Live updates, July 26: Jacinda Ardern turns 40; Swarbrick hits back at ‘celebrity’ label

10.45am: Swarbrick hits back at ‘celebrity’ label

Auckland Central’s Labour candidate, Helen White, launched her campaign on Friday night by urging left-leaning voters to support her efforts to peg back the 1,518 majority achieved at the last election by Nikki Kaye, who in recent months was elevated to the National deputy leadership before quitting politics altogether. White told RNZ that there was no chance of a deal to make way for Chlöe Swarbrick, the Green candidate who has launched a full-blooded campaign to win the seat itself, rather than the usual party-tick-focused campaign favoured by the Greens.

White’s team is keen to point out that at the last election the Green candidate won fewer than 3,000 votes, compared with her 11,617. Don’t split the vote, is their message. It’s a compelling argument. But the tone and language of the campaign is evidently playing directly into the hands of Swarbrick’s campaign. Sarah Robson reported that when asked what she would say to those who pointed to Swarbrick’s higher profile, White said: “I’d ask them whether they’re looking for a celebrity or someone to do this job very seriously.”

In response Swarbrick has this morning had this to say: “Before I fought my way into parliament with the Greens, I was dismissed as having no life experience. Now I’ve put my head down and done the work to huge results, and a candidate preferring themselves the front runner is using the same attacks against me that misogynists do our PM?”

It’s already a heated race, and we don’t even know who the National candidate is yet.

10.00am: Bloomfield of dreams

Several ongoing plot lines in the story of New Zealand collided yesterday in Wainuiomata, where Ashley Bloomfield took the field for the Centurions versus the Parliamentarians. Here he is, as you’ve never seen him before:

We sent our political editor, Justin Giovannetti to watch the game. It was the first game of rugby he’d watched in his life. Read his match report here.

Match report of the year. https://t.co/yKgNM2VXgI — Scotty Stevenson (@sumostevenson) July 25, 2020

9.45am: The prime minister turns 40

Happy birthday to Jacinda Ardern, who like so many of us no doubt woke this morning wondering at a milestone birthday whether she would make anything of her life. Her daughter, Neve, recently marked her own milestone birthday (2) with a cake from the greatest cake book of them all.

Here’s hoping that her family managed something from the book today. Or maybe they enlisted top New Zealand pâtissière Laura Daniel to whip up another of these tributes?

Three years ago today, Jacinda Ardern wasn’t even the leader of the Labour Party. It was, however, a momentous day in its own right. Here’s what she wrote in her review of the last election:

We were resolute, united, focused on policy and ideas, but by June and July Labour was polling in the mid-20s and falling. In fact, I remember specifically the crunch point, and since then both Andrew and I have spoken about it. It was the 26th of July. I remember because it was my birthday.

9.30am: Greens point to trust failure in politics

The Green Party yesterday launched its campaign for the 2020 election, along with a 52-page document designed to underpin its policy thinking both in post-election negotiations and in government, should it find itself there again. Thomas Coughlan of Stuff has a good summary of its contents here.

Both co-leaders appeared on Q+A this morning, and there was a strong indication of the kind of messages the Greens are likely to be pushing. Marama Davidson said that while the party had not achieved everything it sought over the last three years, “it’s clear for people to see what the Greens have been fighting to the wire for.” Asked by Jack Tame for the achievement she was most proud of, Davidson pointed to the ban on new offshore oil and gas explorations, “something our people and our party have been campaigning for for decades”.

She refused to say whether or not she trusted New Zealand First, instead noting that the Greens, unlike other parties, were not embroiled in investigations or charges relating to donations. “I think politics at the moment is showing that people need to have trust in the democratic system,” said Davidson. “All political parties need to do a lot better.”

8.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

After a major police search overnight, a 17-year-old boy who absconded from a managed isolation facility in Hamilton was apprehended by police in Auckland yesterday morning. He and three family members appeared in court, and it emerged they had been trying to attend the children’s father’s funeral.

The Greens launched their election campaign with a new policy platform entitled “Think Ahead, Act Now”.

There were no new cases of Covid-19.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield scored a try for the Centurions XV in a rugby match against the Parliamentary XV in Wainuiomata.

