Live updates, October 5: New level three rules still ‘support public health objectives’ – Robertson

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 5, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Reach me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz



Help us keep you informed on Covid-19 – click here to learn how you can join The Spinoff Members.

Coming up…

10am: Kris Faafoi will make an announcement pertaining to our electoral laws.

Kris Faafoi will make an announcement pertaining to our electoral laws. 1pm: The latest Covid-19 numbers are expected via press release.

The latest Covid-19 numbers are expected via press release. 1pm: At the same time, Jacinda Ardern is poised to reveal further details on vaccination passports.

At the same time, Jacinda Ardern is poised to reveal further details on vaccination passports. 11.59pm: Auckland will move to alert level three, step one

8.00am: Robertson defends ‘very modest’ change to level three despite claims of putting vulnerable at risk

The deputy prime minister has defended the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland as “very modest” despite opposition from across the political spectrum.

Labour is alone in backing the new three-step pathway out of alert level three, with all other parties criticising it for a range of reasons. According to National and Act, it doesn’t make sense and is an admission of failure on curtailing delta. The Greens and the Māori Party say it will put the most vulnerable at risk.

But speaking to RNZ’s Kim Hill, Grant Robertson said that both of those critiques were untrue. “It’s the continuation of a careful strategy that supports the public health objectives we’ve got,” said Robertson. “We’re still doing the things we’ve been doing the whole way through,” he said, saying testing and “aggressive” contact tracing will continue.

Auckland was, despite some restrictions loosening, still in level three, Robertson claimed. “We’ve got to make sure we move carefully and methodically,” he said. “I want to make sure that wherever you live in New Zealand, you’re in a position to know that the vaccination is keeping you safe.”

Robertson said while politicians may have expressed disapproval with the plan, health commentators were largely supportive – naming Michael Baker, Michael Plank and Rawiri Jansen. That’s slightly disingenuous when Baker has labelled the plan “confusing” and a range of other commentators, including Siouxsie Wiles, have said the new plan is a huge risk.

Despite some calls for it, vaccinations were unlikely to be mandated. “I think the decision to say that a vaccination of any type is mandatory across the population would be highly challengeable to many New Zealanders,” Robertson said.

The prime minister Jacinda Ardern is poised to make a vaccine passport announcement today, said Robertson. This will take place at the usual time of 1pm.

What you need to know

Auckland will move to step one of a modified alert level three at 11.59pm tonight.

At this time, Aucklanders will be able merge their bubbles outdoors with no more than two households at a time and up to a maximum of 10 people.

Cabinet will review the steps weekly. Steps two and three allow for things like bigger gatherings.

The rest of the country will remain in alert level two but with the 100 person gathering cap lifted.

There were 29 new community cases of Covid-19 announced yesterday – 28 in Auckland and one in Waikato.