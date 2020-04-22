Covid-19: New Zealand cases mapped and charted, April 22

The latest in our series of charts, graphics and data visualisations by Chris McDowall. David Garcia helped create today’s charts.

This afternoon’s Ministry of Health figures report that the total number of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases stands at 1,451. There are now 1,036 people reported as having recovered – an increase of 30 on yesterday, meaning there are now 401 active cases in New Zealand. There were six new cases reported in the last 24 hours, all confirmed by testing.

There was one further death reported, a woman in her 70s who had been living at the Rosewood home in Christchurch.



The above chart compares active and recovered cases. Active cases are confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19 where the person has neither recovered nor died. Recovered cases are people who were once an active case, but are at least 10 days since onset and have not exhibited any symptoms for 48 hours.

Since April 8, we have seen an overall downward trend of active case counts.

Laboratories yesterday processed a record number of tests, with 5,289 completed. That brings the total number tested to date to 94,797, with the seven-day rolling average 4,043.

The symbol map above shows confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases arranged by district health board. Hover over the blue circles for more details.

A significant cluster is defined by the Ministry of Health as “when there are 10 or more cases connected through transmission and who are not all part of the same household”. It includes both confirmed and probable cases. There are still 16 significant clusters. Five more cases of Covid-19 have today been connected to clusters. There are eight clusters that have not had a new case reported in the last seven days.

This chart shows cases by the date they were first entered into EpiSurv, ESR’s public health surveillance system. Note that the number of cases reported on a particular date may not match the number of cases reported in the last 24 hours. This is because the number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the last 24 hours includes cases that were entered on an earlier date as “under investigation” or “suspected” whose status has now been changed to confirmed or probable.

