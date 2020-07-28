Live updates, July 28: Labour might turn to Nats for returnee charge support

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 28. The latest on New Zealand news, politics and the Covid-19 crisis, updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.05am: Air New Zealand extends international flight freeze

A number of New Zealanders still abroad and hoping to make it home anytime soon will be forced to wait a little bit longer, as our national airline extends its overseas flight freeze in the wake of Covid-19.

Announced three weeks ago, the hold was put in place until tomorrow – but has now been extended until August 9.

The pause on new bookings into the country is to ensure there’s enough room in our mandatory isolation and quarantine facilities. A spokesperson for the airline said, “there may be a small number of customers who will need to be moved to other flights, and the airline will contact any affected customers.”

8.00am: And for some lighter relief…

We’ve launched a new hard-hitting, weekly political column on The Spinoff today.

Memebers of parliament (not a typo) is a political column for people who just want the memes, written by Madeleine Chapman. In an election season that’s seen its fair share of WTF moments, Madeleine will be your definitive source of political insight* and analysis**.

Read the first edition right here.

* memes

** memes

7.55am: The race for a Covid-19 vaccine

Right now on The Spinoff you can dive into an excellent explainer of all the different potential vaccines under development right now. Last week, we reported on the fact that two vaccines have done well in early-phase human trials – but there are a lot more at lesser stages of development.

Here’s an extract from the new piece by Siouxsie Wiles, with illustrations from our very own Toby Morris.

According to a recent analysis by the World Health Organisation, there are currently well over 150 vaccine candidates for Covid-19 being developed. About 140 of these are currently undergoing what is known as “preclinical” testing. This means they are still at the lab stage, perhaps getting as far as being tested to see if they work in animals. The more exciting news is that more than 20 candidates are already in various stages of being tested in people.

Read the full story on The Spinoff right here.

7.45am: No decision yet on charging returnees

Labour and New Zealand First haven’t decided whether or not Kiwi returnees will be charged for mandatory isolation from later this year. But, the Greens are ruling out supporting any legislative change.

RNZ’s reporting that time is running out for the government to bring in a law change, and the coalition partners may be forced to accept National’s help if they want to get it in place before the election.

“We’ve always indicated it is something that would require legislative footing, so it is not something that’s just simply going to happen at a quick pace, it needs to be done right,” the prime minister said. But, she said once cabinet’s made a decision, they’ll have to move fairly quickly.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has made his opinion clear: returning New Zealanders should pay.

“The country is in dire economic straights, you’ve got tens of thousands of people out of work and businesses in trouble and it is all down to the taxpayer and if they can pay, they should pay,” he said.

The Green’s have said they won’t be supporting the move, which means Ardern could be left asking National for help. The party’s deputy leader Gerry Brownlee wouldn’t rule out supporting a government bill, but said it was hard to decide a stance on legislation the party hasn’t seen.

Ardern told RNZ she doesn’t expect National’s help will be needed: “That hasn’t been the case or necessary on the vast majority of the things that we’ve done.”

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

If it wasn’t already on the cards, the international education sector got a clear message that students would be unlikely to return this year. The sector is worth about $5 bn a year to the wider economy, which made it one of the country’s most important export industries, and is a particularly important source of income for institutes and some secondary schools. However, with the borders closed and managed isolation facilities at a premium, institutes were told that they couldn’t expect the situation to change. Universities were not included in this particular package, because as education minister Chris Hipkins put it, their balance sheets are healthy enough for now.

The warning came with money, intended to keep the sector afloat until things improved. Our live updates carried details of that – $51 million from the Covid response and recovery fund will be used to keep jobs in place and prevent a collapse. Of that money, $10 million will be spent on developing “new products and services”, which could theoretically allow students to remain in their home countries while studying. It’s hard to imagine how that would replicate the experience of actually being at a New Zealand institute though.

There have been some suggestions that a way be found to allow international students in to assist the sector. National has argued that students could do their managed isolation periods in student accommodation buildings, but the government has ruled that out on the grounds such facilities aren’t fit for purpose, reports Stuff. Economist Eric Crampton has also consistently called for the sector to be able to take advantage of the country’s ‘lifeboat’ status, making it a particularly attractive destination. Education minister Chris Hipkins talked up the possibility of the sector sharing in the wider reputational benefits of that in the future, and $3 million of the package was put towards marketing, to keep New Zealand in the view of potential markets.

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

The international education sector received a $51.6m funding boost from the government to help protect jobs and stabilise the industry.

Judith Collins criticised Newshub’s latest poll as “rogue”, “ridiculous” and “fake”. Jacinda Ardern was also sceptical, but wouldn’t go so far as to totally dismiss it.

The legality of the level four lockdown was scrutinised in the High Court.

Stronger protections for migrant workers were introduced by the government in the wake of Covid-19.

There were no new cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand, for the third straight day.

The number of Covid-19 cases topped 16 million worldwide.

In Victoria, 532 were recorded as having the virus overnight, the highest yet for the state.

Read yesterday’s live updates here