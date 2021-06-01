Live updates, June 1: Ashburton shut off to the south after main bridge ‘slumps’ under car

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for June 1, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.00am: Ashburton shut off to the south after main bridge ‘slumping’

Ashburton has been cut off from the south this morning after the main bridge out of town was closed due to “slumping”.

The occupants of a vehicle travelling across the Ashburton bridge this morning reported the bridge sagging under their weight, with the district council moving to shut the access route immediately. In an update this morning, the district council confirmed the bridge had been “compromised” due to severe weather and closed since 6.50am.

“There is currently no alternate route south as all other road options are closed,” the update reads. “Council contractors continue to investigate road conditions and will provide updates when available.”

Speaking to RNZ, Ashburton mayor Neil Brown said it will be a long road ahead for the town’s recovery. “I don’t think it’ll be an easy fix,” Brown said of the bridge. “This is the last thing we need right now,” he said.

It’s another blow for the flood-ravaged town that last night managed to open one of its bridges, over the Selwyn River, for just three hours to allow people to conduct essential travel. That bridge was closed again overnight.

17 roads and four bridges were cut off by flooding yesterday making Ashburton only accessibly by air.

However, one source of relief for locals: the threat of evacuation has passed after what the council described as an “uneventful” night.

.@Jacdaw sent took these photos of the Canterbury flooding a little over an hour ago. 📷: just south/east of the Ashburton River fork… and looking upstream from the bridge over SH1 pic.twitter.com/vp20I4GkRq — tristam sparks (@tristamsparks) May 30, 2021

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

National MP Dr Nick Smith will be retiring in the near future, after an announcement that included the disclosure that he’s under investigation over a “verbal altercation.” Smith was a list MP, having lost his long-held seat of Nelson in 2020. He indicated that he would have been likely to retire this year anyway, after being in parliament since 1990. Our live updates carried his statement as of yesterday afternoon – the key paragraph of which was:

“Parliamentary Services have been conducting a confidential inquiry into a verbal altercation in my Wellington office last July that has not concluded. I was advised on Friday that the inquiry and its details have been leaked to the media for release tomorrow. It is inappropriate for employment disputes to be litigated in public. I will put on the record that I regret the incident, I apologised at the time and I apologise again today.”

In terms of that story, it appears to relate to an allegation of bullying from a young male staffer. That is what One News understood to be the case last night, while the NZ Herald’s story had a line that “it is understood the altercation was with a young staff member who had worked there for less than a year prior to the incident.” It appears to be only one reason Smith is leaving politics, with Newsroom reporting that a change in his family circumstances meaning that he needs to “provide them with greater support”. Smith also said it would give the party – which had their ranks of emerging talent decimated at the election – a chance to renew.

The new National MP will be Harete Hipango, who lost the seat of Whanganui at the last election, and was the highest placed unsuccessful list candidate. She increases National’s Māori caucus by half, and told Stuff “I do bring the fact to the party that I am a Māori woman, I am a New Zealand woman. I will articulate that as I have before.” She did not comment on National’s recent campaign around the He Puapua report, saying she hadn’t read it. Hipango served one term as an MP during her last stint, and returned to practicing law while out of parliament.

In news about the flooding down south, the Press reports people have been told to avoid all floodwaters on the assumption they are contaminated with sewage. That became particularly dangerous after a wastewater treatment pond was overrun, and the contents mixed with the water. Plenty of the water will have also swept through paddocks, picking up whatever the animals left behind on the way. Some people have been unable to return to their homes overnight, while others have had to be ready to evacuate at short notice. And in breaking news, the Ashburton SH1 bridge has been closed amid fears it has been compromised, and motorists reported feeling it sagging.

And it could have been significantly worse for Timaru, had the drought not left Lake Opuha so low, reports the Timaru Herald. That story includes pictures that show how much the volume of water in the lake has increased. It’s a stark contrast to Lake Taupō in the North Island, which is currently at “dangerously low” levels, reports One News. To sum up the meaning of these stories: the country hasn’t had nearly enough rain recently, it hasn’t often fallen where it is needed, and the weekend’s deluge won’t have been as helpful as it might seem.

