Politics in 2019: How to describe the year in one sentence?

In part two of the year in politics 2019 (see Champs and Flops, yesterday), we asked our punditry pantheon: Give us the year in a sentence.

Gosh it’s warm today.

Alex Braae

Pitchfork politics, big improbable lies, bad hair and a 16-year-old climate change warrior whose mere presence sent a certain sub-group into an irrational hateful frenzy; every time you thought things couldn’t get more weird they just did – is it any wonder so many tuned out and tuned in to Love Island?

Linda Clark

Fucked; Australia is on fire yo.

Emma Espiner

Fucked.

Morgan Godfery

Despite it all, there was nothing new under the sun.

Liam Hehir

Inward-looking, protectionist, confused, angry.

Stephen Jacobi

The year lots of babies died unnecessarily because of anti-vaxxers.

Annabelle Lee

Don’t be a tough guy, don’t be a fool, I will call you later

Toby Manhire

Join us and help us hire new

political & climate reporters Find Out More

Faster, yet slower.

Danyl Mclauchlan

The prime minister’s pitch-perfect response to Christchurch not only defined her leadership in New Zealand but offered the world a glimpse of a starkly different style of politics from the rabble-rousing and finger-pointing that characterises the Trump era.

Shane Te Pou

In existential crisis.

Claire Robinson

Full of hot air.

Trish Sherson

The Spinoff politics section is made possible by Flick, the electricity retailer giving New Zealanders power over their power. With both spot price and fixed price plans available, you can be sure you’re getting true cost and real choice when you join Flick. Support us by making the switch today.