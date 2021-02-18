Live updates, February 18: No new Covid-19 cases on first day of shift to level two

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for February 18. Get me on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Auckland is currently at alert level two and the rest of the country, level one.

On The Spinoff: What does Facebook’s decision to block news in Australia mean for us and the world?

The Spinoff’s managing editor Duncan Greive digests the massive Facebook news. Here’s an extract:

At 7.38am today a short email arrived from Facebook News Partnerships. It contained a total of five sentences, the most important reading: “I am writing to confirm that due to new laws in Australia, from today we will reluctantly restrict publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content on Facebook.”

Despite its matter-of-fact tone and brevity, it could hardly be more consequential – this is the end (for now, maybe forever) of Facebook as a news distribution channel in Australia. Facebook says news represents less than 4% of content on its platform – but for publishers it can be the source of as much as half their traffic. And for Facebook, the risk is that even if it is only 4% of content, if users consider it critical, do they become less reliant on the platform?

This decision impacts New Zealand operators, too: more than 500,000 New Zealanders live across the Tasman, with many avidly consuming news from news organisations here. It’s as if our second-largest city has dropped off the map overnight. It means, for example, that if you live in Australia and follow The Spinoff on Facebook, links to Spinoff content will no longer appear in your feed.

10.00am: Covid-19 – What events are still going ahead?

After the recent Covid-19 scare and subsequent shift up to level three and back down again, a number of events in Auckland and around the country have announced plans to go ahead, postpone or cancel.

Here is a very non-exhaustive list:

The Garden Party will go ahead as planned this weekend after Wellington’s return to alert level one. Presented by Verb and The Spinoff at the Botanic Gardens, there’s a slew of great chats, music and more. Check out our highlights post here. And on Saturday night join us for music and a drink and a few surprises at the Garden Party After Party. More info and tickets here.

The Auckland Art Fair will proceed as planned next week, pending a Monday shift to alert level one.

The Auckland Pride Festival has announced plans for alert level two, with some events cancelled or postponed and a number going ahead with restrictions in place.

Splore has been postponed until March.

The Auckland Fringe Festival will continue on until March 6 “once alert levels allow”, according to a statement.

9.40am: Unsafe lead levels found in children’s blood tests after Otago water scare

Children in east Otago have been caught up in the recent lead contamination scare, after blood tests were given to more than 1500 residents.

As RNZ reported, unsafe levels of lead had been intermittently detected in the water supply of Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village going back to July last year. A no drink warning is still in place.

“As expected some people have come back with levels that are higher than the cut off of 0.24 micromoles per litre,” medical officer of health Susan Jack told RNZ. “It’s not very common when we look at the whole population that was tested.”

She added: “The first test usually on the children it was a finger prick or heel prick – it’s a screening test. Then we need to confirm that using a venous sample.”

8.20am: Facebook bans Australian news content from its platform

In massive news from the media world overnight that will surely require a two-hour Duncan Greive monopod, Facebook has announced it is banning publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content.

It’s in response to Australia’s proposed new “media bargaining” law that would require the social media giant to pay news organisations.

In a statement, Facebook’s Australia and New Zealand managing director William Easton said the law “fundamentally misunderstands” the relationship between the platform and publishers.

“It has left us facing a stark choice: attempt to comply with a law that ignores the realities of this relationship, or stop allowing news content on our services in Australia. With a heavy heart, we are choosing the latter.”

Easton said the business gain from news is “minimal”, making up just 4% of content shared on news feeds. “Journalism is important to a democratic society, which is why we build dedicated, free tools to support news organisations around the world in innovating their content for online audiences,” he said.

“We were prepared to launch Facebook News in Australia and significantly increase our investments with local publishers, however, we were only prepared to do this with the right rules in place. This legislation sets a precedent where the government decides who enters into these news content agreements, and ultimately, how much the party that already receives value from the free service gets paid.”

Yesterday, Google announced it would be abiding by the new rules, striking a three-year deal with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

Here’s what happens if you try to share the link to a news story about an emergency bushfire pic.twitter.com/tb4sdTAuwM — casey briggs (@CaseyBriggs) February 17, 2021

7.50am: No new Covid-19 cases on first day of shift to level two

The government is not aware of any new Covid-19 cases overnight, on the first morning of Auckland’s shift into alert level two. The rest of the country dropped back down to level one overnight, but with mandatory mask rules on public transport.

Speaking on TVNZ, associate health minister Ayesha Verrall genome sequencing on the three community cases announced yesterday linked them to the cases discovered over the weekend – with just one mutation of difference.

“That confirms that they’re linked and that we’re not dealing with two different chains of transmission.”

Wastewater testing in Papatoetoe overnight also revealed no new Covid-19 cases, Verrall said.

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

We got the news yesterday that the alert levels will be shifting down to level two for Auckland, and level one for the rest of the country as of today. It came amid new cases in the cluster being announced, both connected to the student at Papatoetoe High School. To the best of our knowledge the spread has been contained. However, with new cases being announced, why was the shift made?

Part of the reason for the shift was because of that containment. The NZ Herald reports Dr Ashley Bloomfield described that as “reassuring”. PM Ardern also said there was encouraging data from both mass test results, and wastewater testing. Ardern said when unknown source cases appear in the community, the plan has always been to move quickly with alert levels. “However, it is also our plan to avoid using the alert level system to manage cases once we have a good handle on them.” She also thanked the Papatoetoe community for responding rapidly in trying circumstances.

But the announcement has been met with some consternation by experts. In reaction gathered by the Science Media Centre, Otago University professor Nick Wilson said it was “not cautious enough from my public health perspective, and also from an economic perspective given that regaining successful elimination is also best for the economy.” And professor Michael Baker said “I would feel much more comfortable with this Alert Level change if we used this opportunity to introduce a more sophisticated approach to managing Covid-19 containment.”

It’s fair enough to question whether this lockdown was necessary – after all, these are political choices as much as health choices. It’s also fair enough to say the answer was yes. Two pieces I think are especially worth reading on that. The first comes from (paywalled) NZ Herald science journo Jamie Morton, who has gathered comments from experts justifying the call, particularly in light of the risk that there had been a previously undetected super-spreader event. But for a balancing view, this is an excellent piece of analysis from Stuff’s Thomas Coughlan, about why decisions like this can’t be made on the basis of pure science alone – they have to be balanced by other considerations. He’s talking more specifically about border policy, but the thinking could be equally applied to questions like why the whole country didn’t move to level three, for example.

For those in Auckland, level two does not mean you should go out licking handrails, literally or metaphorically. Some restrictions will still apply, big events won’t be going ahead, and you need to be aware that there’s still potential for the virus to spread. Aucklanders are also being asked to “take their alert level with them” if they travel. Our live updates page has details on what the new alert levels mean. And for the rest of the country, think about this – when the cases were first announced, did you have peace of mind about being able to help contact tracers if needed? There’s probably going to be a next time.

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines

Cabinet decided to move Auckland down to alert level two from midnight, and the rest of the country to level two.

Another community case was announced, a household member of the two cases announced earlier in the day.

The Ministry of Health announced wastewater testing had found “no evidence of any community cases of Covid-19”.

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins announced two new cases of Covid-19 in the community, linked to Papatoetoe High School.

Jacinda Ardern had a “constructive” discussion with Australian PM Scott Morrison following his government’s cancellation of the citizenship of a suspected Isis terrorist.

New Zealand ended its deployment in Afghanistan after 20 years.