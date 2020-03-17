Covid-19 NZ latest, March 17: Businesses in strife wait for rescue package

Rolling updates on the Covid-19 outbreak for March 17 as they happen, by Spinoff writers.

7.00am

To get a sense of how small businesses are facing this crisis, Michael Andrew walked a block of Dominion Road in Auckland and knocked on doors. For many of those he spoke to, the picture right now is bleak. Here’s an excerpt:

With no revenue and yet still needing to pay rent and staff salary, Mohammad sent a letter to his landlord requesting a six-month rent-free period. His landlord instead told him to contact his insurer, which advised him that the onslaught of travel cancellations connected to Covid-19 was not covered in the policy. With customers continuing to cancel bookings and request refunds, Mohammad says his staff are growing nervous about where it could lead.

“They’re worried, they’re so scared that we might just do an announcement to say look we’re sending you home, we’re closing down. What do we do? It’s a very big impact on us.”

Media is another industry that is now facing a severe economic crunch, despite an unprecedented surge in demand for news and journalism. As Duncan Greive reports, it is having a ripple effect through the whole sector – from travel companies not wanting to buy radio advertising, to Sky TV not having the sporting content promised to customers, and so on. It’s an unprecedented situation, hitting at a time when media companies were already up against it. Here’s an excerpt:

The great cockroach of the media might have finally met a worthwhile opponent. The medium has thrived in part because its well-defined audiences and scalable distribution makes it of real value to small-to-medium sized businesses, so it can make even relatively tiny markets work. On a recent trip to Gore I was surprised to find an NZME office – but I shouldn’t have been, it also has offices in Dannevirke and Waipukurau.

The downside of this small business focus is that such clients book direct, and are less likely to long-term plan than larger nationwide clients, who often book through agencies. These will follow soon enough though – an agency radio booker I spoke to said that over the weekend they had calls from travel companies saying “get me off air immediately”, but that otherwise they were “waiting for the onslaught”. (Incidentally, media and advertising agencies, often run on a global basis, are already starting to order all staff to work from home to ensure business continuity contracts are upheld).

6.50am

Once again, stocks on Wall St have taken a hammering overnight. Reuters reports that for the third time in just six days, trading had to be paused to halt a plunge. In the US, a drastic rate cut from the Fed doesn’t seem to have soothed markets much – instead, it appears to have led to panic about just how bad the crisis could get.

6.45am

Via Alex Braae in The Spinoff’s morning newsletter the Bulletin, here are all the latest developments in the Covid-19 story:

Gatherings of 500 or more people have been banned in the latest round of measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19. It has meant the cancellation of many events, some of which are listed in yesterday’s It has meant the cancellation of many events, some of which are listed in yesterday’s Live Updates page of all major developments. Included in them are Polyfest, which is sadly off for the second year in a row. It was an example of an event in which contact tracing would be impossible, should a case be found, because of the sheer number of attendees. The crowd size limit rules out more than 100 events over the next month, and there will be huge implications for that part of the hospitality and tourism industry.

The rules are an attempt to enforce social distancing, in case of an outbreak. Schools have been exempted, but more specific advice from the Ministry of Education is on the way for them, reports Schools have been exempted, but more specific advice from the Ministry of Education is on the way for them, reports Stuff . It is likely that schools will still look to limit the number of people in any one place at any one time. The NZ Herald reports that the ministry is currently ringing around to assess capacity and capability for teaching to take place online, however unless community transmission of the coronavirus takes place, it is unlikely that schools will be closed outright. The measures are understood to be partly inspired by countries in Asia that have been successful in preventing outbreaks from getting out of control – here is a New York Times report on Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong.

PM Jacinda Ardern says a policy of social distancing should now be treated as a new normal. To reiterate those messages from yesterday, the purpose of social distancing is about keeping everyone safe, as it slows any potential spread. It’s a very real concern that the health system won’t be able to handle the volume of cases if there is a massive outbreak – Italy in recent days giving a stark example of what that looks like. . To reiterate those messages from yesterday, the purpose of social distancing is about keeping everyone safe, as it slows any potential spread. It’s a very real concern that the health system won’t be able to handle the volume of cases if there is a massive outbreak – Italy in recent days giving a stark example of what that looks like. Newsroom’s Marc Daalder has spoken to health system experts in New Zealand, who warn that slowing any spread is essential if the country’s Intensive Care Units are going to be able to withstand the pressure.

To give some examples of how that new normal is playing out, there was a note on Checkpoint last night that Unite Union have serious concerns about workers on the floor at SkyCity casino, and the there was a note on Checkpoint last night that Unite Union have serious concerns about workers on the floor at SkyCity casino, and the NZ Herald reports that couriers will stop taking signatures upon delivery of packages.

Major businesses are also in the process of stepping up their social distancing protocols, reports reports Business Desk (paywalled.) Among the measures being taken: some are cancelling all non-essential domestic and international travel, others are telling any employees able to work from home to do so, and others still are requiring staff to stay on the floor that they’d normally work on during the workday. In case you missed it, Richard Simpson put together some simple tips for workplaces to adopt, if people are going to be in the office. Among a whole lot of other businesses, we at The Spinoff will be testing out a work from home day later this week. Regular coverage will continue as normal.

And speaking of wider community safety, the government has warned travellers who don’t have self-isolation plans that they will face deportation. had a report yesterday morning about backpackers who were fairly blase about the whole thing, and it’s fair to say that was not a popular position. Later on they Newshub had a report yesterday morning about backpackers who were fairly blase about the whole thing, and it’s fair to say that was not a popular position. Later on they followed up with some much stronger comments from the PM, who said that those who didn’t have self-isolation plans in place would have to either accept being detained, or be deported. To quote her directly, she said those who didn’t adhere to the rules were “not welcome,” and that there were “high chances of being refused future visa applications here and overseas.”

A media release hit the inbox right when yesterday’s Bulletin was being sent out – the Reserve Bank had a surprise update. It turned out to be a major cut in the Official Cash Rate, which went from an already record low of 1.0% to 0.25% – for more on what that means, and why the Reserve Bank is doing it, read this It turned out to be a major cut in the Official Cash Rate, which went from an already record low of 1.0% to 0.25% – for more on what that means, and why the Reserve Bank is doing it, read this cheat sheet . It comes ahead of a massive fiscal package today, to be delivered by finance minister Grant Robertson – Stuff reported yesterday that he had welcomed the OCR cut, and that it will be backed up with billions of dollars today. He also talked about bringing in the business sector and unions in protecting jobs amid the wider economic downturn.

