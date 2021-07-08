Live updates, July 8: Treasury criticised for using ‘judgement’ to predict house prices

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 8, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

11.15am: ‘More like a vibe’ – Treasury criticised for using ‘professional judgement’ to forecast house prices

MPs from across the political spectrum have criticised Treasury after the department said it used “professional judgement” to predict house prices.

The information was provided in a statement to parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee. Green MP Chloe Swarbrick, who sits on the committee and has been asking for the information for weeks, said it’s not good enough.

“We literally have it on the record there, quite explicitly, that they’re using their ‘professional judgement’ – that isn’t giving us any form of insight into the variables used to predict house price forecasts, which in turn inform Government policy,” Swarbrick told Newshub.

National’s Nicola Willis agreed – and said it sounded “more like a vibe”. “It seems officials basically collect some housing related stats, throw them in a spreadsheet, and then use their ‘judgement’ to pick a forecast,” she added.

Of the four parties represented in the finance committee – which included Act – just Labour has defended Treasury.

“I think the responses that the committee has received from the Treasury in writing do cover the material that they’re asking about,” said finance minister Grant Robertson. “It’s up to the committee what they then decide to do with that.”

10.30am: Lack of widespread saliva testing a ‘failure’, says Bishop

The government has once again been criticised for a failing to roll out saliva testing as the main method of Covid-19 testing.

Documents released to National under the Official Information Act revealed that the government’s Covid-19 advisory group chaired by Sir Brian Roche recommended regular saliva testing. The group went as far as to say “all efforts’ should be made to introduce saliva testing as soon as possible.

National’s Chris Bishop said nothing was done about it. “The new documents paint a sad and sorry saga of this government’s failure to roll out saliva testing,” said Bishop in a statement. “New advice shows that even in January this year the Ministry of Health recommended to the government to approve voluntary saliva testing in quarantine facilities, saying this would increase weekly testing to 4000 per week.

“Incredibly though, fewer than 400 saliva tests have been carried out in total since then.”

Earlier this week, the government blamed border worker reluctance on the lack of saliva tests being given out as users cannot eat or smoke beforehand. That claim was rebuffed by the chief executive of a testing provider who said there is simply no evidence of this.

10.00am: New figures reveal just 34 people using Te Huia train service each day

Just 34 people have travelled each weekday on the Te Huia train connecting Hamilton and Auckland, on average.

Figures revealed by Newstalk ZB’s Jason Walls have showed that between Monday to Friday, the 150-seater service is usually 75% empty. As a result, ticket sales have also been lacklustre – about $1679 each day.

National’s transport spokesperson Michael Woodhouse said it vindicated the party for claiming people wouldn’t take the train. “We believed this service just wouldn’t be patronised and we were right,” he said.

“The reason it’s not [very popular] is because it’s not a service people see as a service that’s better than the alternatives.”

But the transport minister Michael Wood has defended the project. “This is a five-year start-up service – we anticipated it would start off with relatively modest numbers,” he said.

The Spinoff’s Alex Braae tested out the service back in May and labelled it a “missed opportunity to think bigger”.

9.20am: Wellington the ‘third hottest’ housing market in the world

Bernard Hickey writes for The Kākā:

Knight Frank released its first quarter figures for its Global Residential Cities Index overnight, showing Wellington as the third hottest housing market in the world in the March quarter with annual inflation of 30.1%, up from 32nd fastest a year ago. Auckland was the 11th fastest with inflation of 19.6%, up from 101st fastest a year ago. The Turkish cities of Izmir and Ankara were the first and second fastest, thanks to a collapse in confidence in the local currency and very-fast inflation.

New Zealand had the fastest house price inflation in the developed world in the year to the end of March, Knight Frank’s measure shows.

8.00am: Bloomfield ‘concerned’ by spike in virus sweeping schools, kindergartens

A massive surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus – or RSV – has the director general of health “concerned”.

Most media outlets have this morning run stories on the the wave of RSV cases, including reports some kindergartens and primary schools are half empty. Speaking yesterday, Ashley Bloomfield said the virus could be debilitating for children. “We’re certainly concerned in the sharp surge in RSV cases,” he said. “This is a nasty illness and for young babies it is very debilitating and makes them very sick.”

However, Bloomfield called the virus a “classic” and said there is often a winter surge. “Once again this year, as happened last year, we’re not seeing that rise in flu cases, however we had very little RSV last year and this year we are seeing the usual increase that we had seen previously.”

Attendance numbers slashed as schools battle winter bugs

We reported last week on anecdotal evidence that schools were battling high numbers of absences as a result of winter illnesses. Now, that’s been largely confirmed.

According to the Herald, Poroutawhao School in Palmerston North had 45 of its 112 students off sick this week and the Auckland Kindergarten Association reported a 20% increase in absences at their 107 kindergartens.

“In the best interests of tamariki, we advise parents and whānau to keep their children home if they are unwell, and staff to stay home if they are sick,” said the association’s general manager of education and innovation Bram Kukler.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The Janssen vaccine has been “provisionally approved” by Medsafe, but it’s not yet clear how and when it’ll be used in New Zealand. Our live updates reports Janssen only requires one dose, with two million of them secured by the government in a pre-purchase agreement. Cabinet will decide on a use plan by August, so it’s unlikely we’ll see any of it until well into the back half of the year. But that is also when the rollout is expected to reach the wider public, so it theoretically could speed up the rollout significantly.

The J&J/Janssen vaccine compares slightly less favourably against Pfizer, but has some advantages. A report from NBC covering CBC data showed that Janssen was good for preventing the worst impacts of Covid – serious illness and death. But only about two thirds of recipients are prevented from getting Covid altogether, compared to more than 90% with Pfizer. That study had a note that the data on the delta variant is much less comprehensive. But it is foreseeable that it could have widespread use among people already of a lower risk profile.

So will it have an impact on the rollout? In commentary provided through the Science Media Centre, immunisation expert Dr Nikki Turner said it is more likely to be used as a backup to the main Pfizer rollout, and in the rare cases where that vaccine isn’t safe for people to take. “The Janssen vaccine has an excellent safety and efficacy profile and has been widely used internationally with robust data sitting behind it.”

But no matter which vaccine is used, herd immunity remains a long way away. Initial modelling from Te Pūnaha Matatini suggests that 97% of the population would need to be fully vaccinated with Pfizer if a delta outbreak hit, reports the NZ Herald. That means life suddenly snapping back to normal any time soon is deeply unlikely, and Stuff reports Waikato DHB medical officer of health Richard Hoskins is warning that we should expect periodic outbreaks and measures against them through 2022.

National leader Judith Collins is keen to have a debate about raising the age of super, and wants to find some sort of cross-party accord. Stuff’s Henry Cooke reports Collins wants that approach so that the public can have some certainty about what will happen, if change does get made. After all, people often make decisions about when they’ll try to retire before they hit 65. The proportion of total government spending on superannuation relative to everything else is expected to grow in the coming decades, along with the total cost.

But raising the age of super has typically been tremendously unpopular – in fact it is one of the rare policies that can truly be described as an election loser. Since Sir John Key was PM, major parties promising to keep the age at 65 have won every time. Current PM Jacinda Ardern has ruled out ever doing it, making this a likely non-starter. The economics of it all are a bit more complex, and for more, I’d encourage reading this piece by Jenesa Jeram from last year.

