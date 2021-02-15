Live updates, February 15: New Covid-19 cases are UK strain, not linked to MIQ

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for February 15. Get me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Auckland is currently at alert level three and the rest of the country, level two.

11.05am: Call for return of Epidemic Response Committee

The Act Party is urging the government to reinstate the opposition-led Epidemic Response Committee to scrutinise its decision-making.

The committee, which operated under Simon Bridges’ leadership during the first Covid-19 lockdown, was originally used as a substitute for parliament while it could not sit.

David Seymour said he wrote to the Speaker as chair of the Business Committee asking that the Epidemic Response Committee be brought back. That request, Seymour said, was rejected.

“The government has shown it is not open to being thoroughly scrutinised on how it is handling the response to Covid-19, despite regular claims to the contrary,” Seymour said.

“The Epidemic Response Committee proved to be of huge value to New Zealanders as MPs and notable New Zealand experts in fields such as epidemiology probed the basis for government decision making.

“It resulted in improvements to government policy as decisions were drilled into and experiences from numerous individuals and sectors of the economy were shared and canvased.”

9.40am: Covid-19 transmission from laundry ‘unlikely’ – expert

Professor Nick Wilson from the University of Otago’s public health department this morning told RNZ that the spread of the virus through the handling of laundry was “unlikely”.

“From a scientific perspective, we’ve never seen transmission from a surface or an object anywhere in the world.

“That is a very unlikely source of infection. It’s far more likely there is a human to human chain of transmission – infected air crew, transit passengers or even someone in an MIQ facility that has been missed.”

In August, health officials believed an elevator could be key to a maintenance worker at the Rydges hotel facility testing positive for Covid-19. Again in October, the Ministry of Health identified a rubbish bin as the probable source of a Covid-19 case.

Wilson called it a “mistake” for officials to focus on surfaces. “In those situations, there was shared air space, and that is far, far more likely than a lift button or a rubbish bin.”

He added: “There’s no international evidence, despite the massive spread around the world, for surfaces being involved. This is a highly contagious respiratory virus which is spread through inhalation.”

Wilson, alongside public health expert Michael Baker, recently co-authored a piece outlining 12 ways the government could tighten border controls. “The government really has no excuse now not to seriously look at improving border control.”

He also called for daily saliva testing of those at the border. “The data I’ve seen suggests it may be just as reliable [as nasal swabbing]. But even if it is less reliable, because it’s done every day… it probably is far superior to weekly testing.”

Reminder: Scan in!

Have you forgotten? I hope not.

9.20am: Court trials suspended in Auckland

Jury trials have been suspended in Auckland while the super city is in alert level three, unless the trial has reached the deliberation stage.

No new criminal jury trials will start before Thursday, confirmed chief justice Helen Winkelmann.

Meanwhile, judge alone trials scheduled for this week will be reviewed and any civil proceedings will be reviewed to see if they can proceed using remote participation.

8.40am: ‘Couldn’t have got off lighter’ – Papatoetoe High principal

One of the three new Covid-19 cases is a student who attended Papatoetoe High School in South Auckland. Its principal Vaughn Couillaut has this morning responded to the news and revealed that “fewer than 50” people at the school have been identified as close contacts.

“We’ve ring-fenced it to five teaching staff and one learning class,” he told RNZ. “We couldn’t have got off lighter if we tried, we’re not talking a huge quantum of people.”

Everyone else at the school, however, is considered a casual contact, said Couillaut.

There were no assemblies or other group activities during the time period when the student was infectious, Couillaut said, meaning there are not as many close contacts as could have been possible.

Couillaut intended to reach out to the family today, saying yesterday would have been a fairly intense day for them.

“There is a heightened sense of anxiety but a fairly stoic and responsible community response,” Couillaut said of the school and its families.

8.15am: Police checkpoints reestablished after move to level three

The police have announced the return of their Covid-19 checkpoints after Auckland’s shift back into alert level three.

The boundaries will be set mostly in the same locations as the last time Auckland was in lockdown last August.

Eight checkpoints on the outskirts of Auckland are stopping vehicles and questioning drivers, ensuring there is no non-essential movement through the region, police announced in a statement.

If you are required to travel, you must now present proof when stopped by police.

Police commissioner Andrew Coster said this is not new territory for police or the public. “We will continue work with a graduated response, starting with education. We are once again asking the public be safe and abide by the alert level restrictions for their region.”

Speaking on RNZ, Coster said there will be “a bit of messiness today” as people work out whether they are exempt from travel restrictions and apply for exemptions.

A reporter stationed at one of the Auckland checkpoints said the traffic is heavy and showed no signs of letting up soon.

7.50am: Recent Auckland sewage testing found no Covid-19

The prime minister has revealed that South Auckland sewage testing on February 10 found no evidence of Covid-19. It suggests the reappearance of the coronavirus over the weekend could be a recent development and not an undetected community outbreak.

But how does sewage testing work? Mirjam Guesgen wrote about it for The Spinoff almost a year ago.

Here’s an extract:

The fight against Covid-19 is headed for the sewers, with New Zealand scientists hoping to analyse wastewater samples for signs of the coronavirus.

Tests would allow health authorities to see whether New Zealand’s elimination strategy has worked, said Michael Baker, a professor of public health at Otago University.

“These methods are orientated not so much when you’re trying to manage cases. This is when you think you might have got rid of something and you want to confirm that,” he said.

“You can only achieve elimination if you’ve got ways of saying something isn’t present. It’s easy to say that something is present, it’s actually quite hard to say that something isn’t there.”

Read the full article here

7.00am: New Covid-19 cases are UK strain, not linked to MIQ

The trio of new Covid-19 cases have been identified as the more transmissible UK variant of the coronavirus, prime minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

UK variety of Covid-19 has proven to spread at a far higher rate and could possibly be more deadly than the original.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB, Ardern said the overnight developments reassure her about the move into alert level three. “I think we were absolutely right to make the decision we made,” Ardern said. The new cases have also not been linked to a case from within our managed isolation facilities. “That tells us, therefore, that it is unlikely to be some form of issue with out managed isolation,” Ardern said on RNZ.

The PM said one of the most likely routes for transmission, so far, is from an international airline crew member. One of the three new cases works at LSG Sky Chef. “One of our cases in the household we identified… they do the laundry of a couple of international airline crews.”

A less likely scenario, Ardern said, is that the index case is someone from MIQ who couldn’t be sequenced.

“There could be a scenario where we are not able to answer what happened here,” Ardern said. If the lockdown is to lift on Wednesday night, health officials will need confidence that there is not widespread transmission. The source of these cases, Ardern said, would not necessarily need to be identified for this to happen.

Ardern wouldn’t be drawn on the possibility of the lockdown extending beyond 72 hours: “We still have options to pursue to identify possible sources… this afternoon we’ll have more information through.”

Sewage testing last week in south Auckland didn’t reveal any cause for concern, Ardern said, indicating that the reappearance of Covid-19 is a recent development.

“It means we really focus on trying to internationally match the case that we have here,” Ardern said. It’s possible the cases could be linked to managed isolation in Australia or to international airlines as these have their own testing regimes.

“What we’ll be looking for today is to get that surveillance testing up, testing those in the areas of interest,” Ardern said.

