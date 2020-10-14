Gone By Lunchtime: The final countdown to election 2020

Annabelle Lee-Mather, Ben Thomas and Toby Manhire gather around the giant orb of truth for the last time before polls close to assess the parties’ campaigns, select the seats they’ll be drooling over, and put their pundit reputations on the line by predicting the final election outcome.

We’re leaving together. But still it’s farewell. And maybe we’ll come back, to earth, who can tell?

Featuring a special cameo by Sandra Lee.

