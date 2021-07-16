Live updates, July 16: Covid closes in on NZ as case numbers surge in Fiji and Australia

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 16, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.00am: Jami-Lee Ross party Advance NZ deregisters

Conspiracy theory party Advance NZ has officially deregistered.

The party, founded by ex-National MP Jami-Lee Ross, joined forces with Billy TK’s Public Party ahead of last year’s general election. Needless to say, they were unsuccessful in making it to parliament.

According to a statement reported by Newshub, the party has chosen to focus on its “news” output.

“Since the election we have given much thought to the future and how best to keep alive the debates that were raised last year,” said the statement. “As a result Advance NZ supported the establishment of The Real News and has put considerable financial support into the magazine.”

The Real News is unrelated to the informative segment on The Spinoff’s Real Pod, and is in fact a magazine that has lobbied for groups such as Voices for Freedom.

9.45am: Just a good thread…

Look, there’s not a lot going on right now so I thought this Twitter thread about the National Party’s internal politics was quite interesting.

Good thread bc I think it mostly states the obvious. A further complicating factor is that Seymour is better at this stuff than Collins & her team are, both substantively (they can just go further & be more black & white) and formally (he asks better questions & does better PRs) https://t.co/IgNNrsfCdz — Ben Thomas (@BenThomasNZ) July 15, 2021

8.00am: Covid closes in on NZ as case numbers surge in Fiji and Australia

Covid-19 cases in Fiji have surged once again, with 1220 cases being recorded in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning.

It is, according to RNZ, the largest daily surge of new cases since this current outbreak started in April. An additional 10 deaths have also been recorded, bringing the death toll up to 74.

With more than 11,000 active cases, this renewed wave of Covid-19 is putting major strain on the country. It has a population of less than 900,000.

But Fiji is just one of our neighbours battling new waves of the virus, with Australia also facing outbreaks in three states: New South Wales, Victoria and now Queensland.

Victoria moved into a snap lockdown last night after recording 18 cases of the virus, linked to two clusters. According to 7 News, a number of major locations of interest have now been identified – including a shopping centre and supermarket. Quarantine-free travel has once again been put on hold with Melbourne until at least next week.

In New South Wales, 65 new community cases were recorded yesterday including more than 30 who were infectious while in the community. Anyone able to get on a flight back to New Zealand from Sydney will need to spend two weeks in managed isolation.

Of course, it’s not just arrivals from Australia and Fiji that could spread the coronavirus. Two fishing vessels carrying Covid-positive individuals have literally been travelling around our waters this week. The crew of the Viking Bay – who have the delta variant of the virus – been transferred into a Wellington MIQ facility while those onboard the Playa Zahara are set to arrive in Lyttelton today.

Stay vigilant, scan in!

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Central government has tried to reassure local government politicians of the impending water reforms with a few major announcements. One News It was announced $2.5bn will be spread across the country, to help councils manage the change to their asset base that would result. As well as that, the government gave additional assurances against any privatisation of water assets, once the new structure gets put in place. The announcement came at the LGNZ conference in Blenheim. Stuff reports National leader Judith Collins has described it as a “bribe”, and criticising the promised economic benefits of the reforms as “unconvincing”.

$2.5bn is a lot of money, but doesn’t go quite so far when you start breaking it down. For example, Steven Walton of the Press looked at how much each individual council would get around Canterbury – Christchurch was up at $122 million, but at the other end Kaikoura and Mackenzie were getting just over $6 million. Christchurch councillors described that as “pocket change”, and said they’d be handing over far more valuable assets. The NZ Herald reports Auckland mayor called for a “bespoke” SuperCity deal, in response to just over half a billion dollars. Kaipara mayor Jason Smith – an early and enduring critic of the reforms, tweeted the overall response from the mayors in Blenheim was somewhere between “lukewarm and tepid”.

That wasn’t a universal response though. Hutt mayor Campbell Barry tweeted in support of the reforms, saying they were unfortunately necessary. “What is clear, the status quo in how our three water infrastructure is currently funded and implemented is unsustainable. Change is needed to ensure our water is healthy for our people and our environment, for the long term.” And it shouldn’t be forgotten that this whole project didn’t just start on a whim – it started because there is a looming avalanche of costs to address an infrastructure deficit.

The travel bubble continues to expand and pop again, with the news that Victoria is now also going to be closed off. Our live updates reported yesterday that it comes amid a lockdown for the state, with cases starting to spread. Queensland has also reported a very small number of cases. In New South Wales, dozens of new cases are still coming each day, but state officials are somewhat heartened by a drop in the daily rate. Meanwhile in the UK, the country is about to embark on a very dubious and dangerous form of freedom, writes Dr Siouxsie Wiles, with all restrictions set to be lifted despite a surge in cases.

