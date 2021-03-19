Live updates, March 19: International tourism placed ‘too much pressure’ on places like Queenstown, says Nash

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for March 19, bringing you the latest news throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.30am: International tourism placed ‘too much pressure’ on places like Queenstown, says minister

Before Covid-19, international tourism was placing “too much pressure” on hotspots such as Queenstown and Brand NZ risked being damaged as a result, according to the tourism minister.

“Research by Tourism Industry Aotearoa and Tourism NZ shows a strong sentiment that even within tourism hotspots like Queenstown, as many as 79% of residents felt there was too much pressure from international visitors,” Stuart Nash told an audience in Queenstown.

“In essence, tourism was beginning to lose its social licence to operate and we were running the very real risk of not being able to deliver on our global value proposition behind ‘Brand NZ’.”

Nash said that fundamental change will be needed in tourism once the borders reopen. “Consistent advice from within the sector, from small communities, and from external agencies like the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment demonstrate we cannot go back to the tourism model that existed prior to Covid-19.”

While mass-scale international tourism will likely not return before 2022, Nash reaffirmed that the government is focusing on trans-Tasman travel and vaccinating as many New Zealanders as possible.

“Further support for tourism in 2021 requires a more structural approach for those who need it most. I am considering potential next steps till borders re-open, such as making it easier to hibernate firms and to startup again; help to diversify regional economies over-reliant on international tourism; and deployment of tourism workers to other sectors,” he said.

Nash added that there is a “responsibility” to take an intergenerational view of tourism. “I am looking to change the rules around freedom camping, which isn’t free at all for taxpayers or ratepayers who have to pick up the tab.

“I want to take another look at pricing strategies across public assets like national parks, so that the heavy pressure of international visitors is more financially sustainable. There is scope for a fresh look at existing levies like the International Visitor Levy to help ensure the true cost of tourism is priced into the international visitor experience.”

On The Spinoff: Bernard Hickey launches new podcast

It’s a big day here at The Spinoff, with the launch of Bernard Hickey’s new podcast When the Facts Change. It’s already topped the Apple podcast charts and you can check out the first episode here.

Here’s an extract from his introduction to the podcast:

For over a decade, first home buyers have been offered reassurance and hope by the grownups running the place. Don’t worry, they’re told: “We’ve got this.” There are no silver bullets, but “we’re working on pulling all the different levers at the right time.”

Time and again they’ve been reassured and developed rational hopes. Dreams even. Surely this is not rocket science, they’ve thought. After, all we’re a sensible little democracy with a set of functional and sane leaders. Surely this is solvable.

Yet every time they have been wrong because those grownups, the regulators, the politicians and various great and good of civil society, have believed they can solve it without much pain or disruption. Without redistribution or a shift in the way we all live and work and play and pay taxes.

Every time, they thought it could be done within the rules of the game set in the early 1990s and frozen in place by MMP. That meant doing it within a framework of red lines, which are that government gets no larger than 30-35% of GDP, which means taxes and debt stay low, capital gains aren’t taxed, and expensive public infrastructure is paid for at the margin by new residents, rather than existing taxpayers and ratepayers at large. The other red line is that 1-2% population growth from net migration is acceptable and even desirable.

Yet everywhere the grownups turned, they failed to tame the housing unaffordability beast and ended up staring wistfully at these red lines, looking over their shoulders and failing even to try to jump over them.

Read more here.

Hear Bernard talk housing with guests Jarrod Kerr, Nicola Willis and Helen O’Sullivan in the first episode of When the Facts Change, his new weekly podcast created by The Spinoff together with Kiwibank. Subscribe now via your favourite podcast provider.

8.30am: Wiggles received death threats over MIQ backlash

Who’d have thought we’d see the day where The Wiggles faced the threat of being online cancelled. The children’s entertainers have revealed they faced death threats after getting spots in our managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Speaking to Newshub’s The Project last night, the Australian group said they had no idea of the controversy they’d caused. “We were in Australia when that happened,” said Anthony Field – the blue wiggle. “We were just following orders when we filled out so we thought we’d done everything right and then we started getting death threats on emails and we thought ‘what’s going on in New Zealand?'”

The group spent time in managed isolation ahead of an upcoming nationwide tour, but Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said no returning New Zealander had missed out on a spot in MIQ to The Wiggles. “Sometimes there are cancellations, rooms become available and I think they have managed to find a way to accommodate them,” Hipkins said.

Field said the group apologised to any upset New Zealanders: “We apologise for whatever we caused, and of course if we took someone’s place that we shouldn’t have, we would give that place up tomorrow and/or yesterday.”

8.00am: AstraZeneca vaccine ruled ‘safe and effective’, despite health concerns

European health officials have ruled the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is safe after a number of countries stopped rolling it out due to reported blood clotting problems.

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Norway and Denmark are just some of the countries that had halted the vaccine roll-out over these concerns.

Now, the European Medicines Agency has determined that the vaccine is, in fact, safe. “Our scientific position is that this vaccine is a safe and effective option to protect citizens against Covid-19,” said the head of the agency, Emer Cooke. “If it were me, I would be vaccinated tomorrow.”

UK prime minister Boris Johnson will be getting the Oxford jab this week as part of his government’s plan to show its efficacy. “The Oxford jab is safe, the Pfizer jab is safe, what isn’t safe is catching Covid,” he said.

Here in New Zealand, the government has chosen the Pfizer vaccine as its primary option. There will be enough of that jab for all New Zealanders. However, we also have a deal with AstraZeneca: an advance purchase agreement of 7.6 million doses was signed off by the government, enough for 3.8 million people.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

At first glance, this may seem like a small issue, but I reckon it’s a deceptively major one for the balance of power between central and local government. Stuff’s Henry Cooke reports the government intends to strip councils of decisions over whether to fluoridate water, and invest it instead in the director general of health – currently Dr Ashley Bloomfield. The change is being driven by associate health minister Dr Ayesha Verrall, who has revived and revised a previous National party bill. Water fluoridation (which is considered safe and effective by scientific consensus) has been a hugely contentious issue at the local level for a long time, in some cases resulting in significant political wins for anti-fluoridation activists.

What is fluoridation? It’s a chemical that is added in extremely low quantities to water supplies, in order to promote dental health. And studies have largely shown it to work effectively – one quoted in the Stuff story found that children living in fluoridated areas have tooth decay rates 40% lower than those living in non-fluoridated areas. A lot of fluoride will kill you – but to get that effect from the water supply would take drinking hundreds of litres in a single sitting.

Why does this matter as a story about divisions of power? There sometimes seems to be a perception around central government that local government simply isn’t competent to handle their entrusted responsibilities. I explored that a bit in this piece about local government, in relation to water infrastructure reform. To a technocratic and science-minded government (which we currently have, for better or worse) having a question like this be subject to the whims of local voters probably doesn’t make any sense, because they might vote for something that cuts against public health outcomes. A major change in this bill is the centralisation – previously the bill would have given that power over fluoridation to elected District Health Boards – those elections tend to have very low voting rates, and high rates of confusion about who you’re actually voting for, making them perfect targets for small but committed activist groups.

What are the scientists saying? The consensus about fluoride being safe is pretty firm, according to the expertise gathered up by the Science Media Centre. There was also applause for the decision, with Professor Barry Borman of Massey saying “it is about time. This should have been done years ago.” Otago Uni dentistry expert Murray Thomson also said it would reduce inequality. “Widening access to community water fluoridation will help to reduce such inequalities and ensure that Kiwis of all ages can enjoy the social benefits of being able to eat, smile and talk without pain or embarrassment.” The Dental Association put out a release welcoming the “pragmatic decision.”

And what are anti-fluoridation activists saying? As far as I can tell the main lobby group Fluoride Free NZ are yet to comment, but in general terms they contest the safety and effectiveness of fluoride, while also arguing that decisions to fluoridate take away choice and bodily autonomy. I’m speculating here, but it could become one of those grievances that fuels minor party activism, in the same sort of way that 1080 and 5G does. In terms of other opposition, National’s Dr Shane Reti – a supporter of fluoridation – also raised concerns about “government overreach”, and worried it would stir up community resentment.