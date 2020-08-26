After dark politics lockcast: The masked bawl

Join the the country’s most mellifluous political pod trio, the Alert Level Three, for another late-night lockdown edition of Gone By Lunchtime.

Covid-19 continues to dominate the political agenda, with Jacinda Ardern and cabinet having extended level three for the Auckland region until the end of the weekend. Annabelle Lee-Mather, Ben Thomas and Toby Manhire discuss the risks of lockdown fatigue, the new rules around masks, and the general sense of pre-election limbo.

Plus: has the National Party finally worked out the formula for effective opposition in the face of the Covid crisis, with Dr Shane Reti at the forefront? And the definitive answer on whether or not the voting age should drop to 16.

Download now, subscribe through Apple Podcasts, or visit Gone By Lunchtime on Acast or Spotify