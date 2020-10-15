Gone By Lunchtime: Alex Braae’s been everywhere, man

The Bulletin’s Alex Braae, fresh from his tour of Aotearoa, joins Toby Manhire to reveal what he witnessed on the road in this special pre-election bonus episode of Gone By Lunchtime.

For 40 days and 40 nights (roughly, who’s counting) Alex Braae packed up his Bulletin in his old kit bag, threw it in the back of a Jucy van and toured the country to take the campaign pulse.

He joins Toby Manhire for a special bonus edition of Gone By Lunchtime to discuss the mood of the nation beyond the main centres, the small parties’ prospects and the seats he’s fizzing about watching on Saturday night.

