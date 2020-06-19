Politics podcast: The week the Covid-19 response went downhill

Ben Thomas, Annabelle Lee-Mather and Toby Manhire on efforts to resolve the failures exposed in the self-isolation system.

As the saying goes, a week is a long time in the response to an unprecedented global pandemic, and so it has proved, with the military called in to fix the issues in border control following the revelation that two recent arrivals from the UK had been allowed early exit from self-isolation despite not being tested and one having symptoms. They later both tested positive for Covid-19.

Plus: Can David Clark hang on to his job? Has Todd Muller rebooted his leadership of the National Party? And what’s the deal with the review of Māori media?

