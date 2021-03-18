Live updates, March 18: Challenger for next America’s Cup already accepted

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for March 18, bringing you the latest news throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.30am: Law change sees hundreds of sex offenders back on register

An urgent law change by the government yesterday afternoon will see hundreds of sex offenders put back onto the national register.

The law change was made through urgent amendments to the retrospective provisions in the Child Protection (Child Sex Offender Government Agency Registration) Act 2016, to clarify the intent of parliament when the law was passed.

The changes were made following a Supreme Court decision that ruled the act did not apply to a person who had committed a qualifying offence before the law came into force on October 14 2016 – but was convicted and sentenced after that date.

“As a consequence of this decision, police has had to remove hundreds of individuals from the Child Sex Offender Register,” said police minister Poto Williams. “We are taking urgent action for the safety of our tamariki. The longer these offenders are off the register, the less ability police have to monitor them.”

The amendment will also ensure that any individuals sentenced for a qualifying offence after the Supreme Court decision can be placed on the register, either by confirming their eligibility or enabling review of any decision not to register.

“The urgent amendment to the retrospective provisions of the Act is essential for the wellbeing and safety of children, and their whānau,” Williams said.

7.55am: Challenger for next America’s Cup already accepted

On the same day that Team New Zealand raced to victory in the 36th America’s Cup, a challenger came forward – and was accepted – for the 37th.

But despite it already being official, Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron general manager Hayden Porter told Newstalk ZB we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out where that challenge has come from.

“We have received a challenge for the 37th America’s Cup. There’s a lot of details to come, discussions will evolve over the next few days, weeks and months and things will happen from there,” he said. “It was all done out on the water – all details will be revealed in the next wee while.”

The Herald has previously claimed the challenge would be coming from the Royal Yacht Squadron, meaning Ineos Team UK would be the Challenger of Record whenever the next regatta takes place.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Well, they won the boat race. If you tuned into the news bulletins at any time last night you’ll already know that Emirates Team New Zealand beat Prada Luna Rossa 7-3, after winning all of the sailing, engineering, logistical and rule-setting aspects of the competition. Which is lovely for them, and good for people who are fans etc etc, happy for you all. But there’s another news line out of it all worth paying attention to.

After the win, the government immediately committed further funding to keep ETNZ together, reports Stuff. One of the more controversial aspects of elite yachting in recent decades has been the team consistently tapping the government up for more support – at times the negotiations more closely resembled ransom demands, to be fair. As yacht race minister Stuart Nash outlined, some of the $136.5 million of public money set aside for the cup has not yet been spent, and in principle that would be made available to the team to build towards the next event.

Which will be held – where exactly? One of the most defensible justifications given for public money going towards the America’s Cup is that it acts as an economic development stimulus for various industries – tourism, hospitality, boat building and so on. It’s probably worth noting that take was heavily contested even before Covid closed the borders, let alone an event with limited superyachts and spending. There was also a credible report from the NZ Herald’s (paywalled) Caroline Meng-Yee that ETNZ has been shopping the event to other potential host cities around the world, before they even had their hands on the mug.

The syndicate has said they want to host the next event in New Zealand, but that is a long way away from a firm commitment. Getting access to that money will depend on it – and any future money the government could be asked for. In the government’s statement, PM Ardern said it “would be subject to a number of conditions, including an expectation the Cup will be defended in New Zealand.” Auckland mayor Phil Goff is keen too, and Stuff reports talks will start soon between the syndicate and other stakeholders. Many might be wondering – how high could the bill end up being this time?

