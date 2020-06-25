Live updates, June 25: Ministry of Health tightens testing requirements

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level one – read about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

9.00am: Film festival programme announced

The New Zealand International Film Festival has announced its 2020 programme, with selected films to screen in cinemas as well as streaming online. The festival was initially planned to be online-only due to Covid-19, but this month’s move to level one means 27 of the festival’s 79 feature films will now also be shown in venues in eight cities, including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. The festival will open with Australian film True History of the Kelly Gang. The full programme can be viewed here.

8.00am: Prisoner voting bill passes

Prisoners serving a sentence of under three years will be allowed to vote in September’s election after the prisoner voting bill passed its third and final reading in parliament last night. The bill was supported by the coalition of Labour, the Green Party and NZ First. Justice minister Andrew Little said since anyone serving a sentence of under three years will be out before the next election, “they must have a right to have a say on those running the country that they are about to be released free into.”

7.45am: Testing requirements tightened

New Ministry of Health testing guidelines have removed the requirement for doctors and testing clinics to test anyone with a cough or cold symptom for Covid-19, so they can instead focus on those at higher risk.

The high risk group includes anyone who has recently:

Had contact with an infected person

Been overseas

Had direct contact with someone who has been overseas

Worked on an international aircraft of ship

Worked at an airport or isolation facility

Other people with a cold or flu symptom can still be tested, but it will no longer be a requirement, RNZ reports.

The change is expected to help ease the demand for tests as cold and flu season ramps up.

7.30am: Updates from this morning’s edition of The Bulletin

Health minister David Clark has refused to take responsibility for the large number of people released from managed isolation without a Covid-19 test. In an interview with Checkpoint, the guy who was out and about biking during level four described the failings as an operational matter, which means that it falls at the door of Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the director general of health who has spent long stretches of this year as the public face of the response. It’s a point that was made by Clark repeatedly over the day, including an instance captured on video by Newshub in which Bloomfield was standing behind Clark at the time. As Toby Manhire writes, the politics of it are extremely bad for the wider government.

As for more general numbers of how many of those people have been contacted and tested, there is still some way to go. Radio NZ has a useful breakdown of the numbers so far. But on testing numbers generally, there has been a whopping increase here (which presumably is also an operational matter) more than 45,000 tests have been completed around the country since the first new cases last week. The overwhelming majority have come back negative, and there is as yet no evidence of renewed community transmission.

After several days of frantically knifing each other at parliament, you’d be forgiven for thinking the coalition government is on the verge of collapse. The highest profile incident was the news that the process on deciding how to get light rail in Auckland is now off the table, with the NZ Herald reporting that cabinet had given up on trying to get agreement on which competing plan to go with. It doesn’t necessarily mean light rail will never happen, reports Stuff – it is possible a future government could progress it under something much more like the original plan, rather than under a public-private partnership that came into the picture later on. But this current one won’t be doing so. In remarkable consecutive interviews on Newstalk ZB last night, transport minister Phil Twyford and Green co-leader James Shaw both pinned it on NZ First, but also had to take their medicine on failing to get them on board.

As if to underline their independence from the wider coalition, NZ First have inflicted several more quick defeats on their frenemies this week. They’ve refused to support the proposal for hate speech laws. They put the brakes on proposed changes to commercial leases, in the wake of Covid-19. They stalled changes to how rape trials operate, based on concerns raised by defence lawyers. In each case, the party put up reasons for their opposition. But the cumulative effect of a barrage of similar stories creates the impression that they’re no longer interested in allowing anything else through before the election. Such a strategy isn’t exactly new – we’ve now seen several years of it. But it is an escalation.

What’s driving all of this? Politik’s Richard Harman is particularly well informed on these matters, and has speculated that what we’re seeing right now is revenge from NZ First around one of their key projects – the movement of Auckland port operations to Whangārei – not making the speedy progress that they would have liked to see. Among the snubs in this area, the report noted that a proposal to build a floating dry dock in the north was not part of the recently announced list of 11 shovel-ready projects.

NZ First lost another of their own issues, but it was on a relatively peripheral matter. Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin told the NZ Herald (paywalled) that Labour and the Greens had blocked her plans to restrict access to online pornography. In the story, Martin criticised both coalition partners in turn.

Could all of this actually bring the government down? It’s not impossible that we’ll see an early election, even if it is deeply unlikely. Newstalk ZB’s political editor Barry Soper was speculating on air about this very possibility last night, saying it could come over a completely different issue – Ihumātao, and NZ First’s opposition to any public money being put towards a deal. “I am just putting it out there, both NZ First and Labour would probably do better than an earlier election, and if they could force the ballot before then, then I think the cards will play better for them,” said Soper. There’s now less than three months before the election, and it will be fascinating to see how hard the parties of government campaign directly against each other. Perhaps more fascinating is the question of whether they’ll ever be able to work together again afterwards, and act like none of this happened.

7.15am: Yesterday’s key stories



One new Covid-19 case was reported in New Zealand – a woman in her 60s who had recently returned from India. This is a separate case to the Rotorua person, who is yet to be officially confirmed.

David Clark refused to accept any responsibility for failures in testing of people granted isolation exemptions, saying it was an operational matter, and one for Ashley Bloomfield.

One of the Rotorua hotels acting as a managed isolation facility went into lockdown, after a positive Covid-19 test was returned by someone staying there.

Auckland light rail plans were killed after “government parties were unable to reach agreement on a preferred proposal”.

Covid-19 testing centres were inundated with people wanting to be swabbed, with wait times of at least two hours.

It was revealed that only four of 55 people who left managed isolation early were tested, despite new rules being in place that they had to be.

New research revealed Covid-19 has led to increased racism towards Asian people but it’s lower in NZ than other countries.

Broadcasting minister Kris Faafoi told MPs the development of RNZ’s new youth music station has been “put to one side” because of the Covid-19 crisis.

It was announced that AJ Hackett Bungy New Zealand will receive $10.2 million of funding as part of the $400 million tourism sector recovery package.

The Reserve Bank held the official cash rate at a record low 0.25%.

Read yesterday’s updates here.