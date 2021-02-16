Live updates, February 16: Another close contact tests negative; original source still unknown

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for February 16. Get me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Auckland is currently at alert level three and the rest of the country, level two.

9.20am: When can we expect the next Covid update?

It was Ashley Bloomfield’s job to do early morning media this morning, where he revealed more details about the latest Covid-19 cluster. (see: 7.45am)

At 1pm, we’ll have the next drop of information: Bloomfield will be joined by Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins for a press conference at the Beehive. I think we can safely say this press conference will be an important one.

Later this evening, Grant Robertson will do some evening media where any new developments may be released.

Aucklanders are likely to learn around midday on Wednesday whether this snap lockdown will be a short blip or another long slog through the alert levels. The next 24 hours will be crucial.

The first day after the Valentine’s cases were announced has shown some encouraging signs, with the cluster centred around three cases in a south Auckland family not expanding. Some of that was expected, with only limited testing on Sunday afternoon.

Ashley Bloomfield, the director general of health, said the lack of new community cases yesterday was “an encouraging sign, but it’s the days ahead that will be crucial”.

If the chain of transmission is short, so could be this lockdown. It’s clear to Bloomfield and the rest of government that this third lockdown in Auckland could be fraying some nerves. “Covid-19 can feel like being on a rollercoaster that you haven’t actually bought a ticket for,” said Bloomfield.

8.15am: NZ Isis terrorist arrested at Syrian border – report

Three New Zealanders, including a wanted Isis terrorist, were reportedly arrested at the Syrian border by Turkish authorities.

According to Stuff, Turkey’s national defence ministry said they had caught the three New Zealanders illegally trying to enter Turkey from Syria. It included a “26-year-old woman named S.A. … identified as a DAESH [Isis] terrorist,” read a statement from the ministry.

MFAT told Stuff they were “aware” of the information.

7.45am: Another close contact tests negative; original source still unknown

Another close contact of the trio of positive Covid-19 cases has tested negative, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield revealed.

The cases – a mother, father and daughter from the same family – have 42 close contacts; 33 of these are from Papatoetoe High School.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB, Bloomfield confirmed the 12th close contact to test negative was from the school community.

“We are reassured that there hasn’t been any onward transmission from our current cases,” Bloomfield said. “The other thing we’re really looking for – because we’re not sure exactly where the infection has come from – is are there any parallel sort of chains of infection or chains of transmission out there in the community.”

While the mother is the most likely source of the spread within her family, the daughter developed symptoms first, said Bloomfield. “So we have to be open-minded that she could be the first case, and could have got it somewhere else. And that’s what we’re trying to track down.

“The important thing about a source is keeping an open mind and not to jump to conclusions, just because the mother works around the airport precinct is not to say ‘oh that’s where it came from’,” said Bloomfield. Two workplace contacts of the mother were still awaiting results of their Covid-19 tests, while seven had tested negative.

