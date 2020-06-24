Live updates, June 24: Only four of 55 who left isolation early tested, Muller says it’s a ‘national disgrace’

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level one – read about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is made possible thanks to donations from Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here

9.15am: A New Zealander writes from quarantine in Australia

Today on The Spinoff, a glimpse of how tough it is for anyone entering Australia right now. Trevor McKewen travelled to Queensland to visit his gravely ill brother, hoping he would be allowed to self-isolate at his mother’s house. Instead he was sent to quarantine in a hotel room with no balcony and windows that can’t open, and he is strictly confined to that room for two weeks – no fresh air, no exercise, no exceptions.

Read the full story on The Spinoff

8.10am: Tennis star has Covid-19, under fire for hosting tournament amid pandemic

Novak Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player, has tested positive for Covid-19, days after hosting a tournament that’s been widely criticised for its lack of social distancing protocols. The Serbian 33-year-old released a statement revealing both he and his wife have tested positive for the virus, after a number of other players who participated in the Adria Tour in the Balkans also tested positive. “I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection,” said Djokovic in the statement. “I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.”

Serbia has 13,092 registered cases and 263 dead due to the pandemic but both Serbia and Croatia eased lockdown measures weeks before the tournament, reports RNZ via Reuters, and players were not obliged to observe social distancing rules in either country. Stands were packed and players hugged at the net, posed for pictures, attended press conferences and partied at nightclubs together.

7.50am: Only four of 55 who left isolation early tested, despite new rules being in place

The Ministry of Health last night revealed how many of the 55 people allowed to leave managed isolation in the period after mandatory day three and day 12 testing was brought in and before compassionate exemptions were suspended were in fact tested: four.

Of those four, two were tested on the same day as leaving, meaning results wouldn’t have been known when they actually left isolation. All of the four returned negative tests, as have the 35 who were tested after leaving managed isolation. Seven will not be tested either on the basis of health, because they are children or because they have left the country, four are awaiting results and the ministry is working with the remaining four to get testing. One of the people counted had their application approval withdrawn before they left isolation.

On RNZ’s Morning report this morning, National leader Todd Muller called the numbers a “national disgrace”. “Every day more examples emerge pointing to a government that’s lost control of the border management system,” he said.

“It’s a cumulative insight into a system that is now broken and the minister of health must step down. The prime minister seems incapable of showing leadership that New Zealand would expect at a time like this.”

Muller told TVNZ’s Breakfast he suspects there is undetected community spread in New Zealand. “I suspect what we’re going to find is it is out more in our community than what we have been told.”

On the director general of health yesterday denying the veracity of a widely reported story that a homeless man posed as a new arrival to stay in managed isolation at an Auckland hotel for two weeks, Muller said he backed his MP Michael Woodhouse, who was the source of the claim. He suggested the government was trying to debunk the story to distract attention from the testing failures. “To distract attention for a day they try and suggest that Michael Woodhouse’s story doesn’t add up. Well, he’s a great man, he’s got fantastic sources. If that’s what he got told by a source I back him.”

7.30am: Updates from today’s edition of the Bulletin

Every person known to have Covid-19 right now is in quarantine, including the two new cases at the border yesterday. With that said, Radio NZ’s Rowan Quinn reports the new cases over the last week mean that community testing centres have had to keep going. This story, and a follow-up on Checkpoint, indicate that demand is very high right now for tests – partly because people are more likely to be getting colds right now, and partly because of the concern around new cases – which to reiterate are all related to the border.

As our live blog reported yesterday, the country’s overall testing regime will be stepped up, particularly targeted at those who work in and around airports and quarantine hotels – but also for anyone presenting with related symptoms. It’s part of a new testing strategy unveiled by health minister David Clark. The community testing of anyone with symptoms is described as “important for surveillance purposes” by Clark, in other words, ensuring that there is no community transmission taking place.

There won’t be any change to the policy of testing of people in managed isolation on days three and 12 of their stay. There has been some conjecture that everyone should be tested the moment they step off the plane, but that wouldn’t necessarily help as it may still be too early in the incubation process for the virus to show up, and even if a positive test came back it’s not like we could just chuck returning New Zealanders on a flight back out, or take them anywhere other than the facilities that already exist.

There has been some concern about the new testing strategy from health experts, reports Newshub. The worry is that by taking in everyone with symptoms – regardless of overseas travel links or close contacts with an infected person – too much of a limited resource will be diverted away from where it is most needed. Otago University’s associate professor Lynn McBain said it was a good step to enhance testing of anyone connected to the border, because at this stage it’s still by far the most likely source of Covid-19 cases. But she was also concerned that the community testing guidelines were too broad. Opinion on this point isn’t necessarily unanimous, but it underscores one point – it is very unlikely that there is undetected community transmission out there.

Are there other means of testing that can be used? To a degree, but they’re not necessarily useful for detecting whether an individual has Covid-19 at a particular moment. This Newsroom article has some interesting details around two such methods. The country’s national laboratory service ESR is able to test sewage, which overseas has been a useful mechanism for determining whether undetected outbreaks are happening. And Dr Ashley Bloomfield also cast doubt on the “rapid, point-of-care tests that can return a result for individuals in 15 minutes to an hour” that have also been used overseas, on the grounds that they aren’t accurate enough for what New Zealand needs – they’re more useful if there is already widespread community transmission.

Otago regional councillors will throw down at a meeting today over whether former MP Marian Hobbs should remain as chair. The ODT’s Molly Houseman reports that a challenge is going to be mounted, with deputy chair (and another former MP) Michael Laws saying it is because of an irredeemable clash of personalities between Hobbs and the rest of the board. Hobbs, by contrast, says those attempting to oust her are doing so to block efforts to observe national policy statements on freshwater quality. One of Hobbs’ few councillor supporters, Alexa Forbes, spoke to Crux and backed that view up. According to the ODT report, it looks like the numbers are against Hobbs, but rest assured, we’ll definitely be updating this yarn tomorrow.

The PM has called reports from earlier in the week about a resolution being close at Ihumātao as “inaccurate”, reports Newshub. She wouldn’t confirm that particular report, and also questioned the reported timing of when she got involved with the negotiations, saying that happened much earlier. “When we have an announcement to make we’ll obviously make it,” she said, meaning that anything final could still be a while away. Or it could also be very close, as it’s an issue that hasn’t panned out according to earlier predictions.

Following up on yesterday’s story about Auckland’s drought and water shortages, there’s some bad news about one potential saviour. The NZ Herald has reported on a new long-range forecast, which is picking the second half of the year to also be drier than average. Given that any water from the Waikato would still be a long time away, it means there’s really only one solution to the problem – much lower water use.

A big story in the world of cyber crime: Interest reports that the police have restrained $140 million in funds relating to the Canton Business Corporation, a shell company involved in a bitcoin exchange platform. The charge is that the platform was allegedly being used for money laundering of the proceeds of crime. The case is an international one, with a range of charges also filed in the US.

The Opportunities Party has announced a plan to abolish the provisional tax system if it’s elected in September. A release on the tax plan can be found here, but effectively the party’s view is that it’s “unfair, disliked and misunderstood by the majority of small business owners”. They’re also reiterating their call for a universal basic income, which has increasingly become one of the main planks of the party’s policy platform.

A few points of clarification: Earlier in the week, a number of 2,400 was given for how many people had left managed isolation without being tested. We don’t actually know if that number is true or not, because according to Dr Ashley Bloomfield, nobody knows the actual number. One would think it would be an important thing to find out, and by all accounts MOH staff are doing so. And as for the allegation made by National MP Michael Woodhouse that a homeless man enjoyed two weeks’ free room and board in a quarantine hotel – Bloomfield says the MOH can’t find any evidence of that. Stuff reports Woodhouse is standing by his story, and says it came from a reliable source. Minister Megan Woods has since asked for proof, which to be honest probably wouldn’t be forthcoming anyway because of source protection, so surely that’ll be the end of the matter.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories



There were two new cases of Covid-19, both men in their 20s and both caught in managed isolation.

Air crew and airport staff will be tested regularly under an enhanced Covid testing strategy. The new regime also allows health providers to offer testing to anyone with possible symptoms, no contact with overseas travel necessary.

The story of a homeless man who allegedly posed as a new arrival in the country and stayed in managed isolation at a five-star hotel in Auckland for two weeks was “probably an urban myth”, said Ashley Bloomfield.

There are now more than 9 million confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 2.2 million of those in the US alone. More than a dozen countries have now crossed the 100,000 case mark.

Jacinda Ardern rejected claims an Ihumātao deal is imminent. Media had reported that a deal was about to be struck, with the land potentially to be acquired under the Housing Act.

Read yesterday’s updates here.