Live updates, June 22: Arrival numbers double what they were a month ago

10.00am: Rotorua MP annoyed his city being used for managed isolation

National Party MP Todd McClay is mad at the government for sending new international arrivals to Rotorua for their mandatory two weeks of managed isolation due to a shortage of accommodation in Auckland. “The Jacinda Ardern government has shown no understanding or respect for the people of Rotorua,” McClay told RNZ. “They woke on Sunday morning to find out their city is being used for quarantine, [and] it wasn’t until midday that we started to get any assurance that actually the government was thinking about public health and safety.” McClay, who is the MP for Rotorua, said there should have been a public consultation first, and that residents were now worried and angry.

9.00am: ‘Small proportion’ of businesses fail after claiming wage subsidy

Over 70 companies who collectively claimed almost $8 million in government wage subsidies to support 1,164 employees have since gone into receivership or liquidation, a Stuff investigation has found. While one receiver said “there would be questions” around some companies’ use of the scheme, the Ministry of Social Development said as long as the wage subsidy had been passed on to the employees for whom it was intended, “there is no onus on the employee or employer to repay that money”.

Business NZ CEO Kirk Hope said these companies only represented a small proportion of all that had applied for support, and this showed how well the wage subsidy scheme had worked. “Even if we had ended up with 100 or 200 in this position, it’s still a very small proportion,” he said. Any businesses found to have abused the system could face prosecution, the government has said.

8.30pm: Police officer’s funeral delayed because overseas family in isolation

The funeral for police officer Matthew Hunt, who was killed during a traffic stop on Friday, has been delayed because family from overseas are in managed isolation, RNZ reports. The constable’s family were among those passengers bussed to a hotel in Rotorua at the weekend due to a shortage of managed isolation facilities in Auckland. Last week health minister David Clark announced that compassionate exemptions allowing people to leave isolation early had been temporarily suspended until the government had “confidence in the system”.

8.00am: PM doesn’t know how many have left isolation without a test

Jacinda Ardern says she doesn’t know how many people have left managed isolation facilities without being tested, but what’s important is that they spent 14 days there. In an interview on Newstalk ZB this morning, the prime minister said none of the 20,000 people who have been through the quarantine system so far have passed on Covid-19 to anyone outside of quarantine.

The recent emergence of new cases in managed isolation facilities was partly because there are now double the number of people coming back to the country than there was a month ago, including more flights from “high risk” countries like India, Ardern said. There are currently 4,272 people in managed self isolation or quarantine facilities in New Zealand.

Ardern wouldn’t confirm whether or not there had been a new case at the Novotel Auckland Airport last night, saying “I am always going to leave [the Ministry of] Health to do the reporting on cases.” She said people who are moved from isolation into quarantine facilities could have tested positive or simply be showing symptoms.

Asked about the flight to Christchurch where people at different stages of isolation and from different hotels were relocated together, Ardern said people being put into other facilities were required to be tested first before they’re relocated. Staff number in facilities had been doubled since failings in the system were revealed last week, she said.

Quarantine and managed isolation facilities are continuing to dominate the news, after a weekend of new developments. The news broke last night on Radio NZ that the Novotel Hotel in Auckland had been put into lockdown, following the discovery of a new case – that means around 300 people are currently confined to their rooms. There isn’t necessarily any reason for alarm for the wider public here, because the case was spotted in a facility. Officials are refusing to comment until today’s 1pm media briefing.

But for those facilities – the single most important mechanism for stopping new Covid-19 outbreaks – the situation is currently very difficult. Right now they’re at capacity, reports the NZ Herald, and several busloads of returning New Zealanders had to be taken to Rotorua to do their isolation there instead. That news didn’t go down very well with some who had to do their isolation outside of Auckland, which is understandable even if the move was necessary. As Radio NZ reports this morning, there are currently more than 4200 people in facilities, and another 900 are expected in the next few days. To reiterate – the vast majority of these people are returning New Zealanders, and according to minister Megan Woods, “there is no legal basis to prevent them from returning home, nor would we.” A review of all facilities will be taking place this week. Meanwhile Radio NZ reports requests for special exemptions to come into the country are on the rise.

It follows a week in which faith in the quarantine facilities was severely tested, and the government made rapid changes in response. The events of the week have been laid out by Justin Giovennetti, who wrote that “the reliability of assurances that the border was safe was shredded within hours of the news that the two women who’d been let out on compassionate grounds had tested positive. Ardern initially blamed an “unacceptable system failure” at the border but then said she’d lost confidence in the system altogether as stories continued to emerge.”

New stories here are still emerging too – One News reporter Kristin Hall had a piece last night about a contact of a confirmed case, who was moved between three different facilities without being tested. Regarding one of the biggest concerns out of last week, we got some numbers on how many people had been released from quarantine without being tested. This Radio NZ story concluded with the detail that “there were about 2400 people who had left a managed isolation facility but had not had a test”. Follow up testing is now taking place for all of them.

And as for new cases over the weekend: There were two others on Sunday announced at the official briefing, but they were both related to the border. As far as we can tell, there still hasn’t been any community transmission for weeks now – long may that particular streak continue.

There were two new cases of Covid-19. One is the young child of the couple announced on Saturday as having tested positive; the other is a 59-year-old woman who arrived from Delhi on June 15 and had been in managed isolation. She has now been transferred to quarantine.

Two new managed isolation facilities were activated in Rotorua as a result of capacity being reached Auckland. The move came after Saturday’s last-minute decision not to use the Stamford Plaza Hotel due to contamination concerns.

Defending the about-turn, minister Megan Woods said it was an example of the system working as it should. But Rotorua MP Todd McClay said it was “outrageous” that the passengers were bused into his electorate “under the cover of darkness”.

