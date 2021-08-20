All the locations of interest on one interactive map

An interactive map of locations of interest in the current delta outbreak, by Harkanwal Singh – The Spinoff’s incoming head of data.

We’re devoting our energies to covering what matters as New Zealand responds to another Covid outbreak. You can support that work by joining members.

The map below shows the most current locations of interest reported by the Ministry of Health as of 5am on Thursday August 19. We will update it as soon as possible after new locations are added, while bringing more visualisations and charts of other key elements of this outbreak in the coming hours and days.

We chose locations of interest for this first map as knowing precisely where and when those infected with delta have been while symptomatic gives those who may have come into contact with them the best shot at protecting themselves and their community. If you have been at any of these locations during the relevant time, you should self-isolate and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

To use the map:

Desktop: click and drag to navigate or use ctrl (Windows) / ⌘ (Mac) while scrolling to zoom in and out, hover for name and time stamps for the location.

Mobile: drag and pinch to zoom and out, click for name and time stamps for the location.

App users: if the map isn’t working, click here to load in-browser