linked to a Covid-19 case in an Australian pilot who was onboard the vessel last month in Queensland and who later developed symptoms and then tested positive for the virus nine days after being aboard the vessel. “The Australian pilot is confirmed to have the Delta variant and has not been linked to any other Queensland cases.”

Initial concerns about the link with the Australian pilot resulted in loading of the vessel being temporarily halted on Wednesday in Tauranga, said the ministry. “An assessment carried out that day, cleared the ship, and unloading was allowed to resume the following day.”

As a precautionary measure, 94 port workers who have spent time on the vessel are now being contacted, provided with advice, tested and stood down until a negative result returned. Testing for those staff is being arranged at the port this morning.

8.00am: Should there be an eight week gap between Covid-19 vaccine doses?

There are growing calls for the gap between peoples’ first and second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 jab to be increased.

Currently, when you book in for your first jab it is recommended you book in for your second three weeks later. But last week, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield revealed he had been looking at extending that up to eight weeks, citing recent studies.

Vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris told RNZ that a wider gap could be beneficial. “Having a bigger gap can result in extra antibodies and a slightly broader response and it’s also possible it might last longer,” she said. “A bigger space gives some time for some maturity to happen before you come in with the next shot.”

However, Petousis-Harris said the existing three week gap would still provide an effective response to the virus. “We need to get as many people with two shots as we possibly can as fast as we can and that two-three weeks apart is really good… but people shouldn’t worry if it’s longer and in fact it may be beneficial in the longterm.”

The most important thing was that as many people as possible get the jab, Petousis-Harris added, saying the three week gap was not a hard and fast rule. “With a lot of vaccines, there are guidelines to make things workable but there is flexibility. I think the main thing is people get in both doses and we want to be getting that done as soon as possible as a population.”

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

National has emerged from their conference to a brutal set of headlines, from which any reasonable observer would conclude the party’s divisions have not healed. By my count, three entirely distinct incidents occurred from which you could make that case, and I’ll outline them all here before covering what party leader Judith Collins had to say.

The first concerns former leader Todd Muller. One News reports he will not be part of caucus meetings when he returns from leave, which he is currently on to care for his sick wife. It’s unclear whether that was a decision made by Muller, or made by Collins on Muller’s behalf – Stuff’s Henry Cooke reports a comment from party whip Matt Doocey that made it sound like it had been Muller’s own decision. Either way, it is a reminder of the circumstances that led to Muller announcing his resignation at the next election, which is that he had been briefing against a colleague.

The second concerns the Young Nats, who have reacted with anger to the caucus to decision to vote against the conversion therapy ban in parliament. The NZ Herald’s Thomas Coughlan reports they distributed rainbow ribbons to the MPs, and it is understood that the speech was used “to highlight the youth wing’s disappointment.” Some MPs are believed to have been against that caucus decision, and party policy generally is in favour of a conversion therapy ban.

Finally, the party president was reelected, but in the process a former speaker and stalwart MP made a dramatic resignation. Sir David Carter was challenging Peter Goodfellow for the presidency, with some in the party seeing Goodfellow as being heavily involved in a series of disastrous candidate selections. However, when Goodfellow won, Sir David resigned from the board, and Radio NZ’s Jane Patterson reports he went out saying he had “no confidence” in Goodfellow. Politik’s (paywalled) Richard Harman notes the party now has no farmers on the board, and it is understood farmers are now feeling unrepresented in the party hierarchy – a real danger for National when Act are surging in the rural world.

As for where the party sits relative to the rest of the political landscape, little movement was made. Toby Manhire was sitting in on Collins’ speech, and noted the party campaign of “Demand the Debate” has yielded precious little in terms of new policy, none of which was launched at the conference.

So what did Collins have to say? As Stuff reports, she told members the next election is winnable for National so long as the party stays focused. Collins heavily criticised the performance of the government, saying in particular they had failed on housing, child poverty and mental health services. Speaking again as a hopefully reasonable observer, she’s got a fair point – the government has objectively made little progress in any of these areas over four years. But that message may not get through with Collins in charge – a Newshub poll released last night showed almost half of National voters believe she should be replaced as leader.

Meanwhile the Green Party conference has also taken place in the shadow of National’s event. Political editor Justin Giovannetti reports Co-leader James Shaw easily saw off a rare challenge from member James Cockle, with Shaw then using his speech to talk up his view that the party had made more gains by being in a cooperation agreement with Labour, rather than in opposition. There’s no doubt some members will disagree with that sentiment, and dissent from it – even if the conference being largely closed to the media makes that difficult to verify. But that’s a world of difference away from what the other party having a conference last weekend went through.

