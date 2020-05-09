Covid-19 live updates, May 9: Leaked PM’s office memo says ‘no need to defend’ lockdown decisions

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level three – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is funded by The Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here.

9.05am: The day ahead

There is no 1pm media briefing scheduled for today. Instead the latest numbers will arrive via press release. We’ll have the finger on the refresh button and drop the details here as soon as they arrive.

It’s an important today, too. That’s because yesterday was the 11th day since New Zealand moved into alert level three. The incubation period of Covid-19 is two to 10 days. The last week has seen a run of low numbers, including two zero new-case results. Critically, all of the new cases are linked to existing cases – that is, there has been no case that has sprung up in a place where there is no obvious source. That would be a big worry. That’s why, as health experts and policy makers mull how soon to shift to alert level two, another result like those we’ve seen this week will provide a boost in confidence that the shift to alert level three did not let loose chains of transmission.

Read Siouxsie Wiles’ explainer on “the lag” here.

8.50am: Vice president’s press secretary has Covid-19

A day after one of President Trump’s personal valets tested positive for Covid-19, there is another case close to the centre of power in the US. Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, has returned a positive test despite being asymptomatic, reported the Washington Post.

Miller has attended meetings of the White House coronavirus task force, which Pence leads, and is married to senior White House policy adviser Stephen Miller. Asked if he was worried about a second person in the White House having contracted the disease, Donald Trump said: “I’m not worried, no. Look, I get things done. I don’t worry about things. I do what I have to do. Again, we’re dealing with an invisible situation. Nobody knows.”

8.30am: Ardern ‘gags ministers’, reports Newshub

A memo from the prime minister’s office to ministers, telling them not to speak to the media about the documents released yesterday afternoon (see 8.10am) has been leaked to Newshub.

“If you do get a media query on this please provide a written response,” it reads. “I would like to sign off and see all written response [sic]. Do not put Minister up for any interviews on this.”

The memo also includes various talking points, including: “There’s no real need to defend. Because the public have confidence in what has been achieved and what the Govt is doing. Instead we can dismiss.”

The instruction raises questions around the prime minister’s confidence in the calibre of all her ministers. But just as interesting is: who would have leaked it, and why?

8.10am: Massive Covid-19 document dump

Just as the press gallery was preparing to (virtually) roll down the slope to the pub, the government released, unheralded, a huge cache of documents relating to the decision-making around the Covid-19 response. There are close to 400 of them, and you can read them here. (If you see anything piercingly interesting, let us know on info@thespinoff.co.nz.)

Jason Walls has an excellent roundup of the contents for the NZ Herald here.

Among the revelations:

Government research found a third of New Zealanders thought the lockdown could have been tougher

At first the wage subsidy didn’t count more than half of the workforce

Officials were concerned about domestic violence going unreported

Advice to make liquor stores an essential service was rejected

There was a big spike in traffic to porn sites the day New Zealand went into lockdown

RNZ reports that on March 20 health officials recommended New Zealand move to alert level two, and stay there for up to 30 days. Three days later, the government moved to level three, and in another two went to level four. National Party health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse said: “There are clear contradictions between what the government saw about their response and what they were telling the New Zealand public.”

8.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

There were two new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand yesterday.

One of these was a nurse who had treated patients from the St Margarets cluster at Waitākere Hospital; the other was a probable case whose status was upgraded to confirmed.

Laboratories completed a record high 7,812 tests.

Ashley Bloomfield assured the country that the Covid-19 testing system is ready to handle a move down alert levels.

The government released thousands of pages of documents relating to their decision-making around Covid-19.

Grant Robertson stressed that unlike most years, next week’s budget will not contain the government’s full spending plans for the year ahead, but “will be just one moment on our road to recovery”.

Business associations put pressure on the government to move to level two as quickly as possible, while others like Dr Siouxsie Wiles said more time was needed.

It was reported that up to half of NZ Rugby’s staff are to be laid off as a result of the downturn in revenue due to Covid-19.

Read more in yesterday’s live updates