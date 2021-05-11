Live updates, May 11: ‘We have never used the phrase pay freeze’, says public services minister

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for May 11, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

11.00am: Toi Tū Toi Ora proves massive success for Auckland Art Gallery

Toi Tū Toi Ora – a contemporary Māori art exhibition – was the most attended at the Auckland Art Gallery since 1989.

The largest in the gallery’s history, Toi Tū Toi Ora took over all floors of the inner city gallery and displayed more than 300 artworks by 110 Māori artists. Before its closing, more than 140,000 people walked through.

In our review, The Spinoff’s Leonie Hayden said: “Lacking the vocabulary to describe art in terms that the art-literate would deem adequate, I can only tell you how these works made me feel. Proud. Sad, at times, thinking about the number of artists who weren’t given the same spotlight or accolades as their peers at the height of their careers. Surprised at how broad the expression of Māoritanga can be. Overwhelmed with gratitude to artists for teaching us about ourselves, and to [ex-curator] Borell for fighting for the show.”

According to the Herald, 51% of people who came to see the exhibition were first timers to the gallery, 6000 were students (double the normal average), and Māori visitation was up from 4% to 15%.

10.00am: ‘We have never used the phrase pay freeze’ – Government continue to reject media reporting

The Public Service Association is set to meet with Jacinda Ardern today following a week of staunch opposition to the government’s announced three-year pay freeze.

Except, as detailed by our political editor Justin Giovannetti this morning, the government is now hitting back at media reports that there is even a “freeze” at all.

Speaking on RNZ, public services minister Chris Hipkins defended the government’s messaging. “There’s a lot of things lost in translation – some of the coverage I’ve seen of it is simply factually incorrect,” Hipkins said. “Certainly communication could have been better but I don’t think the government is completely to blame for that. We have never used the phrase pay freeze.”

8.30am: Gangs and guns targeted under proposed new law

It will soon be illegal for “high risk people” to own – or even be around – firearms, the government has announced.

The “firearms prohibition orders” are in response to gun crime and gang activity, and will make it a criminal offence for certain people to be access, own or even be in the same house as a gun.

Police minister Poto Williams said it’s about keeping people safe from gangs and gun crime. “It is a privilege, not a right, to own or use a gun in this country and we need to take that ability out of the hands of people who pose a threat to our communities,” she said. “This government is very clear that violent gangs and other criminals cannot continue to threaten, intimidate, and exploit our communities.”

Alongside this, the law will be amended to introduce a new power enabling seizure of assets of those associated with organised crime, where the person’s known legitimate income is likely to have been insufficient to acquire the asset.

Justice minister Kris Faafoi said that change will hit criminals in their pockets. “This new organised crime power will help prevent those involved in organised crime from benefitting from crime and remove the primary reason for organised crime to exist – the profits they can make from vulnerable New Zealanders,” Faafoi said.

“Those involved in organised crime, including those who launder their money, would have to demonstrate their assets were obtained legitimately.”

Both new laws are set to be introduced later in the year.

8.00am: 42yo man arrested after Dunedin stabbing, charged with attempted murder

Following on from the top story in The Bulletin: a 42-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing in a central Dunedin Countdown yesterday afternoon.

The suspect has, according to Newshub, received four charges of attempted murder.

Four people were stabbed at the Cumberland Street store shortly before 3pm yesterday afternoon. At this stage, there is no indication the incident was more than just a random attack. Police have ruled out any links to terrorism.

Two of the victims were staff members, and another was a bystander who attempted to stop the attacker.

The condition of the victim at this stage is said to be stable, although three received critical injuries in the attack. The suspect was also initially treated in hospital but was moved to the Dunedin central police station last night.

“Three of the injured are now described as in a serious but stable condition. A fourth person is in a moderate condition,” a spokesperson said.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

What is as yet believed to be a random stabbing attack has taken place in Dunedin. Details are still emerging about what happened – and more importantly why – but the initial reports from yesterday are that four people are in hospital with stab injuries, after the rampage in a supermarket. Two of the people in hospital are supermarket staff. These kinds of attacks are highly unusual in New Zealand, and at her afternoon press conference yesterday, the PM was quick to outline that there was no evidence to suggest it was a terrorist attack.

The response of ordinary people on the scene may have prevented more from being injured. The ODT reports comments from police that paint a picture of what happened before officers arrived. “What I can say is those who intervened, some of who became injured themselves, I think have acted selflessly and with great courage to prevent this man from harming anybody else,” said Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham. Stuff spoke to a witness who described people stepping in with bottles, and even a chair, in an attempt to slow the man down.

The alleged attacker will appear in court today. He is likely to be charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at a minimum, reports the ODT. He also reportedly sustained a minor injury during the incident. There have been suggestions reported on Radio NZ this morning that he may have been having a “psychotic episode” of some sort, but as previously said, a motive has not yet been established.

