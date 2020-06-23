Live updates, June 23: Compulsory PPE on flights possible

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level one – read about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

8.15am: Flyers could be required to wear PPE

Health minister David Clark told Q+A last night that the government is in talks with Air New Zealand over whether to make PPE compulsory on flights. Currently, crew wear masks, but it is optional for passengers.

As Dr Siouxsie Wiles wrote in May on the move to level two, “the most important thing to remember about surgical and cloth masks is that they will likely stop you shedding some virus if you are infected, but they won’t protect you from becoming infected.”

That potentially has some value for managing the risks of cases being brought in through the border, because if an infected person is on a plane, it would lower the chances of them spreading the virus to others.

7.40am: How managed isolation conditions compare in Australia

The conditions in Australian quarantine hotels are more strict than in New Zealand, according to an illuminating anecdotal report from Melbourne. Tom Crampton, a New Zealander who came home just before lockdown, has since gone back to his regular job over the ditch. He told Radio NZ that under the Australian system, arrivals into the country are confined to their rooms 24/7, with 15 minutes set aside each week for a short walk outside. Meals are delivered to rooms along with any care packages that might get sent in, and there is no cost to Crampton to use the hotel.

Meanwhile, the Guardian reports that Victoria now accounts for 83% of Australia’s new cases. Clusters are largely based around families, though in a few instances staff at quarantine hotels have become infected.

7.10am: What new polling shows about government’s Covid-19 response

A week that saw the government on the back foot in its Covid-19 response, with the prime minister acknowledging failures in the self-isolation and quarantining system and calling in the military to oversee the process, has led to a marked, if hardly cataclysmic, drop in the popular backing for the government response to the pandemic.

The sixth in a series of demographically weighted polls by Stickybeak for The Spinoff conducted over recent months sees overall support for the government response fall just shy of 75%. That’s a drop of 10% from our previous poll, which was completed at the start of last week. Across five previous polls, beginning in late March, the average total backing for the government response was 84%, and this is the first time it has dropped under 80%.

A week ago, we reported 74% of respondents judging the response “excellent”; today that number is 53%.

The survey also asked respondents for their views on fears of a second wave, confidence in the contact tracing system, and whether a travel bubble should be a priority for the government. You can see all the results here.

7.05am: Key stories from today’s edition of The Bulletin:

The Auckland water crisis isn’t getting any better, and the city’s leaders are getting extremely nervous about the coming months. That is clear from the news yesterday that mayor Phil Goff has pitched for an application for water from the Waikato River to be part of the government’s fast-tracked Resource Management Act process. As the NZ Herald’s Bernard Orsman reports, the Waikato-Tainui iwi have objected to that, on the grounds that the project isn’t at all Covid-related, and therefore shouldn’t be part of a targeted Covid scheme. And a second point has been made by Waikato Regional Council chairman Russ Rimington, who says that Auckland delayed far too long to introduce water restrictions, starting them in May compared to Hamilton which had them in place last October. Even if the application were to be approved today, it would still take about a year to get pumping.

How bad is the situation right now? It’s very concerning. Watercare keeps stats on storage dam levels, and at the moment they’re sitting at about 45% full – the average for this time of year is more than 75% full. Total water use is coming down slightly, and there have been some good days of total use coming in under the target – for example yesterday Watercare tweeted that “AKL used 389,601m3 and on Sat the usage was 397,729m3 – both well below our daily target of 410,000m3.” Households can of course do their bit here, and that accounts for more than half of the water used across the city. There are looming concerns though that commercial and industrial water users will start to see much heavier restrictions, which would put thousands of jobs at risk, reports Stuff’s Todd Niall.

And how bad will it get by summer? Unless there is either extremely heavy and prolonged rain, or a massive improvement in water saving, it’s going to be a shocker. Stuff reports that further household savings will be harder to achieve, because there are already bans on outdoor use – wasteful activities like washing the car and the like. That piece describes the chances of severe restrictions this summer as “touch and go”.

What is the long term picture? At the moment the drought is being described as a ‘one in 200 year’ event, but that’s based on normal climate patterns, which are gone forever. The reality is captured in this excellent feature by Radio NZ’s Kate Newton, who has looked at weather projections for the next few decades. It’s going to get much hotter and drier, and currently it’s not at all clear that we’re ready for that.

The government has confirmed that returning New Zealanders are a much higher priority than those needing limited quarantine facilities for economic reasons, reports Interest. The cost at this stage is in the tens of millions of dollars, and in the future returnees may be required to cover some of that for their stay. Despite what you may have seen with some Vision NZ party grandstanding yesterday, the border largely does remain closed. When it comes to returnees, it would not be legal to block New Zealanders from coming home – nor would there be any sound moral case for it. A range of other legal and border measures were announced yesterday, which you can read about in our live blog.

As for new cases, there were two more yesterday, with both people in managed isolation. Dr Siouxsie Wiles has put together an excellent piece outlining why the types of new cases we have seen so far do not give any reason to panic. Yes, some aspects of the quarantine system have been badly managed, and need urgent correction – but just to reiterate the point made in the last few Bulletins, there is still no evidence of renewed community transmission. And that remains a very unusual situation compared to what the rest of the world is going through.

A complaint has been laid with the IPCA over an arrest in which police brutality has been alleged. The incident was captured on video, and Radio NZ has a story about what happened – the established facts are that a man was tagging a wall, before being arrested by several officers who tackled him to the ground, which caused injury. The police allege he “violently resisted” arrest, while the man says he didn’t resist at all. It has sparked debate about the use of force by police over minor crimes, with Manukau barrister Kingi Snelgar arguing that it was concerning and disproportionate. The chances of New Zealand co-hosting the 2023 Women’s Football World Cup with Australia just got a lot better. The NZ Herald has bounced off the news from Japan that the country has pulled out – of the three bids that were still in play, Japan’s bid was seen as the next best option for FIFA. It seems strange to think about international sporting events happening right now, but by 2023, who knows, we might have sorted some of the problems out. A decision is likely by the end of the week.

7.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

Further measures to shore up New Zealand’s border were announced, including a new health order outlining that arrivals in managed isolation must submit to testing and medical exams on multiple occasions.

Internationally, the WHO reported its largest daily increase of cases since the pandemic began. There were more than 183,000 new cases, with the largest portion coming from Brazil.

There are now nine active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand. One reason for the recent rise in numbers was that there are now twice as many arrivals as they were a month ago, and from more “high risk” countries, according to Jacinda Ardern.

With 900 more arrivals expected in the next two days, capacity has become an issue at managed isolation facilities, with some new arrivals bussed to Rotorua at short notice over the weekend.

Read yesterday’s live updates here.