Live updates, June 11: Rose Byrne to play Jacinda Ardern in new film

10.00am: Lorde releases first single in four years

Lorde has dropped her new single Solar Power – the first from her upcoming and long-awaited third album. The song was first confirmed this week after the cover art was posted to Lorde’s website. It quickly went viral.

At the time there was no release date, with a message posted alongside the cover art simply saying “patience is a virtue”.

Earlier reports claimed the song would be released at 11am NZT, but it dropped on streaming services shortly before 10am.

The release of the song may have been brought forward after it leaked overnight.

In a newsletter sent out to fans, Lorde confirmed her album will also be called Solar Power.

“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” wrote the singer. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

9.35am: ‘Cut back’ – DHBs reportedly told to slow vaccine roll-out as stocks plummet

Some DHBs have reportedly been told to slow down their vaccination rates as stocks of the Covid-19 Pfizer jab are running low.

The overall vaccine roll-out is about 10% ahead of schedule, with the minister in charge Chris Hipkins saying a further million vaccines will arrive next month.

According to the Otago Daily Times, some southern health boards are at risk of running out.

“People giving out vaccines have been told to cut right back because there is not enough vaccine for the country to continue at the current rate,” said a senior clinician. “There is not much transparency from the Ministry of Health regarding vaccine availability.”

A spokesperson for minister Hipkins said he was unaware of an instruction to slow down vaccinating and said there were enough doses in the country to meet the roll-out plan.

8.20am: Rose Byrne to play Jacinda Ardern in new film

Australian actress Rose Byrne is reportedly lined up to play our prime minister in a new film set in the wake of the March 15 terror attacks.

According to international reports, the film – titled They Are Us – will take place in the aftermath of the 2019 mass shooting. It will be written and directed by Andrew Niccol, the New Zealander who previously helmed the infamously bad Justin Timberlake film In Time.

It’s not a done deal yet as the film is heading to the Cannes market this month to secure financing.

“They Are Us is not so much about the attack but the response to the attack,” said Niccol. “How an unprecedented act of hate was overcome by an outpouring of love and support. The film addresses our common humanity which is why I think it will speak to people around the world. It is an example of how we should respond when there’s an attack on our fellow human beings.”

The title of the film comes from a quote of Ardern’s when speaking after the devastating terror attack. “They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not.” Ardern said.

Niccol’s script was developed in consultation with several members of the mosques affected by the tragedy, however the focus on Ardern raises questions about whether the film will end up falling into “white saviour” syndrome. Ardern herself has resisted attempts to focus the March 15 story on herself.

A spokesperson for Ardern told The Spinoff said the prime minister and the government have no involvement with the film.

It’s not the first time someone has played Ardern – although it will be the first serious screen depiction. However, casting an Australian in the role is certainly a bold move accent-wise. As Madeleine Chapman wrote for The Spinoff back in 2018: “Our accent is hard.”

And in 2015, Byrne attempted a… quite poor New Zealand accent on the Ellen Show. Fush and chups, anyone?

It’s not yet known when They Are Us will hit the screens but considering talks are under way now, we can possibly expect a release late next year.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Nurses and DHBs are back to the negotiating table after this week’s strike saw 30,000 health workers off the job for eight hours. Glenda Alexander from the NZ Nurses Organisation told RNZ that it was not just about pay, and improving work conditions was just as important. “They’re kind of interwoven [pay and conditions]. If we don’t pay people what they’re worth, what the job is worth, they’re not going to stay and we’re not going to get new people into the nursing workforce,” said Alexander.

The DHBs say they are “keen to close gaps” in the areas that nurses think are lacking. Spokesperson Jim Green said previous negotiations had addressed “many of [nurses] requirements” and DHBs were looking at would could be done next. “We’ve made offers around all those areas – we’ve made a pay rise increase of up to 8 to 12% and of course there’s the pay equity settlement that will be coming in on top of that as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, there are reports this morning of empty beds at Christchurch Hospital because of a lack of nurses. Unnamed sources at the hospital said that resources were stretched and the workforce was at breaking point. 19 beds were sitting empty across the hospital last week, according to RNZ. “There’s only so much you can keep asking people to step up and do more with less and that’s usually less of us to do more for the number of patients that we have through the door on any given day,” said one unnamed nurse.

