Politics podcast: The bloody battle for the National Party leadership

Ben Thomas, Annabelle Lee-Mather and Toby Manhire on Simon Bridges’ fight to hang on to the top job in National.

On Friday National MPs gather in Wellington to vote on the future of Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett. After miserable poll results a challenge has been launched, with Todd Muller and probably Nikki Kaye angling to replace them as leader and deputy.

The Gone By Lunchtime team offers a bold and, frankly, mind-blowing verdict on what will go down.

Plus: the budget, and other bits and pieces, such as the Covid-19 crisis.

Either download this episode (right click and save), have a listen below or subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify or here on Stitcher (RSS feed).