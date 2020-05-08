Covid-19 live updates, May 8: Tourism thrilled at level two tweak, international students may return

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level three – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

10.45am: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra livestreams clock one million views across the world

While the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) has been livestreaming its concerts for many years in recent weeks the APO has turned its attention to delivering online concerts and activities to keep people entertained and engaged during lockdown.

After just a few weeks, the number of views for the Thursday evening Encore Livestreams have clocked a million people from 44 countries. APO CEO Barbara Glaser says, “We are delighted with the interest in our online activities. While we will of course always be a company led by concert hall performances, and are all feverishly keen to get back together making music again, a wonderful surprise of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the digital explosion in the arts.

“We will be reviewing our online strategies and activities into the future as it has allowed us to engage a wider audience than ever before and also bring wider profiles to some of our musicians.”

The APO Encore Livestreams take place every Thursday evening at 8pm (NZST).

10.00am: International students may be allowed in, says Robertson

Finance minister Grant Robertson has opened the door a crack for international students to return. Speaking to the Mike Hosking Breakfast this morning, he said that if progress continues on tackling Covid-19, then New Zealand will be an attractive place for students to come.

“Clearly at the moment it is not a time for people to be coming in. But if we can continue our success in getting on top of the virus, along with Australia, it’ll mark us out as a place that people want to come to, in terms of being an international student,” he said.

On quarantine protocols for such students, he said “there will need to be some pretty specific arrangements for next year, to be able to make that happen. But it is an area of opportunity, and I encourage international education providers to sit down and think about that opportunity.”

He was also quizzed on the upcoming budget, particularly elements around extra spending. So far $20bn has been spent or allocated by the government, out of an overall $52bn that it has flagged for the economic recovery. Robertson said that wouldn’t mean that $30bn would be spent in this budget, with some of that money being spent as a “continuing and sustained investment.”

9.30am: Goldsmith concerned about wait for perfection

National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith has urged the country to get back to work quickly, with the announcement of what the rules will be at level two. However, he’s concerned that it will take too long to get there.

“I heard the Prime Minister say she’s a perfectionist, and I suppose the worry is, if we wait for perfection we’ll suffer huge damage, both in terms of jobs but also in terms of general health and wellbeing, so we need to get on with it,” he told Morning Report.

National has been calling for a return to level two for several days now, rather than waiting until next week or later. PM Ardern has countered that by saying that we haven’t yet seen a full replication cycle of the virus in the level three period – generally it can take up to 14 days for an infection to start showing symptoms.

Goldsmith also criticised the tight restrictions on who will be allowed into the lockup for the Budget next week – it has been limited to a tight circle of the press gallery, while bank economists and other interested parties will not be allowed in the room, because of physical distancing requirements.

9.00am: Tourism thrilled at level two tweak

A change to the level two rules means that the tourism industry can now start coming back to life, industry figures have told Radio NZ. Originally at level two, travel between regions wasn’t allowed. However, when we move back in to level two it will be allowed – for full details on the rules, read this.

So for tourism, that means operators can open up to the domestic market. Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts told Morning Report that “people were literally jumping for joy yesterday, there were smiles of faces of people who had nothing to smile about since January.” He said it was an amazing opportunity for people to start to rediscover their own country.

Of course, heavy job losses have already been felt across the industry, and the road to recovery will be long and slow.

8.30am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin:

The government wouldn’t frame it in such a way, but they’ve made several recent moves which indicate they’re not taking China’s side in their geopolitical battle with the rest of the world, particularly against the US. Right now, there is a lot going on in this space – without getting too deep into it, some of the complaints being made against the government of China have a fair basis, and some of them are absurd. Within that, there is something of a proxy argument going on over the inclusion of Taiwan within the World Health Organisation, which China is currently blocking, as it considers Taiwan to be a rogue province. Now New Zealand’s politicians have got themselves involved.

If you’re wondering if it has even been noticed overseas, it has. Earlier this week, the Taiwan News reported on comments from foreign minister Winston Peters in favour of Taiwan being allowed to rejoin the WHO. Peters’ comments were taken as a statement of “firm support”, and the story talked up the friendship between NZ and Taiwan. The story also noted that PM Ardern ducked questions on whether she supported Taiwan’s inclusion, which is currently being pushed by Australia and the US. At the time, the NZ Herald’s Audrey Young wrote that public backing for the bid by Peters would cause fresh problems for the diplomatic relationship with China.

And the Chinese government noticed, and made their annoyance clear. Newsroom’s Sam Sachdeva reported that the Chinese embassy put out a statement, setting out their country’s view, and warning that the one-China principle is “the political foundation of China-New Zealand relations”. Well, that story was updated later in the day with the news that New Zealand is now formally backing Taiwan’s inclusion at the WHO, it isn’t just Winston Peters’ opinion any more. For good measure, Peters also suggested that there was a split in opinion between the Chinese embassy, and the Chinese foreign minister, reports the NZ Herald. As Politik’s Richard Harman writes this morning, this all has domestic political implications too – National’s Gerry Brownlee has criticised Peters, saying the comments were “unnecessary” and risky, and says there’s no way Taiwan will get a place at the WHO.

It’s worth remembering that there has been tension with China at each end of the Covid crisis for New Zealand. Early on, travel restrictions in New Zealand were mainly aimed at China, a point that also deeply annoyed the embassy. At the time, the ambassador called for restrictions to be lifted, before it soon became clear the only direction they were moving was towards more countries being added. Since then there has been a donation of PPE and other medical supplies made by China to New Zealand – this has been a major element of Chinese diplomatic efforts all over the world over the last month. Complicating it all – China is an intensely important export market for New Zealand, which will be crucial in any economic recovery.

There’s one other bit to this, which illustrates how New Zealand is just one country among many grappling with a complex relationship here. Yesterday Newsroom’s (paywalled) Sam Sachdeva reported that NZ has quietly joined a US-led alliance being called the ‘Quad Plus’, which includes countries like Australia, India and Japan. The Diplomat reports that Australia and India are planning to build a more united front against China, as both countries have experienced a marked deterioration in relations with the superpower. Whether we like it or not, there is an increasing sense of polarisation in these diplomatic stories, and New Zealand will have no choice but to participate.

In other news, was the lockdown illegal? Right now, opinions are split, to say the least. Thomas Coughlan has reported on advice given to the government by the the solicitor-general, and obtained by Stuff, which argues that because of the widespread interference in human rights, it would only be lawful if justified by the health risks. The advice also argued that the government had to prove their measures were proportional. Attorney-general David Parker has since come out backing the legality of the lockdown on that basis.

Having said that, it is still likely to end up being tested. And on the aspect of whether or not the lockdown rules were actually enforceable in a legal sense, a story by Newstalk ZB’s Barry Soper suggests they were not, particularly during the first iteration of the legal basis of the lockdown, which may have implications for the hundreds of people prosecuted under those rules. Who’s right? As someone with no legal training I have no idea, but have no doubt that more learned folk will be working hard on this.

As for whether this all matters, I strongly encourage you to read this piece by Otago University’s Andrew Geddis – and not just because he very generously quotes The Bulletin in it. To quote him right back:

“Given that we’re dealing with the use of powers contained in a piece of legislation more than six decades old, expressed in quite terse fashion, and exercised in the midst of an emergency situation, it’s unsurprising that there’s some uncertainty about their “correct” interpretation and application.

Having that debate involves no malice or unwarranted pedantry. Rather, it reflects a desire to get clarity about whether the claimed legal powers actually permit the very extensive actions that have been taken.”

It seems like it’s happening much sooner than normal given everything else going on, but the Budget will be unveiled next week. The NZ Herald (paywalled) has published a useful comment piece by tax expert Geof Nightingale, who has assessed the sort of spending that will take place, and the debt that will inevitably accrue as a result. So will that mean higher taxes are announced? Nightingale says that is unlikely, but at some stage tax revenue will be needed to pay that debt back. On that point, Newshub reports the PM repeatedly faced questions over whether new taxes would be introduced yesterday in parliament – Ardern didn’t rule it out, and the pair had an exchange of views.

