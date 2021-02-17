Live updates, February 17: Covid-19 decision day – no new cases on final day of restrictions

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for February 17. Get me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Auckland is currently at alert level three and the rest of the country, level two.

Our Members make The Spinoff happen. Every dollar contributed directly funds our editorial team – click here to learn more about how you can support us from as little as $1.

8.50am: Ardern, Morrison hold ‘constructive’ conversation following citizenship spat

Jacinda Ardern spoke last night with Australian prime minister Scott Morrison following his government’s decision to cancel the citizenship of a suspected Isis terrorist who moved to Australia from New Zealand at the age of six.

Ardern slammed Morrison’s decision, accusing his government of abdicating its responsibilities and telling reporters Australia should stop deporting their problems.

Now, more details about the phone call have been revealed, with a statement put out by the prime minister’s office calling it “constructive”

“Regardless of the steps taken in this case to date, both New Zealand and Australia acknowledge that this case now has a number of complexities,” a spokesperson for Ardern said. “We are working through those issues in the spirit of our relationship.”

Australian government holds ‘primary responsibility’ – Islamic Women’s Council

The Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand has released a statement siding with Jacinda Ardern in holding Australia responsible for the suspected Isis terrorist.

However, the council said things are complicated due to the woman’s two children.

“We would caution that there are two young children whose wellbeing should not be lost in any tussle between the two governments. Those children are caught up in this situation through no fault of their own.”

The council has called for both the New Zealand and Australian governments to put the children at the centre of any decision-making.

“As a normal part of the justice process, as would be the case for any other crime, the woman in this case should go through a rehabilitation and deradicalisation process to ensure that she is able to be a good parent to her children,” the council said.

“In response to the Royal Commission report into the Christchurch mosque attacks, the government announced investment into a Multi-Agency Coordination and Intervention Programme, to be led by the NZ Police. This situation shows the urgent need for such a programme, which our community on our own does not have the resourcing or expertise to develop.”

8.20am: Wait times down at Auckland Covid-19 testing centres

After the initial rush for Covid-19 tests, wait times at community testing centres around the super city were down yesterday afternoon.

As at 3pm, wait times had reduced to less than an hour in Otara, less than 30 minutes in Wiri and less than 10 minutes in Botany CTC. There were no reports of queues at any of Auckland’s other community testing sites.

Yesterday saw a boost in testing capacity that will remain in place today.

The full list of Auckland testing sites is available here.

7.45am: Covid-19 decision day – no new cases on final day of restrictions

Cabinet will meet at 3pm this afternoon to make a decision over the Covid-19 restrictions that have been in place since Monday.

At this stage, Auckland is in alert level three and the rest of the country is in level two until 11.59pm tonight.

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins told RNZ he had not been informed of any new coronavirus cases overnight. That’s in contrast to last August’s Auckland cases, Hipkins said, where new cases presented quite quickly.

However, the source of the latest outbreak is still unknown. There’s a variety of “highly unlikely scenarios” that the government are looking at to determine how these cases happened. “It will have to be one of them,” Hipkins said.

On Newstalk ZB, Hipkins said the “short sharp response” of moving up the alert levels has been effective. “We’ll have more information as the day unfolds but I’m optimistic at this point.”

A decision on the alert levels will be announced at 4.30pm this afternoon and we’ll bring it to you live.

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

A diplomatic rift has opened up over the case of the accused terrorist captured on the border between Syria and Turkey. The 26 year old woman was a dual citizen – the key word being was. The Turkish government says she is a terrorist who has been part of Islamic State. She still holds New Zealand citizenship, however her Australian citizenship has since been stripped. This is despite living across the Tasman for almost two decades, and travelling to Syria on an Australian passport. She also has two children, who have no connection or immediate family whatsoever with New Zealand.

The stripping of citizenship prompted a furious response from PM Ardern, who lashed out at the Australian government for “exporting its problems”. The press conference those comments were made at was covered by Justin Giovannetti, and his story notes how much of a change the tone was from what normally characterises trans-Tasman relationships. In fact, it is only really the issue of Australia deciding it doesn’t want people in their country any more that prompts this sort of animosity from the New Zealand government, be it convicted criminals or accused terrorists.

In response, Australian PM Scott Morrison said he is putting Australia’s interests first. The starkly nationalistic tone was captured in this story on the Sydney Morning Herald, who quoted him as saying “Australia’s interest here is that we do not want to see terrorists who fought with terrorist organisations enjoying privileges of citizenship”. That the woman remains any sort of danger is not clear from what is in the public domain, and I haven’t seen any reporting that suggests she did any actual fighting, or in fact what her alleged role regarding Islamic State was. Speaking to Radio NZ this morning, correspondent Hannah Lucinda Smith said women tended to play a very different role to men within ISIS.

To put the situation in context, regardless of the morality of Morrison’s position, it is likely to be good domestic politics. For obvious reasons, suspected ISIS terrorists are not popular, and Morrison is nothing if not good at reading the polls. It also isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Back in 2019, Morrison flatly refused to offer any assistance to the children of an Australian man who went to Syria to fight on behalf of ISIS, before they later got out of the country and were returned home. National’s Gerry Brownlee also offered comment on the issue, saying the government should not have been surprised about Australia’s stance, according to RNZ’s bulletins this morning.

Could New Zealand not also just cancel the woman’s citizenship? No, because that would be illegal under international law, as it would render her stateless. Because Australia’s cancellation came first, it is not illegal in the same way. However, a statement on the issue was made by the Islamic Women’s Council of NZ, which offered a position of moral clarity – particularly on the fate of the children. I’ll quote a section at length here:

“We would caution that there are two young children whose wellbeing should not be lost in any tussle between the two governments. Those children are caught up in this situation through no fault of their own. As a normal part of the justice process, as would be the case for any other crime, the woman in this case should go through a rehabilitation and deradicalisation process to ensure that she is able to be a good parent to her children.”

Read more and subscribe to The Bulletin here

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines



There were no new cases of Covid-19 in the community or MIQ, raising hopes for an alert level decrease tomorrow.

Legislation was introduced under urgency to set up a new “resurgence support payment” for businesses affected by any resurgence of the coronavirus.

The union representing staff at LSG Sky Chefs – the company where one of the latest Covid-19 cases worked – said the woman followed all the rules to protect herself while on the job.

Jacinda Ardern hit out at Scott Morrison over the his government’s unilateral decision to revoke the Australian citizenship of a terrorism suspect who had been a dual citizen of both countries.

A number of major events scheduled for this weekend, including the Rainbow Pride in Auckland and the Art Deco Festival in Napier, have been cancelled due to ongoing uncertainty around Covid alert levels.