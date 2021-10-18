Live updates, October 18: Snap level four for Auckland back on the table, says Bloomfield

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 18, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Auckland is now at step one of the alert level three pathway, Northland and parts of Waikato are in regular level three. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz



Today’s agenda

1pm: The latest Covid-19 numbers will come via written statement from the Ministry of Health. We’ll have it in full as soon as it arrives.

4pm: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield will review whether there are any alert level changes in Auckland, Northland, or parts of Waikato. We're also expecting to hear more details about the new "traffic light system" that will replace our existing alert level framework. We'll have a livestream for you around 3.45pm.

9.50am: Bloomfield claims level four back on the table after it was ruled out

A circuit breaking alert level four lockdown is being “actively considered” for Auckland, says Ashley Bloomfield.

That’s despite the government explicitly ruling it out just last week.

Bloomfield told TVNZ’s Breakfast he had heard the calls for an emergency lockdown made by health experts – including Māori leaders – and it would be part of cabinet’s considerations today.

“It’s something we’ve actively considered and importantly I’ve asked for advice from my team, but also from the public health teams on the ground in Tāmaki Makaurau and that’s informed our advice to the prime minister,” said Bloomfield.

“Cabinet will be considering that this afternoon and the prime minister will be making announcements later in the day.”

Jacinda Ardern, joined by Bloomfield, will make that announcement at a 4pm press conference.

8.35am: Alert level replacement expected to be announced today

The government is poised to announce the end of our Covid-19 alert level system and the introduction of a new “traffic light” framework.

Ashley Bloomfield told Newstalk ZB this morning that an announcement on the new three-tiered system was imminent. “There’s work happening on the framework and the prime minister will let people know this afternoon about the timing.”

According to 1News, the green light setting will operate similarly to our existing alert level one. Orange light will limit entry into venues and rely on vaccination status more heavily. And the red light will kick in when there are multiple Covid clusters, restricting travel and gatherings.

Health experts advised on the new system reportedly gave it a thumbs down. The Herald reported those briefed said the traffic light framework wasn’t fit for purpose.

While it’s expected Jacinda Ardern will announce the system today, it’s likely not to be introduced immediately.

8.00am: Another alert level decision looms after Vaxathon boost

Auckland, Northland and parts of Waikato will be hoping for good news from the prime minister at 4pm today.

It’s another alert level decision day and it comes after 130,000 vaccine doses were given out during Saturday’s Vaxathon – our largest single day for vaccine doses. However, the number of double doses remains significantly lower and experts are urging caution with daily case numbers still high.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield signalled that the key milestone for reducing restrictions in Auckland was 90% double vaccinated. “At the moment it’s just over 70% fully vaccinated across the Auckland region so that’s great progress,” he told RNZ. Auckland is due to hit the first dose milestone within the coming days. That would suggest alert level three restrictions could remain for another month at least.

“Over these next three to four weeks on current trends we will hit that fully vaccinated,” Bloomfield said. “It’s a matter of mapping out that pathway to 90%. It’s not just a target, it’s a milestone because we don’t stop there.”

On the case numbers, Bloomfield said health officials will be watching those “very closely” and continuing to “actively and aggressively” contact trace. The R value remains between 1.2 and 1.3, meaning numbers are likely to keep rising.

The next Covid-19 update is due via press release at 1pm with Jacinda Ardern and Bloomfield expected to speak at 4pm.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Super Saturday was a win for all of us. Instead of focusing on the record-breaking number of vaccinations, Duncan Greive writes in The Spinoff that Super Saturday is a win because it tapped into the country’s resourcefulness. We’re all a little tired, but from large corporations to individuals rolling up their sleeves, the outpouring on Saturday showed a country willing to tackle Covid-19. Forget the 1pm podium, it was individual New Zealanders who beat the first outbreak and they’ve shown that they are still in the fight. We’ll need that tenacity in the coming weeks, according to Rawiri Jansen.

Cabinet’s decision on whether restrictions can be lowered in Auckland, Northland and parts of Waikato will be announced today at 4pm.

The Covid numbers: There are 29 cases in hospital and 5 in ICU/HDU. There are now 623 active cases in New Zealand. 47 new community cases were reported in Auckland yesterday and 4 in Waikato. 130,002 people were vaccinated on Saturday.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

Suspect in the killing of British MP Sir David Amess faces terror charges. Amess, a Conservative MP since 1983, was holding a meeting on Friday with constituents when he was stabbed, according to the BBC. He’s the second British MP killed in recent years after the 2016 murder of Labour’s Jo Cox. A 25-year-old Briton is being held under the country’s terrorism act. The BBC reports that the man had been referred to the UK’s deradicalisation programme in the past, but dropped out soon after.

Inflation expected to hit the highest level in a decade. Economists will be on the lookout later today as new inflation data is released, RNZ reports. The forecast is that the annual rate could rise to 4.1%, the highest since 2011. Based on current price spikes in the economy with petrol, housing, shipping and food costs, that wouldn’t be unexpected. Inflation is currently on the rise across the world as consumers are willing to spend big, however from oil to computer chips, the global economy hasn’t increased production to match.

