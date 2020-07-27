Live updates, July 27: Collins slams Newshub poll; Ardern also sceptical

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 27. The latest on New Zealand news, politics and the Covid-19 crisis, updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

7.45am: Collins slams Newshub poll; Ardern also sceptical

National’s leader Judith Collins has continued to slam the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll, showing the party on just 25%. Labour, meanwhile, has skyrocketed to 61% – meaning it could govern alone comfortably.

Appearing on Newstalk ZB this morning, Collins told Mike Hosking the poll was “ridiculous” and that internal polling had the party closer to 40%. That would mean Newshub’s result was off by about 15%, well above the margin of error.

“We’ve seen a big increase in our support, since I took over as leader – both in preferred prime minister and party vote,” she told the programme. Her deputy, Gerry Brownlee, backed up the claim that internal polling had the party much higher than 25%.

Last night, he issued an emergency press release following the poll, claiming it was “rogue” and wasn’t even in the “same ballpark” as other results he had seen.

“Even with the most rigorous methodology, one in 20 polls will always be a rogue and this is clearly one of them.”

Meanwhile, the prime minister Jacinda Ardern told RNZ’s Morning Report that while she found it hard to believe National could plummet to such depths, she wouldn’t be using the word rogue herself.

She described the poll result for Labour as “high” but said the trend in her internal polling was going upward.

“I’ll be really consistent in the way that I treat polls, I’m never complacent. I’m equally as sceptical in the ones that are high as the ones that are really low,” Ardern said.

Ardern said that we are in extraordinary times, and from time to time the polls will also be extraordinary.

The poll shows Labour could easily govern without the support of New Zealand First or the Greens, but when pushed on potential coalition partners, Ardern said the last three years have shown they can work with both.

“Everything we’ve done we’ve done with consensus, and that takes time – but we’ve demonstrated we can do that for the good of New Zealand… and that’s something I’d like to think I bring to the table.”

She said it’s unlikely she’ll be working with any party not already present in parliament, following September’s election.

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

There are two possible explanations for an astonishing political poll that came out last night. Conducted by Reid Research for Newshub, it showed National plummeting to just 25%, and down a significant margin from the last time the poll was taken too. Labour was soaring at 61%, which is the best it has ever done in this particular poll. The poll was conducted between 16-24 July, so during the period since Judith Collins took the National leadership, and has a standard margin of error of 3.1%.

Now, it could be that the poll is simply wrong. It is only one survey, and we’ll also likely have a One News Colmar-Brunton poll to compare it against later in the week. National’s deputy leader Gerry Brownlee immediately put out a statement dismissing the result as “not even in the same ballpark as our internal polls, other public polls and the hugely positive public response to our Leader Judith Collins, including as measured by the Massey University-Stuff study,” which you can read here. National aligned pollster David Farrar drew attention to a piece on polling site 538, which noted that even the most rigorous polls will have outliers. It’s not a slight on either Newshub or Reid Research to say that this can happen. Incidentally, Collins has been out and about recently, and Justin Giovannetti followed her to the Wairarapa, where she was talking about things other than the long list of recent scandals.

Or, the poll could be right, and it means that Collins has totally failed to turn things around for National. Collins is up to just under 15% in the preferred PM stakes, reports Newshub, which is better than any other leader of National has managed in a while. But one perception that Collins has often had to deal with is that she’s very popular with the base, but very polarising with the wider public. It’s certainly possible that National now is down to just their core support, and very few others. Some with longer memories might also remember a time when Collins herself said that any National leader polling below 35% should be in trouble.

7.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

National recorded a terrible result in a new Reid poll for Newshub, with Labour passing 60%. Judith Collins rejected it as a rogue poll.

A new, merged political vehicle was launched by Jami-Lee Ross and Billie Te Kahika.

Chlöe Swarbrick hit back at being called a “celebrity” candidate by Auckland Central rival Helen White.

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Australia reported its deadliest day since the pandemic began.

An investigation into “pumped storage” options was announced.

The Green co-leaders made a pitch for support based on public trust.

Jacinda Ardern turned 40.

