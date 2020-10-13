When it comes to criminal justice, Labour is opting to play it safe

Labour came to office in 2017 promising transformative change in criminal justice. This time around, it’s clear the party is taking a far more cautious approach, writes criminology lecturer Liam Martin.

Jacinda Ardern won’t say how she will vote in the cannabis referendum. The decision is one example of Labour’s broader failure to articulate any clear vision of justice reform for a second term in government. The party has essentially declared no justice platform at all – the justice policy section of the Labour website is a vague blurb of around 550-words that says almost nothing about its plans if re-elected. Voters wanting to make informed decisions at the ballot box deserve better.

Judith Collins announced National’s justice policy back in August with the details outlined in a nine-page document available online. It is a deeply problematic set of proposals, couched in tired get-tough slogans consistent with the “Crusher Collins” brand that would lead us further down the path of prison building and American-style mass incarceration in New Zealand. But at least they put forward a coherent statement of plans to be debated publicly.

Labour came to office in 2017 promising transformative change in criminal justice. Now the party leader refuses to support cannabis decriminalisation and harm reduction measures that should be essential steps in this process. And when Ardern refuses to spend some of her large stock of political capital backing a “yes” vote, conceding the debate to vocal National Party opposition, she undermines a historic chance for progressive change in criminal justice.

Instead, Labour is adopting a “low target” strategy to the election across the board: offer few obvious proposals for change to give opponents few targets to attack. It is a conservative strategy built on steady-as-she goes appeals to middle New Zealand – usually employed by more conservative parties – that relies on Ardern’s popularity in the wake of a near impeccable performance through the Covid crisis. And it plays to the conservative streak of Ardern herself, the daughter of a police officer raised in a Mormon family in rural Waikato.

There is no shortage of ideas Labour could be presenting to voters: it just completed a long process of taxpayer-funded public consultation on criminal justice reform. The final report from the advisory group it established was released last December and called for a “fundamental reshaping of New Zealand’s justice system”, proposing a wide range of specific reforms. Yet Labour has not only buried the report but failed to put any real alternative before the electorate.

Instead of Labour, it is the Greens who adopted key recommendations from the advisory group. For example, calling for changes to sentencing, bail and parole laws that would enable the gradual replacement of most prisons with community-based rehabilitation. The party’s justice policy has also been articulated as part of a broader social change agenda outlined in the Greens’ vision for Aotearoa. This provides another option to progressive voters dissatisfied with Labour’s caginess on the future of justice reform.

As election day looms, it is not too late for Labour to declare more concretely its intentions in criminal justice. Some questions that should be answered: how does the party now view the headline justice policy it brought to office of cutting prison numbers 30%? Will Labour seek to repeal three strikes laws if re-elected (as it had previously promised)? What is the party’s position on the contentious issues of sentencing, bail and parole reform? Will it adopt any of the recommendations of the advisory group it established to generate ideas for change?

Labour seems to have decided that controversial problems of law and order are not worth the electoral risk and better avoided entirely. It is a cynical politics that does not bode well for justice reform after the election.